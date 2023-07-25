Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Robert Intile has joined the board of directors (the "Board").

Mr. Intile has a varied background, in management and sales. Mr. Intile held the position of VP Business Development of Superbox Inc., a company listed on the OTC Markets, and has served as director and chairman of the Toronto Dominion Bank Friends of the Environment Foundation, local chapter. Additionally, Mr. Intile has experience raising funds with a company that became First Choice Products Inc. Presently, Mr. Intile is employed by a multi-national company who is a contractor to British Columbia's transit authority. Mr. Intile has completed the Public Companies Financing, Governance and Compliance course from Simon Fraser University.

The Company further advises that Michael Uhm has resigned as a director of the Company and thanks Mr. Uhm for his contributions.

Additionally, further to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2023, the Company announces the termination of its non-binding letter of intent with Jungku Woo.

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company specializes in producing and developing organic products including soil amendments, living soils, bio-fertilizers, vermicompost, and compost tea kits formulated specifically for high value crops. The Company's vision and overall business plan is to create an established brand of organic and/or environmentally friendly products. The Company was founded in 2018 and its production facilities are located on Galiano Island, British Columbia.

