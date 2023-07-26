India deployed 6.8 GW of solar in the first half of 2023. The rooftop solar segment had 2,294 MW of capacity additions, which is higher than the total rooftop PV installations recorded in 2022.From pv magazine India India installed 6,794 MW of solar power capacity in the first half of 2023, which is about 19% lower than the same period of the previous year. According to a new report by JMK Research, around 2,294 MW of rooftop solar capacity was added in the first half of 2023, which is higher than the entire rooftop PV installations in 2022. Wind power installations surged 166% year on year to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...