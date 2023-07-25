Caf2Code Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications

One of the smallest firms in the world to receive the prestigious designation

HARRISONBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Caf2Code, a leading software development company and B2B consultancy specializing in the enterprise finance and accounting market, proudly announces that it has achieved the highly coveted Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications. This remarkable achievement positions Caf2Code as one of the first and smallest firms globally to meet the stringent requirements of this prestigious designation.

Founded in 2017, Caf2Code has rapidly established itself as a key player in the Dynamics 365 services industry. With a team of 14 full-time employees spanning seven states, in addition to several contractors, Caf2Code has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and client satisfaction.

The inspiration behind Caf2Code's name is based on the old joke about programmers - that if you input coffee, they output code. In March 2020, during the height of the pandemic panic, Caf2Code boldly shifted its business model, making significant investments to expand its operations, serve more clients, and create high-quality job opportunities.

Having become a Microsoft Partner in January 2021 and achieving Microsoft Gold Partner status in April 2021, Caf2Code has consistently demonstrated its dedication to excellence and expertise in leveraging Microsoft technologies. These achievements culminated in an invitation from Microsoft to join the esteemed Emerging Partner Cohort for Business Applications in February 2023.

Today, Caf2Code takes immense pride in being one of the first companies worldwide to attain the Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation. Notably, Caf2Code's achievement stands out even more as it proudly holds the title of one of the smallest companies globally to earn this esteemed recognition for Business Applications. This accomplishment reaffirms Caf2Code's unwavering commitment to surpassing industry expectations and driving business transformation for its clients.

Microsoft retired its Silver and Gold Partnership programs in October 2022, introducing a new and more challenging Solutions Partner Designation framework. To achieve the Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Business Applications, Caf2Code successfully met a range of rigorous requirements, including performance metrics such as net customer adds, usage growth, and deployments, as well as demonstrating skill proficiency through intermediate and advanced certifications. Furthermore, the designation reflects Caf2Code's dedication to customer success, with a focus on customer satisfaction and retention.

Caf2Code's successful attainment of the Business Applications designation showcases the remarkable expertise and proficiency of its team. This designation encompasses Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain, Microsoft's flagship Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform. Typically utilized by enterprises with annual revenues exceeding $500 million and a minimum of 100 employees, up to those with annual revenues of $25 billion and 10,000 employees, this robust software suite caters to the needs of large-scale businesses.

Caf2Code's triumph in attaining the Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation underscores its ability to successfully compete against renowned industry giants. With this achievement, Caf2Code cements its status as a rising star in the industry, signaling its rapid growth and innovative approach.

