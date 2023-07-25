DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Neuroendocrine Tumors Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Merck, BioXcel, Boehringer Ingelheim, RayzeBio, Vyriad, Roche, Monte Rosa, Amgen

In the coming years, with the emergence of new drugs, the neuroendocrine tumors market is expected to change in a positive manner toward the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, neuroendocrine tumors emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the neuroendocrine tumors market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Every year, more than 12,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with a NET, and roughly 171,000 people live with this diagnosis. For years, the number of persons diagnosed with this form of tumor has been increasing.

people in the United States are diagnosed with a NET, and roughly people live with this diagnosis. For years, the number of persons diagnosed with this form of tumor has been increasing. Leading neuroendocrine tumors companies such as Radiomedix, Inc, Orano Med LLC, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc., Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Exelixis, Eli Lilly and Company, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Camurus AB, Hutchmed, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, RayzeBio, Inc., Vyriad, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, Amgen, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel neuroendocrine tumors drugs that can be available in the neuroendocrine tumors market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel neuroendocrine tumors drugs that can be available in the neuroendocrine tumors market in the coming years. Some key therapies for Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment include AlphaMedix, 177Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE, [212Pb]VMT-a-NET, Lu-177, Abemaciclib, Tirapazamine, NP-101, PT217, CAM2029, Surufatinib, Belzutifan, BXCL701 plus Pembrolizumab, BI 764532, RYZ101, VSV-IFNß-NIS, RO7616789, Oral MRT-2359, Tarlatamab, ORIC-944, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major neuroendocrine tumors market share @ Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are a diverse group of rare and complex tumors that arise from neuroendocrine cells. These specialized cells are found throughout the body and produce hormones, making them distinct from other types of tumors. NETs can develop in various organs, including the pancreas, lungs, gastrointestinal tract, and other parts of the body. The exact causes of neuroendocrine tumors remain largely unknown. However, certain factors may increase the risk of developing these tumors, such as genetic predisposition or certain inherited conditions like multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN1) or neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1).

Symptoms of neuroendocrine tumors can vary widely, depending on the location of the tumor and the specific hormones it produces. Some common neuroendocrine tumor symptoms include persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, flushing of the skin, wheezing, rapid heartbeat, unexplained weight loss, and changes in blood sugar levels. Diagnosing neuroendocrine tumors can be challenging due to their rarity and the wide range of symptoms they can present. Physicians may use a combination of imaging tests such as CT scans, MRI, or somatostatin receptor scintigraphy to locate the tumors and determine their size.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation

The neuroendocrine tumors epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current neuroendocrine tumors patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The neuroendocrine tumors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Neuroendocrine Tumors Incident Cases

Neuroendocrine Tumors Grade-specific Cases

Neuroendocrine Tumors Tumor site-specific Cases

Neuroendocrine Tumors Stage-specific Cases

Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment Market

The neuroendocrine tumors treatment depends on several factors, including the tumor's location, size, grade, and whether it has spread to other parts of the body. The primary goal of treating neuroendocrine tumors is to control tumor growth, alleviate symptoms, and improve the patient's quality of life. The neuroendocrine tumor treatment approach often involves a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including oncologists, surgeons, and endocrinologists. The therapeutic options for neuroendocrine tumors may include surgery, which aims to remove localized tumors; however, not all tumors can be surgically removed due to their location or advanced stage.

For metastatic or unresectable NETs, medical therapies come into play, including targeted therapies, somatostatin analogs, and radionuclide therapy. Targeted therapies aim to block specific molecular pathways involved in tumor growth, while somatostatin analogs help manage symptoms and slow down tumor progression in certain types of NETs. Radionuclide therapy involves the use of radioactive substances that specifically target neuroendocrine tumor cells, delivering localized radiation.

In recent years, advances in personalized medicine and molecular profiling have led to more tailored treatments for patients with NETs. Clinical trials are also exploring novel therapies, immunotherapies, and combination approaches to further improve outcomes for patients with these rare tumors. Overall, the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors requires a comprehensive and individualized approach to address the specific characteristics of each patient's tumor and provide the best possible outcome while minimizing side effects and improving their overall quality of life. Close monitoring, follow-up care, and ongoing research are crucial to continually refine and optimize the management of neuroendocrine tumors.

To know more about neuroendocrine tumors treatment, visit @ Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment Drugs

Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies and Companies

AlphaMedix: Radiomedix, Inc/Orano Med LLC

177Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE: Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc.

[212Pb]VMT-a-NET: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting

Lu-177: Exelixis

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

Tirapazamine: Teclison Ltd.

NP-101: Novatek Pharmaceuticals

PT217: Phanes Therapeutics

CAM2029: Camurus AB

Surufatinib: Hutchmed

Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

BXCL701 plus Pembrolizumab: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc

BI 764532: Boehringer Ingelheim

RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.

VSV-IFNß-NIS: Vyriad, Inc.

RO7616789: Hoffmann-La Roche

Oral MRT-2359: Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc

Tarlatamab: Amgen

ORIC-944: ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for neuroendocrine tumors @ Drugs for Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment

Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics

The neuroendocrine tumors market is experiencing dynamic growth and evolving trends in recent years. One of the key factors driving neuroendocrine tumors market dynamics is the growing awareness and early detection of NETs, leading to higher patient numbers seeking treatment. Additionally, advancements in medical imaging technologies and genetic testing have enhanced diagnostic accuracy and personalized treatment options.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry's interest in NETs has surged, resulting in a robust pipeline of novel therapies targeting specific molecular pathways involved in tumor growth. The development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies has shown promising results, further stimulating investment and research in this domain. As a consequence, the neuroendocrine tumors market is witnessing significant collaborations between biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, aimed at bringing innovative therapies to the neuroendocrine tumors market.

Furthermore, the regulatory landscape plays a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the neuroendocrine tumors market. Efforts to streamline drug approval processes for rare diseases have encouraged drug developers to invest in neuroendocrine tumors research, ensuring a more favorable environment for drug development and commercialization.

However, despite these positive trends, challenges persist. Limited awareness among healthcare professionals, delayed diagnosis, and the heterogeneity of neuroendocrine tumors present obstacles in providing timely and effective treatment. Moreover, the high cost of innovative therapies may limit patient access, necessitating a balance between medical advancements and affordability.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies Radiomedix, Inc, Orano Med LLC, Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc., Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Exelixis, Eli Lilly and Company, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Camurus AB, Hutchmed, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, RayzeBio, Inc., Vyriad, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, Amgen, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies AlphaMedix, 177Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE, [212Pb]VMT-a-NET, Lu-177, Abemaciclib, Tirapazamine, NP-101, PT217, CAM2029, Surufatinib, Belzutifan, BXCL701 plus Pembrolizumab, BI 764532, RYZ101, VSV-IFNß-NIS, RO7616789, Oral MRT-2359, Tarlatamab, ORIC-944, and others

Scope of the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies

Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and emerging therapies Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about neuroendocrine tumors drugs in development @ Neuroendocrine Tumors Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Key Insights 2. Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Introduction 3. Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Overview at a Glance 4. Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Neuroendocrine Tumors Treatment and Management 7. Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Neuroendocrine Tumors Marketed Drugs 10. Neuroendocrine Tumors Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Analysis 12. Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Insight - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key neuroendocrine tumors companies, including Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, MedImmune, Genentech, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Takeda Oncology, Hutchison MediPharma, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, ITM Solucin, Pfizer, Radiomedix, Inc., Orano Med LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, TaiRx, Peloton Therapeutics, RayzeBio, Ascentage Pharma, Debiopharm, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Ipsen, Medelis Inc., Exelixis, EpicentRx, Inc., Tarveda Therapeutics, Teclison Ltd., Novatek Pharmaceuticals, Phanes Therapeutics, Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, 23andMe, Inc., Celgene, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., POINT Biopharma, among others.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology

Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the neuroendocrine tumors epidemiology trends.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors companies, including Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer, ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen, Camurus AB, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, among others.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Insight - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors companies, including Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer, ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen, Camurus AB, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neuroendocrine-tumors-market-to-observe-impressive-growth-by-2032-predicts-delveinsight--key-companies-to-watch-out---merck-bioxcel-boehringer-ingelheim-rayzebio-vyriad-roche-monte-rosa-amgen-301884910.html