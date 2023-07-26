Regulatory News:

NHOA (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) announces its First Half 2023 Results and the Q2 2023 Trading and Operational Update.

At Group level

H1 Revenues and Other Income at €116 million, up +48% year-on-year

Backlog and Purchase Orders at June 30 2023 amounts to c. €270 million, up +89% year-on-year

2023 Revenue Guidance Update: Full Year Revenue Guidance upgraded to €250-280 million (previously €220-280 million)

2023 EBITDA Guidance: Management expects 2023 EBITDA at Group level (excluding Atlante) to range between -€6m and €5m, with therefore the ambition to reach EBITDA breakeven at year end

First Half 2023 has been a turning point for all business lines:

NHOA Energy , marks once again unparalleled H1 results with: €100.8 million Revenues and other Income, up +38% year-on-year Positive EBITDA of €1.1 million, with a €5-10 million EBITDA guidance for this business line by year end Backlog at €211 million, up +48% compared to H1 2022 Last-12-month Order Intake over €250 million 1.4GWh of projects under construction and 228MWh of projects online totaling c. 1.6GWh Pipeline stable at over €1 billion

, marks once again unparalleled H1 results with:

Free2move eSolutions , the JV with Stellantis, reached: Revenues and other income of €13.1 million, as to say +159% year-on-year and 4x revenues booked in Q1 2023 Outstanding Purchase Orders at 30 June 2023 of c. €58 million

, the JV with Stellantis, reached:

Atlante , is ahead on the expected guidance for 2023 with: Over 3,200 Points of Charge (" PoC ") already online and under construction as at 30 June 2023, achieving six months earlier the results envisaged for year-end Over 1,200 PoC already online and serving customers on a daily basis Over 3,700 additional sites in the pipeline Utilization Rate, c. 2.4% in the second quarter for Italy, France and Spain Occupancy Rate, c. 20.7% in the second quarter for Portugal

, is ahead on the expected guidance for 2023 with:

"NHOA has delivered its strongest first half ever, in all business lines, bringing Group revenues up by +48% to €116 million and increasing visibility towards the new full-year targets of €250 to €280 million revenues and EBITDA breakeven at Group level, excluding Atlante.

NHOA Energy performed remarkably well with 5 energy storage projects online in the first half of the year, €250 million rolling order intake and over 1.6GWh in 4 continents, while expanding in new key geographies, like the United Kingdom, with the newly awarded 130MWh projects for Eku Energy.

Atlante keeps the roll-out of its fast and ultra-fast charging network in Southern Europe at record speed, achieving six months earlier than expected more than 3,200 points of charge online and under construction in over 1,000 sites, and most importantly running at 2.4% utilization rate and 20.7% occupancy rate.

Free2move eSolutions starts to show its ability to scale-up the e-mobility market, with revenues in the second quarter achieving 4 times those of the first quarter, looking forward to a remarkable 2023 with €58 million outstanding purchase orders", commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group

We achieved this remarkable performance thanks to the tremendous commitment of our teams, over 500 people of 38 nationalities inspired by the same mission: fighting climate change by fostering the energy transition to clean energy and sustainable mobility, with the goal of being a global technology leader, shaping a sustainable future for the next generations.

This is the mission we live by, and these are the people who will continue to grow along with NHOA in the context of the new People Strategy and thanks to the NHOA Élite Program presented in June 2023, which will provide training and support with world-class experts for physical wellbeing, mental balance and performance optimization".

First Half 2023 Key Figures

Revenues and Other Income as of 30 June 2023 amount to €116 million, up 48% compared to H1 2022.

Increase in Revenues and Other Income is mainly driven by the €100.8 million realized by NHOA Energy and are mainly related to:

the second storage system in HePing, Taiwan, 311MWh, in early stage of commissioning

the 200MWh Kwinana storage project with Synergy in Australia, in the final stage of commissioning

the 2 Peruvian projects, for a cumulated capacity of 67MWh, of which the first one is already operational while the second is still under construction

the third project in Suao, Taiwan, for a total capacity of 123.6MWh

Free2move eSolutions contributes for €13.1 million to the Group's consolidated Revenues and other income, of which 9.7 million come from the delivery of the purchase orders signed in 2022 (14% of the total).

Atlante closed H1 2023 with Revenues and other income of €2.0 million.

The 14.8% Gross margin including non-recurring item is mainly due to the revenue mix, where NHOA Energy's turnkey contracting business model weights heavier than the e-Mobility and EV Fastcharging Network business lines, however, growing volumes of Free2move eSolutions and Atlante are positively impacting and progressively improving total Gross margin.

Backlog of NHOA Energy totals €211 million, represented by 1,413MWh in Australia, Taiwan, China, Latin America, US and Europe, up 48% compared to H1 2022. The 16% decrease compared to the Backlog communicated in the Q1 2023 Trading and Operational Update is due to the Revenues recognition as of 30 June of projects that were still in Backlog at that time and the impact of commodity-indexed price formulas.

The Pipeline of NHOA Energy stands at €1,035 million, stable year-on-year, while decreasing by 16% compared to the pipeline announced in the Q1 2023 Trading and Operational Update. Given the over €250 million Order intake in the last 12 months (+13% vs Q1 2023), this represents an approx. 25% conversion rate.

Personnel costs reached €23.4 million, more than doubling compared to €11.6 million in H1 2022, mainly due to the increase in headcount. As of 30 June 2023, NHOA Group has 522 employees1 (from 38 nationalities) compared to 359 in H1 2022. The strengthening of the workforce is mainly due to the consolidation of Atlante in four countries and to NHOA Energy's global growth and is in line with NHOA Group's roadmap and Masterplan10x.

Capital investments increased to €42.3 million, largely comprised of investments in the roll-out of the Atlante network.

R&D investments amounted to €5.8 million and represent 5% of the consolidated Revenues.

Other Operating Expenses increased by 163%, amounting to €10.4 million, compared to €3.9 million in H1 2022, expressing an organic growth mainly driven by the consolidation of NHOA Energy's subsidiaries in America, Australia and Taiwan, the addition of Free2move eSolutions North America for Free2move eSolutions and the growth of Atlante which has now consolidated its platform in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

EBITDA including non-recurring income represents a €16.6 million loss in H1 2023, compared to a €5.8 million loss in H1 2022, due to the increase in operating expenses and in personnel costs, mainly due to a natural effect of the investments that NHOA made on Atlante, which remains a capital-intensive business whose benefits are expected to contribute to the bottom line in the following years. Excluding Atlante, the EBITDA would represent a €7.2 million loss. Free2move eSolutions has started the delivery of the devices from purchase orders in Q2 2023 and improvement of its EBITDA 2023 is expected for H2. NHOA Energy confirmed its positive EBITDA that amounts to €1.1 million, despite a doubling of personnel cost in order to establish the global origination and execution platform that will bear results over the next few years.

1 Including secondments to NHOA.

Non recurring expenses and Incentive Plan account for €1.0 million and €1.9 million, respectively; the first one is mainly due to European Commission grant under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program application support, the opening of the new legal entities in new countries and M&A activities, while the second is mainly related to the accrual by per IFRS 2 related to Long Term Incentive Plan approved by the Board of Directors in 2022, without any impact from a cash flow perspective.

EBIT and Net Result as of 30 June 2023 stand, respectively, at -€24.6 million and -€26.7 million, compared to -€9.3 million and -€11.6 million of the previous year as of 30 June 2022.

Net Financial Position stands at -€75.8 million as at 30 June 2023 compared to €4.2 million as at 31 December 2022, mainly reflecting the investment of the Group in Atlante and the capital deployed by NHOA Energy to support projects in execution. Taking into account the €47.3 million of cash deposits and cash collateral posted to guarantee securities on projects in execution, the Net Financial Position would amount to -€28.5 million.

Guidance Update2

2023 Revenue Guidance Update: given the increased visibility of Revenues recognition of NHOA Energy, the conversion of the Purchase Orders of Free2move eSolutions in Revenues successfully started in Q2 2023 and the Utilization/Occupancy rate trend in Atlante, Full Year Revenue Guidance is upgraded to €250-280 million (previously €220-280 million). The revised guidance is based on the following key assumptions: no delays in NHOA Energy supply chain delivery schedule; no major impact from contract commodity indexation mechanisms and currency variation; and delivery (and the corresponding revenues recognition) of at least 75% of the Purchase Orders of Free2move eSolutions by year-end, in line with the trend started in Q2 2023



2023 EBITDA Guidance: as a result of the revised 2023 revenue guidance and the increased visibility of Revenue recognition of NHOA Energy and the conversion of the Purchase Orders of Free2move eSolutions in revenues, Management expects 2023 EBITDA at Group level (excluding Atlante) to range between -€6m and €5m, with therefore the ambition to reach EBITDA breakeven at year end. Guidance of the 2023 EBITDA of NHOA Energy continues to be at €5 to 10 million.

2 See also Chapter 11 of NHOA's 2022 Universal Registration Document for more details on the assumptions underlying this guidance, and Chapter 3 on the risk factors that could negatively impact its achievement.

First Half 2023 results by business line

Information by operating segment

(amounts in k Euro) NHOA Energy Free2move eSolutions Atlante Corporate Total Revenues 100.633 13.107 1.927 0 115.666 Other Income including non recurring 204 3 93 4 304 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 100.837 13.110 2.019 4 115.970 Cost of goods sold (89.030) (8.556) (1.229) 4 (98.811) GROSS MARGIN FROM SALES 11.807 4.554 790 8 17.159 on Revenues and other income 11,7% 34,7% 39,1% 204,9% 14,8% Personnel costs (8.764) (6.588) (6.310) (1.737) (23.399) Other operating expenses (1.932) (3.246) (3.914) (1.259) (10.351) EBITDA 1.111 (5.279) (9.434) (2.988) (16.590) Amortization and depreciation (2.177) (1.266) (757) (117) (4.318) Impairment and write down 0 (793) 0 0 (793) Stock options and Incentive plans (899) 0 (270) (764) (1.933) EBIT excluding non-recurring items (1.965) (7.338) (10.461) (3.869) (23.633) Non recurring expenses and Integration costs (119) (116) (654) (73) (962) EBIT (2.084) (7.454) (11.115) (3.942) (24.596) Net financial income and expenses (229) (276) (197) (1.698) (2.401) Income Taxes 310 (3) 0 0 307 NET INCOME (LOSS) (2.004) (7.733) (11.313) (5.640) (26.689)

NHOA Energy

NHOA Energy, NHOA Group's business line dedicated to energy storage, confirmed EBITDA-positive also in H1 2023, with €1.1 million of EBITDA realized over €100.8 million of revenues and other income, despite a doubling of personnel cost in order to establish the global origination and execution platform that will bear results over the next few years.

In the first semester of 2023 Revenues and Other Income grew by +38% year-on-year, in line with expectations. During H1, NHOA Energy saw the commissioning of several advanced projects in the portfolio, while the first project in Australia (200MWh) is also approaching the finish line and the Heping Big Battery project (311MWh) in Taiwan that has provided the largest contribution in terms of Revenues.

Backlog for NHOA Energytotalizes €211 million, 16% lower compared to Q1 2023 mainly due to the significant portion of Backlog converted into revenues during the H1 2023 and the impact of commodity-indexed price formulas. Backlog is represented by 1.4GWh in USA, APAC, Europe and South America. In the first semester of 2023 NHOA Energy was awarded two contracts in the UK for a total capacity of 130MWh by EKU Energy. Five projects entered operation in H1 2023, including the two fast reserve projects in Italy for an aggregated capacity of 41.1MWh, one of the 2 Peruvian storage systems (31MWh) and one of the storage systems in Massachusetts for Kearsage Energy.

Pipeline for NHOA Energy is stable at over €1 billion, and continues to improve in quality: NHOA is shortlisted in 6 projects with very promising short-term conversion prospects.

Gross Margin stands at 11.7% and its improving, due to the profitability profile of the project portfolio.

NHOA Energy confirms EBITDA positive, at €1.1 million in H1 2023, while continuing to invest aggressively in geographical expansion and talent acquisition. After the opening of the subsidiaries NHOA Australia and NHOA Americas in 2022, establishing 2 crucial centers for the commercial expansion in Australia and the whole American continent, NHOA Energy continued on this trend by opening in H1 2023 two other geographical subsidiaries NHOA Taiwan and NHOA UK, to better follow the Asian and Great Britain markets, as testified by the recent subscription of a contract for the supply of two battery storage systems for an aggregate capacity of 130MWh in the UK.

NHOA Energy's Graduate Program, the talent program launched on April 1st 2022, in which 10 new young talents had been hired and immediately trained by experts of the field and top management, has been replicated in 2023 and is assuming a primary role in the expansion of NHOA Energy's origination and execution platform. As planned, part of the talents of the first class have been already moved, together with senior team members, in the geographical subsidiaries, taking NHOA Energy's philosophy and competences all over the world and integrating them with local expertise.

EBIT excluding non-recurring and Net Result are both still negative by €2.0 million, after posting depreciation and amortization of €2.2 million.

Free2move eSolutions

Free2move eSolutions, NHOA Group's business line dedicated to e-mobility products and services in joint venture with Stellantis, after a transitional 2022, with a change in leadership and a general streamlining and refocusing of its operations, had a positive H1 2023.

Free2move eSolutions Revenues and Other Income, indeed,raised more than 2.5 times on a year-on-year basis, reaching €13.1 million, mainly due to the opening of the American subsidiary Free2move eSolutions North America.

Most importantly €13.1 million represents four times the revenues booked in the first quarter of 2022, while recording a 34.7% Gross Margin, increasing visibility towards unparalleled results in 2023.

EBIT excluding non-recurring stands at -€7.3 million and Net Result stands respectively at -€7.7 million.

Atlante

Atlante, NHOA Group's business line dedicated to EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, is continuing its successful path to 2025 targets, reaching six months in advance the target foreseen for FY 2023 with 3,215 points of charge online and under construction as of 30 June 2023 and a pipeline of more than 3,700 additional sites. Highlights of H1 2023 for Atlante include the inauguration of its largest station to date, the e-mobility hub at To Dream, the new innovative urban district in Turin, with more than 130 fast and ultra-fast points of charge; the signing of important partnerships like the one with Groupe Duval in France for more than 180 fast and ultra-fast charging points across the country and the one with Avanza Food in Spain and Portugal, and the award of 87 fastcharging points to be deployed on French highways for Vinci Autoroutes, as recently announced.

During H1 2023 Atlante's team continued the development of its proprietary energy management system, leveraging on the 15 years of know-how developed by NHOA, and unveiled the exclusive design of Atlante's charging station design, in partnership with Bertone Design (New Crazy Colors), one of the world's most renowned design, architectural planning and all-around creativity companies.

Revenues and Other Income for H1 2023 amount to €2.0 million.

EBITDA of -€9.4 million reflects the investments in the roll-out of the EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, including the technology platform and the organization already structured to own and properly operate one of the largest networks of charging stations across Southern Europe, consistently with Atlante's 2025 ambitious targets and with the common purpose of the Group to push forward the energy transition. Atlante now counts 134 people in 4 countries.

EBIT excluding non-recurring stands at -€10.5 million and Net Result stands respectively at -€11.3 million.

Q2 2023 Trading and Operational Update

2022 2023 Q1 2023 TRADING AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE Notes Data in H1 2022

(as restated) FY 2022 Q1 2023 H1 2023 Q2

3-months

period Var% vs

30 Jun 2022

(as restated) Var% vs

31 Mar 2023 NHOA GROUP Consolidated Sales[1][3] €m 78,1 165,7 37,1 116,0 78,9 +48% +113% Consolidated Cash and Credit Lines available for withdrawal (1) €m 151,7 74,7 107,7 82,0 -24%* *-5% on a like for like basis compared to Q1 2023 calculation BY BUSINESS LINE Notes Data in H1 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 H1 2023 Q2

3-months

period Var% vs

30 Jun 2022 Var% vs

31 Mar 2023 NHOA ENERGY Sales[1] €m 73,0 153,6 33,4 100,8 67,5 +38% +102% Backlog (2) €m 143 301 252 211 +48% -16% 12-month Order Intake (3) €m 208 244 227 250 +20% +10% Online Capacity[2] MWh 98 126 126 228 +132% +81% Projects Under Construction (4) MWh 751 1.384 1.384 1.413 +88% in line Pipeline (5) €m 1.031 1.043 1.234 1.035 in line -16% Projects in which NHOA is shortlisted 5 3 5 6 Notes Data in H1 2022

(as restated) FY 2022 Q1 2023 H1 2023 Q2

3-months

period Var% vs

30 Jun 2022

(as restated) Var% vs

31 Mar 2023 eSolutions Sales[1][3] €m 5,1 11,4 2,5 13,1 10,6 +159% +318% Manufacturing Capacity PoC 2.750/week 2.750/week 2.750/week 2.750/week 2.750/week Notes Data in H1 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 H1 2023 Q2

3-months

period Var% vs

30 Jun 2022 Var% vs

31 Mar 2023 Sales[1] (6) €m N/A 0,6 1,2 2,0 0,8 -33% Utilization Rate[4] (7) N/A N/A N/A 2,4% 2,4% Occupancy Rate[5] (8) N/A N/A N/A 19,7% 20,7% Sites Online and Under Construction[6] (9) 59 554 846 1.062 +1.700% +26% PoC Online and Under Construction[6] (10)(11) 932 2.088 2.628 3.215 +245% +22% Italy N/A N/A 43% 43% France N/A N/A 25% 23% Spain N/A N/A 6% 11% Portugal N/A N/A 25% 23% o.w. PoC online[6] N/A N/A 1.037 1.263 +22% o.w. PoC already built and waiting for grid connection[6] N/A N/A 390 306 -22% o.w. PoC Secured Under Construction[6] N/A N/A 1.201 1.646 +37% Sites Under Assessment[6] (12) 1.455 2.165 3.005 2.493 +71% -17% Sites Under Development[6] (13) 164 569 1.071 1.229 +649% +15%

[1] Sales refers to Revenues Other Income. H1 2023 Sales refers to (unaudited) Revenues Other Income as at 30 Jun 2023 [2] Starting from Q2 2023, the Online Capacity KPI is expressed in MWh and not in MW. Please refer to additional notes for further details [3] Please note that Consolidated Sales at Group level and Sales at Free2move eSolutions level include the restatement of €4.1 million for H1 2022, to reflect the correction of errors in the recognition of revenues by Free2move eSolutions for the first six months of FY2022 [4] Utilization Rate indicator applies to Italy, France and Spain and is calculated first at station level as the ratio of (a) kWh sold divided (b) the maximum available power

(i.e. the grid connection) multiplied by 18 hours (being the assumed daily maximum charging hours) per number of days in the relevant period. The ratios are then aggregated, weighted by the stations' available power. Note that stations' utilization data is only included in the calculation after a phase-in period of six

months and for DC fastcharging only [5] Occupancy rate indicator applies to Portugal where, due to the different market regulation, as CPO, Atlante is paid for the usage of its infrastructure "by minute".

Please refer to note 8 for further details [6] Includes Ressolar Network and AC PoCs mainly inherited from KLC Ressolar

Notes to the Q2 2023 Trading and Operational Update

(1) Cash and Credit Lines available for withdrawal represents the cash in the bank accounts of NHOA Group, coupled with the cash credit facilities approved and available for drawdown as of the relevant reporting date. From Q1 2023 we excluded from this indicator cash deposits and cash collateral posted to guarantee securities projects in execution

(2) Backlog means the estimated revenues and other income attributable to (i) purchase orders received, contracts signed and projects awarded (representing 100% of Backlog as of the date hereof), and (ii) Project Development contracts associated with a Power Purchase Agreement, where the agreed value is a price per kWh of electricity and an amount of MW to be installed (nil at the date hereof). When any contract or project has started its execution, the amount recognized as Backlog is computed as (A) the transaction price of the relevant purchase order, contract or project under (i) and (ii) above less (B) the amount of revenues recognized, as of the relevant reporting date, in accordance with IFRS 15 (representing the amount of transaction price allocated to the performance obligations carried out at the reporting date).

(3) 12-month order intake represents the cumulated value of new purchase orders received, contracts signed and projects awarded in the 12 months preceding the relevant reporting date.

(4) Projects Under Construction is an indicator representing the capacity equivalent of Backlog, in terms of signed turnkey supply or EPC contracts and therefore excluding Project Development contracts associated with a Power Purchase Agreement, (please see Note (2) above).

(5) Pipeline means the estimate, as of the release date, of the amount of potential projects, tenders and requests for proposal for which NHOA Energy has decided to participate or respond. On a quarterly basis NHOA Group will disclose in its Trading Operational Updates the number of projects in which NHOA Energy is officially shortlisted.

(6) Sales include the data coming from the recent acquisition of the e-mobility business unit of Ressolar S.r.l. ("Ressolar") and the recent acquisition of the majority stake in Kilometer Low Cost S.A. ("KLC

(7) Utilization Rate indicator first published in Q2 2023, applies to Italy, France and Spain only and is calculated first at station level as the ratio of (a) kWh sold divided (b) the maximum available power (i.e. the available grid connection) multiplied by 18 hours (being the assumed daily maximum charging hours) per number of days in the relevant period. The ratios are then aggregated, weighted by the stations' available power. Note that stations' utilization data is only included in the calculation after a phase-in period of six months and for DC fastcharging only.

(8) Occupancy Rate indicator applies to Portugal only where, due to the different local market regulations, as Charge Point Operator (CPO) Atlante is remunerated for the usage of its infrastructure "by minute". Occupancy rate is therefore calculated on a 24-hour basis, first at station level as the ratio of (a) minutes of charging sessions sold divided (b) total number of minutes in the relevant period. The ratios are then aggregated, weighted by the stations' available power. Note that stations' occupancy data is only included in the calculation after a phase-in period of six months.

(9) Sites Online and Under Construction, includes, as of the relevant reporting date, the number of sites already operational, already installed but waiting for grid connection, secured and under construction. Please note that this performance indicator includes sites with AC points of charge, mainly coming from the KLC and Ressolar acquired networks.

(10) PoC Online and Under Construction, includes the points of charge already operational, as of the relevant reporting date, already installed but waiting for grid connection, secured and under construction. Please note that this performance indicator includes AC points of charge, mainly coming from the KLC and Ressolar acquired networks.

(11) Of the PoC Online and Under Construction performance indicator the geographical and construction phase split are provided, including the AC points of charge, mainly coming from the KLC and Ressolar acquired networks.

(12) Sites Under Assessment includes the total number of sites, as of the relevant reporting date, which are actively pursued after prospecting activity and following a first internal screening for high level feasibility. At this point, the full contractual documentation remains to be finalized and signed, all the required permits have not yet been awarded and construction has not started.

(13) Sites Under Development, includes sites for which a more detailed feasibility activity commences, including detailed discussions with site owners and exchange of documentation. For the sites included in the "under development" performance indicator there would be a reasonable degree of confidence that they can be converted into stations within the next six months (subject to interconnection and timely delivery of hardware).

Additional notes

Online Capacity Starting in H1 2023 online capacity is stated in MWh of energy storage capacity as opposed to MW of power capacity, as historically reported. Storage systems are increasingly sized towards the time shift of bulk volumes of renewable energy from periods of overgeneration to period of higher residual reliance of fossil-based generation. Their storage capacity volume is therefore a more significant indicator rather than their power rating, indicative of their speed of charge or discharge of such volumes.

NHOA Group's first half 2023 results and Q2 Trading and Operational Update, with the Group's technology, global competitive positioning, vision to 2030 and a comprehensive analysis of the evolution of energy transition markets will be the subject of Capital Markets Day 2023, scheduled for July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CEST. Login details and the presentation will be available on the Company's website nhoa.energy

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage, e-mobility and EV fast and ultra-fast charging network, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States, Taiwan and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go towww.nhoa.energy

Forward looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of NHOA. Although NHOA considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation those explained or identified in the public documents filed by NHOA with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the NHOA 2022 Universal Registration Document. Investors and NHOA shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realized they may have a significant unfavorable impact on NHOA.

These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the verbs or terms "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "plans", "build- up", "under discussion" or "potential customer", "should" or "will", "projects", "backlog" or "pipeline" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and that are to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the impacts of the war in Ukraine and the current economic situation pandemic on NHOA's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy. They appear throughout this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NHOA's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, NHOA's results of business development, operations, financial position, prospects, financing strategies, expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations or could affect NHOA's ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of war in Ukraine and the current economic situation on NHOA's business, operations and employees. In addition, even if the NHOA's results of operations, financial position and growth, and the development of the markets and the industry in which NHOA operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. The forward-looking statements herein speak only at the date of this announcement. NHOA does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.1 Consolidated Income Statement

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(amounts in K Euro) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 30/06/2022* Revenues 115.666 164.220 77.118 Other Income including non recurring 304 1.466 1.026 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME (including non recurring income) 115.970 165.686 78.143 Cost of goods sold (98.811) (150.627) (68.401) GROSS MARGIN FROM SALES (including non recurring income) 17.159 15.059 9.742 on Revenues and other income 14,8% 9,1% 12,5% Personnel costs (23.399) (30.617) (11.611) Other operating expenses (10.350) (17.383) (3.932) EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans

expenses, including non recurring income (1) (16.590) (32.941) (5.801) Amortization and depreciation (4.318) (7.022) (2.723) Impairment and write down (793) (5.977) (165) Non recurring expenses and Integration costs (962) (2.829) (369) Stock options and Incentive plans (1.933) (1.596) (217) EBIT (24.596) (50.364) (9.276) Net financial income and expenses (2.401) (3.851) (1.127) Income Taxes 307 1.971 (1.212) NET INCOME (LOSS) (26.689) (52.244) (11.615) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company (22.497) (38.577) (9.787) Non-controlling interests (4.192) (13.668) (1.828) Basic earnings per share (0,88) (1,51) (0,38) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 25.534 25.534 25.534 Diluted earnings per share (0,88) (1,51) (0,38) (1) EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses is not defined by IFRS. It is defined in notes 5.5 of the Consolidated Financial Statements

*The H1 2022 figures have been restated for the item described in note 2.6 of the Consolidated Financial Statements

1.2 Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(amounts in K Euro) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 30/06/2022* NET INCOME (LOSS) (22.497) (38.577) (9.787) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and other differences (988) 511 323 Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax) 47 (40) Actuarial gain and (losses) on employee benefits (103) 439 436 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax (1.044) 910 759 Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (23.541) (37.667) (9.028) Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company (23.541) (37.667) (9.028)

*The H1 2022 figures have been restated for the item described in note 2.6 of the Consolidated Financial Statements

1.3 Consolidated Balance Sheet

ASSETS

(amounts in K Euro) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 30/06/2022* Property, plant and equipment 76.310 52.068 32.564 Intangible assets 33.109 15.418 18.887 Other non current financial assets 13.307 13.144 4.347 Other non current assets 47 60 60 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 122.773 80.690 55.859 Trade and other receivables 74.723 28.487 14.243 Contract assets 5.069 16.770 9.782 Inventories 20.349 18.099 8.118 Other current assets 68.405 29.753 16.051 Current financial assets 44.959 18.495 31.567 Cash and cash equivalent 55.550 47.386 90.606 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 269.057 158.990 170.366 TOTAL ASSETS 391.830 239.681 226.225 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(amounts in K Euro) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 30/06/2022* Issued capital 5.107 5.107 5.107 Share premium 180.589 180.589 180.589 Other Reserves 6.298 5.073 4.479 Retained Earnings (133.361) (93.843) (93.991) Profit (Loss) for the period (22.497) (38.577) (9.787) TOTAL GROUP EQUITY 36.136 58.349 86.397 Minorities interest 1.557 5.749 17.463 TOTAL EQUITY 37.693 64.098 103.861 Severance indemnity reserve and Employees' benefits 2.038 2.636 2.210 Non current financial liabilities 5.954 3.922 14.981 Other non current liabilities 15.833 15.867 16.908 Non current deferred tax liabilities 24 16 16 TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 23.848 22.441 34.116 Trade payables 48.174 61.920 23.906 Other current liabilities 141.197 33.126 26.013 Current financial liabilities 140.918 58.096 38.329 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 330.289 153.141 88.249 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 391.830 239.681 226.225

*The H1 2022 figures have been restated for the item described in note 2.6 of the Consolidated Financial Statements

1.4 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

CHANGES IN EQUITY

(amounts in K Euro) Share Capital Premium

Reserve Stock Option

and Warrants

plan reserve Other Reserves Retained Earnings

(Losses) Profit (Loss) for

the period Total Group Equity Minority interests TOTAL EQUITY Net Equity as of 31 December 2021* 5.107 180.589 4.969 (961) (67.066) (27.213) 95.425 19.291 114.716 Previous year result allocation 35 (27.248) 27.213 (19.291) (19.291) Non controlling interests 19.291 19.291 Loss for the period (9.787) (9.787) (1.828) (11.615) Total comprehensive income 436 323 759 759 Net Equity as of 30 June 2022** 5.107 180.589 4.969 (490) (93.991) (9.787) 86.397 17.463 103.861 Previous year result allocation 9.787 9.787 (17.463) (7.677) Change in consolidation perimenther (576) (576) (576) Other movements 1.166 1.166 1.166 Non controlling interests 19.417 19.417 Loss for the period (38.577) (38.577) (13.668) (52.244) Total comprehensive income 3 148 151 151 Net Equity as of 31 December 2022 5.107 180.589 4.969 104 (93.843) (38.577) 58.349 5.749 64.098 Previous year result allocation (38.577) 38.577 (5.749) (5.749) Other movements 1.327 1.327 1.327 Non controlling interests 5.749 5.749 Loss for the period (22.497) (22.497) (4.192) (26.689) Total comprehensive income (103) (941) (1.044) (1.044) Net Equity as of 30 June 2023 5.107 180.589 4.969 1.328 (133.361) (22.497) 36.135 1.557 37.694

*The 2021 figures have been restated for the item described in note 2.6 of the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

**The H1 2022 figures have been restated for the item described in note 2.6 of the Consolidated Financial Statements

1.5 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(amounts in K Euro) 30/06/2023 31/12/2022 30/06/2022* Net Income or Loss (26.689) (52.244) (11.615) Income Taxes (307) (1.971) 1.212 Amortisation and depreciation 4.318 7.022 2.725 Impairment and write down 793 5.977 164 Stock option and incentive plans impact 1.933 1.596 217 Defined Benefit Plan (598) 428 3 Non-cash variation in equity opening 1.224 1.065 (1.127) Non-cash variation in bank accounts (552) 151 Working capital adjustments Decrease (increase) in tax assets 100 (100) Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables and prepayments (73.980) (35.889) (955) Decrease (increase) in inventories (2.251) (14.616) (4.635) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 94.332 47.580 5.674 Increase (decrease) in non current assets and liabilities (526) 461 8.101 Net cash flows from operating activities (2.303) (40.341) (337) Investments Net Decrease (Increase) in intangible assets (6.583) (8.097) (5.774) Net Decrease (Increase) in tangible assets (21.198) (34.437) (13.535) Changes in consolidation perimeter (14.520) Net cash flows from investments activities (42.301) (42.535) (19.309) Financing Increase (decrease) in bank debts 79.705 729 (7.978) Minorities cash injection 4.700 7.600 7.600 Decrease (increase) in current financial assets (30.520) (5.908) (18.980) Decrease (increase) in non-current financial assets (163) (940) Translation differences (988) 511 323 Lease liabilities 33 5.459 6.476 Net cash flows from financing activities 52.768 7.452 (12.558) Net cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the period 47.386 122.811 122.810 NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD 8.164 (75.424) (32.204) NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 55.550 47.386 90.606

*The H1 2022 figures have been restated for the item described in note 2.6 of the Consolidated Financial Statements

