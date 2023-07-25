Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its new brand proposition: "Trade smarter." With a strong focus on empowering its community and users to make smarter investments, Bitget aims to revolutionize the crypto trading experience for both beginners and experienced traders alike.

The New Look of Bitget

Embracing its new brand proposition, Bitget unveils its revamped visual identity. Adopting a "subtractive" approach, the iconic arrow logo has been streamlined, emphasizing a sense of "direction." Whether it's copy trading or AI-assisted intelligent trading in the future, Bitget aims to guide users towards their own trading direction aligned with their investment goals.





Trade Smarter with the New Bitget

The updated visual language, characterized by an eye-catching color combo and a streamlined interactive interface, will provide users with a safer, easier, and more efficient crypto trading experience. The new design will gradually roll out across the official website, Bitget App, and various external brand displays over the next six months.





Trade Smarter with the New Bitget

As Bitget approaches its fifth anniversary this September, it celebrates a remarkable milestone of reaching 20 million registered users, driven in part by the integration with Bitget Wallet (known as Bitkeep). The platform expresses its gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and invites users to embark on an exciting new chapter of trading smarter together.

Experience the New Bitget

To explore the enhanced features and capabilities of the new Bitget, visit the official website.

Official Video - [Trade Smarter with Bitget](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38UhNzEGUD4)

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with a core focus on copy trading. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

To learn more about Bitget, please visit https://www.bitget.com

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

https:/www.zexprwire.com/

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174790