Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
25.07.23
19:53 Uhr
83,44 Euro
+0,78
+0,94 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,6084,2822:24
83,3683,5222:00
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2023 | 22:14
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leidos: What Happens To Fine Motor Skills in Space?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Leidos

Fine motor skills, the precise movement of small muscles in the hands and fingers, are impaired when humans transition from microgravity to a planetary surface according to a multi-year study led by Leidos scientist Dr. Kritina Holden.

The study, part of NASA's Human Research Program, won best publication in its category in the 2023 Leidos Technical Publication Awards which recognize excellence in scientific research.

Why you should know: Precise hand-eye coordination is required to operate next-generation space technology including touchscreens, small vehicle controls, spacesuits, robotic arms and more. As NASA plans for deep space missions, these findings will inform how to engineer equipment that accounts for impaired dexterity.

Holden's team studied performance before, during and after missions aboard the International Space Station (ISS) over the course of several years using a touchscreen app that measured response time and accuracy on tasks like pointing, dragging and tracing shapes.

Results suggest gravitational transitions could negatively impact fine motor skills for extended periods of time and up to one month after returning to Earth.

Overall, this means astronauts may not be immediately capable of performing at their best after long journeys in space.

From the source: "We know that the human body is impacted by the deleterious effects of spaceflight," writes Holden. "Space travelers will endure many challenges as they embark on future long-duration missions beyond low Earth orbit including isolation, confinement, a closed environment, space radiation and long-duration microgravity."

Holden said the study will help NASA better understand the unique effects of microgravity on the central nervous system and opens the door for further investigation and countermeasures.

Holden, a Leidos Technical Fellow in Human Factors, conducted the study in support of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Please contact the Leidos media relations team for more information.

Related:

  • Human factors from desktop to Deep Space
  • What is space archaeology?
  • Leidos stows cargo for first all-private space mission

Leidos, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Press release picture

Illustration: Getty Images

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770295/What-Happens-To-Fine-Motor-Skills-in-Space

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.