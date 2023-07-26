Vaulta, an Australian battery tech company, has developed its first dedicated residential battery. The small-scale energy storage system can purportedly operate for 4,000 cycles, with an 80% depth of discharge.From pv magazine Australia Vaulta said the modular nature of the 48 V 5.12 kWh residential battery, which features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, means it can be easily scaled up to increase capacity, and seamlessly integrates with most 48 V inverters. The company said the battery has a nominal voltage of 48 V and can deliver 4.86 kW of continuous power. It operates in temperatures ...

