The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Etruscus Resources, Filament Health and Lancaster Resources Discussing Their Latest News

Etruscus (CSE:ETR) Hits New Significant Gold Zone With 17.3 Meters Of 1.3 G/T Gold in Phase 1 Drill Program at Lewis, Newfoundland

Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE:ETR) (OTC:ETRUF) (FSE:ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce fire assay results from all eight drill holes completed during the Company's initial drill program (the "Program") at the Lewis Property (or "Property") in Newfoundland.

FILAMENT HEALTH CORP. TO LIST ON NASDAQ THROUGH BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH JUPITER ACQUISITION CORPORATION

Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, and Jupiter Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:JAQC) ("Jupiter"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one of more businesses, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement, dated July 18, 2023, for a proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") to create a new public holding company representing the combined business ("Pubco") that is expected to be listed on Nasdaq.

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTC Pink:LANRF) (FSE:6UF) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce entry into a binding Letter of Intent on July 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

