Indian developers have completed 11 solar parks, aggregating to 8.521 GW, and have partially completed seven solar parks, totaling 3.985 GW, under the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's scheme for the development of solar parks.From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved 37.99 GW of capacity across 50 solar parks under its scheme for "Development of Solar Parks and Ultra-Mega Solar Power Projects," said R.K. Singh, union minister for power and new and renewable energy, in a recent written reply to the lower parliament. Eleven solar parks ...

