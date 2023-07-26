Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Beverage Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights (in USD):

Q1 2023 Sales grew 48% to $12.61 million compared to $8.53 million in Q1 2023.

Production volume for Q1 grew 89% to 85.64 million cans compared to 44.9 million cans in Q1 2022.

Plant Utilization in Q1 2023 grew to 39.3% from 16.6% in Q1 2022.

Customer Confirmed Orders grew 36.5% in Q1 2023 to $20.52 million from $15.03 million the previous quarter.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTC PINK:WLDPF) ("Wildpack Beverage" or the "Company") a leading middle market co-packer of canned goods announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter ("Q1") ending March 31, 2023. All currencies referenced herein are US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"As 2022 ended we had a focus on sales and an enterprise focus on reinforcing our operations to withstand the building demand," commented Mitch Barnard, CEO of Wildpack Beverage. "In the first quarter of 2023 we wanted to build on that sales momentum and execute against higher utilization targets, and we are proud of the immense progress we have made and continue to see in the first half of 2023."

Q1 2023 Financial Summary



Three months ended

March 31, March 31,

2023 2022 (Restated)

Total Revenue $ 12,613 $ 8,529 Total costs and expenses $ 18,137 $ 14,072 Net loss before income taxes $ -5,524 $ -5,543 Deferred income tax recovery - - Net Loss $ -5,524 $ -5,543

Q1 2023 Earning Webcast

Wildpack Beverage will host a webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter and previously announced 2022 Fiscal Year results, with CEO, Mitch Barnard, CFO, Ryan Mason, and CGO, Thomas Walker, tomorrow July 26, 2023 at 5pm EDT (2pm PST). You can register for the webinar below.

Presentation Details:

Date: July 26, 2023

Time: 5pm EDT (2pm PST)

Registration: Online Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email: invest@wildpackbev.com.

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack Beverage currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of five facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack Beverage commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

