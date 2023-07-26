Cardiovascular diseases have been in the spotlight, especially since the Corona pandemic. After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, athletic and often young individuals experienced heart inflammation. When the heart muscle becomes inflamed, it is referred to as myocarditis. If the inflammation affects the heart's outer lining, known as the pericardium, it is called pericarditis. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in male adolescents and young adults occurred within one week of the second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Cardiol Therapeutics is a life sciences company with a portfolio focused on combating heart diseases such as pericarditis, myocarditis and heart failure. The Company is in the clinical discovery and development stage of anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic therapies. Antifibrotic means that no scarring occurs during the healing process of human tissue. The experienced team is focusing on an active ingredient that occurs naturally in nature, cannabidiol.

