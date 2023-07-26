South Korea's SDN has developed new bifacial solar modules based on M10 wafers. The new products feature a power conversion efficiency of 21.46% and, according to the manufacturer, are the world's most efficient floating PV panels.SDN, a South Korean supplier of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, has unveiled a new glass-glass bifacial module line for applications in floating PV projects. The new SunDay 10+ Wave modules feature 144 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on M1o wafers and busbar technology. SDN claims that they are currently the world's most efficient solar modules for ...

