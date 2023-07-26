Legal action brought on behalf of millions of UK consumers alleges Amazon and Apple struck a secret deal in 2018 that has unlawfully increased the price of Apple products

The two companies are colluding, legal action claims, with Amazon culling its community of independent merchants selling products by Apple and its headphones brand Beats

This secret arrangement allegedly helps Apple by reducing the availability of discounted Apple and Beats devices, keeping prices high

In return, Apple gives Amazon preferential wholesale prices on Apple and Beats products for its own direct-to-customer sales business

This anti-competitive pact has hit UK consumers in the pocket and breaches UK and EU competition laws, according to the legal action

The claim, filed at the specialist competition court in London, seeks redress of at least £500 million for the millions of UK consumers who bought Apple and Beats products since October 2018

The deal hatched by these corporations covered several countries (including the UK) and is the subject of a US class action lawsuit, infringement decisions by the Italian and Spanish competition authorities, and ongoing regulatory proceedings in Germany

The claim alleges that, by January 2019, almost all independent merchants of Apple and Beats products disappeared from the Amazon marketplace as a result of Apple and Amazon's collusion. This led to a decrease in the discounts provided to customers by the limited number of independent merchants remaining, and a significant increase in the sales of Apple and Beats products at undiscounted prices.

This deal was struck in October 2018, and its continuing effect is to keep the prices of Apple and Beats products, including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, artificially high for the benefit of Apple and at the expense of UK consumers. Amazon also benefited, as the deal enabled it to sell more Apple and Beats products at higher prices directly to consumers.

Because of the market power enjoyed by the two Tech giants, and the drastic reduction of discounted offerings on Amazon's platform, more than 7 million British customers have paid (and continue to pay) higher prices for Apple and Beats products when purchasing them from Amazon. The claim estimates that the compensation owed to these customers is almost £500 million. The claim also alleges that a further 29 million British customers have paid higher prices for Apple and Beats products when purchasing them from other retailers (e.g., Apple, Curry's, etc.) either online or in-store, with total compensation for such customers to be quantified in due course.

The legal action has been filed on behalf of UK consumers by Professor Christine Riefa, a consumer law expert who teaches at the University of Reading. Professor Riefa is represented by Hausfeld Co LLP.

Who is eligible

Any consumer in the UK who purchased new Apple or Beats products since October 2018 is an eligible member of the claimant class. In accordance with Competition Appeal Tribunal Rules, the collective action is being filed on behalf of all potential claimants. The claim is brought on an opt-out basis whereby all UK class members are included by default unless they decide to opt-out. To find out more information on this claim please visit www.ukappleamazonclaim.co.uk.

The case against Apple and Amazon

The claim alleges that Apple and Amazon have breached competition law by entering into and implementing unlawful anticompetitive agreements on 31 October 2018, which restricted third parties from reselling Apple and Beats products on Amazon's marketplace. As a result of these agreements, customers paid (and continue to pay) higher prices for Apple and Beats products when purchasing them from Apple, Amazon or other retailers.

All Apple and Beats electronic products are included within the claim, including: iPhones; iPads; iMacs; MacBooks; Apple TVs; HomePods; Apple Watches; iPods; AirPods; EarPods; Beats wired and wireless headphones and earphones; and ancillary devices such as chargers, keyboards, mouses etc. Purchases of Apple and Beats products as part of mobile network operator contracts are not included.

The claim is assisted by information and economic analysis contained in a decision dated 16 November 2021 by the Italian competition authority (Autorità Garante della Concurrenza e del Mercato), which found that Apple and Amazon had entered into and implemented unlawful agreements in breach of EU competition law, and further reference may also be made to the analysis in the Spanish competition authority's decision of 18 July 2023, which made similar findings.

The evidential record resulting from the Italian competition authority's decision is a significant source of information about the unlawful agreements between Apple and Amazon and their widespread impact on competition not only in the UK but also several other countries. Whilst the Italian competition authority's decision was subsequently overturned on appeal on 1 June 2022, the appeal succeeded on purely procedural grounds, without any criticism of the decision's factual or economic findings. For a copy of the Italian competition authority's decision and its English translation, please visit www.ukappleamazonclaim.co.uk.

About the proposed class representative

Professor Christine Riefa is a Professor of Law at the University of Reading and an established academic in the field of consumer protection law and policy. She has an extensive background in researching and promoting effective consumer law enforcement within digital markets, including its intersection with competition law. She serves on the United Nations Working Group on Consumer Protection in E-Commerce.

Statements

Christine Riefa, the proposed class representative in the action, said:

"Millions of consumers in the UK enjoy the services and products of Apple and Amazon. They do not suspect that those companies collude to make them pay more for their electronics and reduce their choice. I believe that big businesses like Apple and Amazon should behave fairly and compete on merits, not by using underhand tactics.

Each company has an effective stranglehold over its market, and they are misusing that advantage to shut out competition from independent merchants unlawfully lining their wallets at the expense of consumers. It's a betrayal of their customers' loyalty.

At a time when families are under huge financial pressure from high inflation, mortgage and energy costs, it is more important than ever for consumers to be treated fairly. I decided to bring the claim because consumers individually would never have been able to and the two Tech giants would have continued to line their pockets with their unlawful behaviours going unchecked."

Wessen Jazrawi, Partner at legal firm Hausfeld Co LLP, who is leading the litigation, said:

"Apple and Amazon have worked together to exclude competitors on the Amazon platform and to reduce the availability of discounted products, at their customers' expense. We look forward to working with Christine Riefa to return money to those who have lost out and to making these companies accountable for their unlawful conduct."

Further information

Affected consumers, on whose behalf the class action is brought, will not pay costs or fees to participate in this legal action, which is being funded by a commercial litigation funder.

The proposed class representative has instructed the law firm Hausfeld Co. LLP to represent it in the claim, as well as barristers Thomas de la Mare KC, Tom Coates (both of Blackstone Chambers) and David Went (Exchange Chambers). The proposed class representative is also advised by expert economist Dr Chris Pike (Fideres Partners LLP).

To learn more about the claim, please visit www.ukappleamazonclaim.co.uk.

About Hausfeld Co LLP

Hausfeld is a leading disputes-only law firm specialising in competition law, with significant expertise in all aspects of collective redress and group claims, including litigation against Big Tech and other large corporates.

