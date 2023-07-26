Katy, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Designer Indian dress shop Chiro's By Jigyasa launched a new collection of Chikankari embroidered clothing for women.With the launch, Chiro's By Jigyasa aims to make traditional textiles and the latest trends in Indian fashion accessible to US customers via its online store. Spanning ethnic to contemporary clothing styles and casual to party wear, the designer's new Chikan embroidery collection caters to all tastes and needs.

The store carries a wide variety of garments including lehengas, sarees, kurtis, and bridal gowns, providing maximum choice for customers. The new fashion range also includes a vast array of colors, fabrics, and embellishment styles.

Chikankari is a traditional style of intricate embroidery that originates from Lucknow. The stitching includes shadow work designs that are artfully applied from the back of the fabric and viewed from the front. The delicate needlework is largely applied to fine fabrics such as chiffon, muslin, silk, cotton, and georgette to highlight the embroidery.

The store's garments are designed in-house and produced by a team that is skilled in fabric arts. "Our latest collection of Indian dresses is designed exclusively for you, to bring out the true Indian experience that you had back home. Our team understands the intricate threadwork, beadwork, and rich ethnic textile designs that make traditional dresses so graceful - and we've brought all of that to our store", said Chiro's By Jigyasa.

Highlights from the boutique's collection include a Pure Crepe Embroidered Saree. With delicate gold embroidery against a mauve background, this garment provides a luxurious option for parties and special events. The collection's Pure Satin Hand Embroidered Saree in pink is also an elegant choice for weddings or festivals.

Semi-formal wear includes Embroidered Ladies' Tunics. Combining classic Indian and American styles, these tops can be paired with jeans or pants and come in sizes up to XXL. In addition to women's fashion, the store carries a broad selection of men's and kids' clothing.

Founded in 2014, Chiro's By Jigyasa is a designer, retailer, and wholesaler, specializing in traditional and modern Indian clothing and accessories. The company ships internationally and its commitment to customer service is exemplified by numerous positive customer reviews.

