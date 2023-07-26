EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces the Appointment of Gerrit Straub and Vera Christodoulou as Board Members as well as the Notice for its Annual General Meeting 2023

26 July 2023, Limassol, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

APPOINTMENT OF BOARD MEMBERS

Following the recent resignations of Board Members, the Board of Directors of EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the "Company") has appointed Vera Christodoulou and Gerrit Straub to the Board of Directors of the Company effective as per 25th July 2023. The Shareholders of the Company will be asked to ratify their appointment at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th August 2023.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of EPH European Property Holdings Plc (the "Company") will be held on 30 August 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Four Seasons Hotel Limassol, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus, where the following ordinary business will be transacted:

To receive and consider the Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Auditors' Reports (by Deloitte AG, Switzerland and by Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus) (the "Annual Report"). To appoint Vera Christodoulou and Gerrit Straub as Members of the Board of Directors of the Company for a term of 3 years. To appoint / re-appoint the Auditors of the Company and authorise the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Michaela Neophytou,

Secretary of EPH European Property Holdings Plc





MEMBERS' RIGHTS AND RELEVANT DOCUMENTS:

The Record Date for the participation at the Annual General Meeting is 2nd August 2023, 5pm CET. Only Members registered in the Company's Statutory Register as of the close of business on the Record Date shall have the right to attend, vote and address the Annual General Meeting. The shareholder register is maintained and administered by Computershare Schweiz AG, Baslerstrasse 90, CH-4600 Olten, Switzerland. Any change in the relevant Registry after the Record Date will not be counted in determining the right of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting. Any Member entitled to attend, vote and speak the Annual General Meeting, is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend, vote and speak in his/her/its stead. A proxy need not be a Member. The proxy document must be submitted at the Registered Office of the Company at Monis Machaira 18, Office 101, 3020 Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, E-mail : contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com at least 15 minutes before the time fixed for the Annual General Meeting. A proxy may be given in either Form A or Form B, attached hereto, or can be ordered from the share register with Computershare (see para. 3 below). In order to participate at the Annual General Meeting, a Member (or a duly appointed proxy of a Member) entitled to attend, vote and address the Annual General Meeting, shall obtain from the Company relevant admission cards and voting slips. Admission cards and voting slips will be provided by the Company and can be obtained (a) at the date, time and place of the Annual General Meeting or (b) via the share register with Computershare in advance of the Annual General Meeting (after the Record Date), by reverting to the relevant invitation and application form that will be sent by the Company via post to the Members entitled to receive notice of the Annual General Meeting. In order to obtain from the Company relevant admission cards and voting slips in advance of the Annual General Meeting via Computershare, Members shall complete and return the relevant application form to Computershare Schweiz AG (by using the envelope provided) at the following address:

General Meetings Team

Computershare Schweiz AG

P +41 62 205 77 50

Baslerstrasse 90, Postfach, 4601 Olten, Schweiz

generalversammlung@computershare.ch

Every Member has the right to ask questions relating to the items of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, subject to any measures the Company may adopt for the ascertainment of the Member's identity, as well as to parameters relating to the planning and the good order of the Annual General Meeting, the confidentiality and the business interests of the Company. Subject to what is mentioned in relation to the Record Date, any Member is entitled to attend, vote and address the Annual General Meeting. The Annual Report (which includes the Management Reports, the Audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Auditors' Reports) is available and can be obtained in printed form from the Registered Office of the Company at Monis Machaira 18, Office 101, 3020 Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, or from the office of Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland as well as by email through contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com. The Annual Report shall also be available in printed form at the place and time of the Annual General Meeting. The Annual Report for the purposes of the SIX Swiss Exchange (which includes the Management Report, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Auditors' Report) was published on 28th April 2023, and can be downloaded from EPH European Property Holdings PLC website: https://europeanpropertyholdings.com/ (https://europeanpropertyholdings.com/). If required, members can obtain a printed form from the Registered Office of the Company at Monis Machaira 18, Office 101, 3020 Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, or from the office of Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland. The Company's Auditors, Deloitte AG, Switzerland and Primus Audit & Tax, Cyprus, have not given the Company notice in writing of any unwillingness to be re-appointed.

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and holds a commercial property portfolio with a total value of around EUR 895 million, including real estate assets in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dresden and Vienna. EPH European Property Holdings Plc is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC might be available by contacting Anna Bernhart on Tel: +41 44 503 5414.









PROXY

Form ?

To

EPH European Property Holdings Plc

Monis Machaira 18, Office 101, 3020 Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, Email: contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

I/We … … … … … … … …… … …… … … … … … … …of … …………….… … … … … …… … … member/members of the above said Company hereby appoint ……….… … … … … … … …… …. of… … … … … … … … … … ………… ….. or failing him/her …………….… … … … … …… … … … … ……. of … … … … … … … … … … … … as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 30th August 2023 at 11.00 AM at the Four Seasons Hotel Limassol, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus and at any adjournment thereof.

Signed this …… day of ………..… … … … … … of the year 2023.

(Sgn) ______________________________

Form B

Where it is desired to authorise for voting for or against the proposed resolution:

To

EPH European Property Holdings Plc

Monis Machaira 18, Office 101, 3020 Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, Email: contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com

I/We … … … … … … … …… … …… … … … … … … …of … …………….… … … … … …… … … member/members of the above said Company hereby appoint ……….… … … … … … … …… …. of… … … … … … … … … … ………… ….. or failing him/her …………….… … … … … …… … … … … ……. of … … … … … … … … … … … … as my/our proxy to vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 30th August 2023 at 11.00 AM at the Four Seasons Hotel Limassol, 67-69 Amathountos Avenue, Ag. Tychonas, 4532 Limassol, Cyprus and at any adjournment thereof.

Signed this …… day of ………..… … … … … … of the year 2023.

(Sgn) ______________________________

This form is to be used In Favour of or Against the resolution. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy will vote as he/she deems appropriate.

w In Favour of/Against* … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … …

w In Favour of/Against* … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … …

w In Favour of/Against* … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … …

w In Favour of/Against* … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … …

w In Favour of/Against* … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … …

w In Favour of/Against* … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … … …

*Strike out whichever is not desired

