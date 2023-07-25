Regulatory News:

M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT):

In accordance with the provisions of Article 221-4 IV of the General Regulations of AMF, we inform you that the first half-year 2023 financial report (ended 30 June, 2023) is available on the company's website www.groupem6.fr under the heading Finance/Regulated Information/Reports.

www.groupem6.fr

M6 Métropole Télévision is listed on Euronext Paris, compartiment A

Code MMT, code ISIN: FR0000053225

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725587313/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Myriam Pinot

01 41 92 57 73

myriam.pinot@m6.fr