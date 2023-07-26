Electronics growth, margin expansion and increased cash flow lead to strong second-quarter performance; Company raises full-year 2023 EPS outlook

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Net earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61, compared with $1.30; Adjusted EPS of $1.76, up 23.1% compared with $1.43

Revenues of $912.5 million, up 18.0% on a reported basis and up 5.6% on an organic basis

Operating margin of 20.2%, compared with 19.0%; Adjusted operating margin of 22.2%, up 130 basis points compared with 20.9%

Americas electronics growth of approximately 40%

Full-Year Outlook Highlights

Raising full-year 2023 EPS outlook to a range of $6.10 to $6.20 and adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $6.70 to $6.80 (+11.9% to +13.5%)

Raising full-year 2023 available cash flow to a range of $500 to $520 million

Tightening full-year 2023 reported revenue growth outlook to 11.5% to 12.5% and full-year 2023 organic revenue growth outlook to 5.5% to 6.5%

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today reported financial results for its second quarter (ended June 30, 2023).

"Allegion delivered another quarter of outstanding operational performance, margin expansion and increased cash flow," said President and CEO John H. Stone. "Q2 revenue growth was fueled by electronics, as we continue to shape the transformation taking place in our industry with our vision of enabling seamless access and a safer world.

"On July 5, we passed the one-year milestone of acquiring Stanley Access Technologies. Our teams have integrated very well together, taking good care of our customers while delivering on the business plan. This acquisition is accretive to adjusted EPS in its first year.

"As we think about the second half of the year, we expect end markets will be stable with continued strong demand for our electronic solutions. We are raising Allegion's full-year EPS guidance. I'm confident in our outlook and very proud of the Allegion team."

Company Results

Allegion reported second-quarter 2023 net revenues of $912.5 million and net earnings of $142.0 million, or $1.61 per share. Excluding charges related to restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, as well as amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets, adjusted net earnings were $155.4 million, or $1.76 per share, up 23.1%.

Second-quarter 2023 net revenues increased 18.0%. Excluding impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency movements, net revenues increased 5.6% on an organic basis. This organic revenue increase was driven by price realization, along with strong growth in electronics offsetting lower volumes experienced in the mechanical portfolio. Foreign currency exchange rate impact was relatively flat.

Second-quarter 2023 operating income was $184.6 million, an increase of $37.5 million or 25.5%. Adjusted operating income in second-quarter 2023 was $202.6 million, an increase of $41.1 million or 25.4%.

Second-quarter 2023 operating margin was 20.2%, compared with 19.0%. The adjusted operating margin in second-quarter 2023 was 22.2%, compared with 20.9%. The 130-basis-point increase in adjusted operating margin is attributable to positive price and productivity net of inflation and investments. These increases were partially offset by lower volumes, as well as the dilutive impact of the Access Technologies acquisition.

Segment Results

The Americas segment revenues increased 23.8% (up 7.7% on an organic basis). The organic increase was driven by price realization across all businesses. The Access Technologies acquisition contributed $96.1 million or more than 16% to total Americas growth. The non-residential and residential businesses both grew high-single digit percent, showcasing strength in electronics volume partially offset by lower mechanical volume, as customers adjust their ordering patterns to the company's reduced lead times due to its improved supply chain and operational execution.

The International segment revenues were down 1.0% on an organic basis. Strength in electronics and software solutions, as well as positive price realization, were more than offset by soft end markets, especially in the Global Portable Security business. The reported revenue reflects a slight positive impact from foreign currency.

Additional Items

Interest expense for second-quarter 2023 was $23.7 million, an increase of $6.5 million. This was driven by increased debt from the Access Technologies acquisition along with an increase in variable interest rates. Interest expense in the prior year included $4.3 million of debt financing fees related to the Access Technologies acquisition, which was excluded from adjusted EPS.

Other income net for second-quarter 2023 was $1.6 million, compared to other income net of $3.4 million.

The company's effective tax rate for second-quarter 2023 was 12.6%, compared with 13.6%. The company's adjusted effective tax rate for second-quarter 2023 was 13.9%, compared with 14.7%.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Year-to-date available cash flow for 2023 was $190.1 million, an increase of $105.6 million versus the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase in available cash flow is due to increased year-to-date net earnings and lower cash used for net working capital, partially offset by higher capital expenditures. The company ended second-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $322.6 million, as well as total debt of $2,059.3 million. The company repaid $60.0 million of borrowings on its revolving credit facility during the second quarter of 2023 and ended the period with a balance of $39.0 million outstanding on the facility, which it repaid in July 2023.

During second-quarter 2023, the company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares for $19.9 million under its previously authorized share repurchase program.

Updated Full-Year Outlook

The company is tightening its full-year 2023 revenue growth outlook and expects it to be 11.5% to 12.5%, while also updating its organic revenue growth outlook and expects it to be 5.5% to 6.5%, excluding the expected impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency movements.

The company is increasing its full-year 2023 reported EPS outlook and expects it to be in the $6.10 to $6.20 range, with adjusted EPS expected to be between $6.70 to $6.80.

Adjustments to 2023 EPS include estimated impacts of approximately $0.40 per share for acquisition-related amortization, as well as $0.20 per share for restructuring, M&A and amortization expense related to acquired backlog (approximately $9 million pre-tax).

The outlook assumes a headwind of approximately $0.29 for interest and other income, a full-year adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 15% to 15.5% and an average diluted share count for the full year of approximately 88.3 million shares.

The company increases expectations for full-year 2023 available cash flow to approximately $500 to $520 million.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release includes adjusted non-GAAP financial information which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company presents operating income, operating margin, net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) on both a U.S. GAAP basis and on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, revenue growth on a U.S. GAAP basis and organic revenue growth on a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin (all non-GAAP measures) and Available Cash Flow ("ACF", a non-GAAP measure). The company presents these non-GAAP measures because management believes they provide useful perspective of the company's underlying business results and trends and a more comparable measure of period-over-period results. These measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining at-risk compensation. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related U.S. GAAP measures. Further information about the adjusted non-GAAP financial tables is attached to this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements under the heading "Updated Full Year Outlook," and statements regarding the company's 2023 financial performance, the company's business plans and strategy, the company's growth strategy, the company's capital allocation strategy, the company's ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions and achieve anticipated strategic and financial benefits, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "aim," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax rate and provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, as these statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond the company's control as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and other risks that may affect the company's business or that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Income Statements (In millions, except per share data) UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues 912.5 773.1 1,835.5 1,496.7 Cost of goods sold 510.6 458.1 1,042.6 893.0 Gross profit 401.9 315.0 792.9 603.7 Selling and administrative expenses 217.3 167.9 437.3 339.6 Operating income 184.6 147.1 355.6 264.1 Interest expense 23.7 17.2 47.3 29.1 Other income, net (1.6 (3.4 (1.9 (5.6 Earnings before income taxes 162.5 133.3 310.2 240.6 Provision for income taxes 20.5 18.1 44.6 32.3 Net earnings 142.0 115.2 265.6 208.3 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 0.1 0.2 Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc 142.0 115.1 265.5 208.1 Basic earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 1.62 1.31 3.02 2.36 Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 1.61 1.30 3.01 2.35 Shares outstanding basic 87.9 87.9 88.0 88.0 Shares outstanding diluted 88.3 88.2 88.3 88.4

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) UNAUDITED June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 322.6 288.0 Accounts and notes receivables, net 423.2 395.6 Inventories 483.1 479.0 Other current assets 46.3 48.5 Assets held for sale 3.5 Total current assets 1,275.2 1,214.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 329.1 308.7 Goodwill 1,439.1 1,413.1 Intangible assets, net 603.6 608.9 Other noncurrent assets 516.8 445.9 Total assets 4,163.8 3,991.2 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 265.2 280.7 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 383.0 410.3 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 12.6 12.6 Total current liabilities 660.8 703.6 Long-term debt 2,046.7 2,081.9 Other noncurrent liabilities 315.8 261.2 Equity 1,140.5 944.5 Total liabilities and equity 4,163.8 3,991.2

ALLEGION PLC Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) UNAUDITED Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net earnings 265.6 208.3 Depreciation and amortization 55.5 40.1 Changes in assets and liabilities and other non-cash items (91.0 (139.3 Net cash provided by operating activities 230.1 109.1 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (40.0 (24.6 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (28.6 Other investing activities, net 7.4 0.7 Net cash used in investing activities (61.2 (23.9 Financing Activities Net proceeds from (repayments of) debt (36.3 593.7 Debt financing costs (9.1 Dividends paid to ordinary shareholders (79.3 (71.5 Repurchase of ordinary shares (19.9 (61.0 Other financing activities, net (2.9 (3.7 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (138.4 448.4 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4.1 (11.9 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 34.6 521.7 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 288.0 397.9 Cash and cash equivalents end of period 322.6 919.6

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 1 SELECTED OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions) Due to a reporting change effective January 1, 2023, results for the Company's Global Portable Security brands (inclusive of the AXA, Kryptonite and Trelock businesses) are now fully reflected within the Allegion International segment. Accordingly, the summary of Net revenues and Operating income (loss) by reportable segment as presented below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, has been recast to conform with the current year presentation. Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues Allegion Americas 727.2 587.3 1,468.1 1,109.2 Allegion International 185.3 185.8 367.4 387.5 Total net revenues 912.5 773.1 1,835.5 1,496.7 Operating income (loss) Allegion Americas 195.4 153.3 382.0 275.9 Allegion International 13.9 11.7 24.5 32.6 Corporate unallocated (24.7 (17.9 (50.9 (44.4 Total operating income 184.6 147.1 355.6 264.1

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 2 The Company presents operating income, operating margin, net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) on both a U.S. GAAP basis and on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, revenue growth on a U.S. GAAP basis and organic revenue growth on a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin (all non-GAAP measures), and available cash flow ("ACF", a non-GAAP measure). The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because management believes they provide useful perspective of the Company's underlying business results and trends and a more comparable measure of period-over-period results. These measures are also used to evaluate senior management and are a factor in determining at-risk compensation. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related U.S. GAAP measures. The Company defines the presented non-GAAP measures as follows: Adjustments to operating income, operating margin, net earnings, EPS and EBITDA include items such as goodwill, indefinite-lived trade name and other asset impairment charges, restructuring charges, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, debt financing costs, gains or losses related to the divestiture of businesses or equity method investments and non-operating investment gains or losses;

Organic revenue growth is defined as U.S. GAAP revenue growth excluding the impact of divestitures, acquisitions and currency effects; and

Available cash flow is defined as U.S. GAAP net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. These non-GAAP measures may not be defined and calculated the same as similar measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET EARNINGS (In millions, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2022 Adjusted Adjusted Reported Adjustments (non-GAAP) Reported Adjustments (non-GAAP) Net revenues 912.5 912.5 773.1 773.1 Operating income 184.6 18.0 (1 202.6 147.1 14.4 (1 161.5 Operating margin 20.2 22.2 19.0 20.9 Earnings before income taxes 162.5 18.0 (2 180.5 133.3 14.7 (2 148.0 Provision for income taxes 20.5 4.6 (3 25.1 18.1 3.7 (3 21.8 Effective income tax rate 12.6 13.9 13.6 14.7 Net earnings 142.0 13.4 155.4 115.2 11.0 126.2 Noncontrolling interests 0.1 0.1 Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc 142.0 13.4 155.4 115.1 11.0 126.1 Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 1.61 0.15 1.76 1.30 0.13 1.43

(1) Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, consist of $4.3 million of restructuring charges and acquisition and integration expenses and $13.7 million of amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, consist of $7.8 million of restructuring charges and acquisition and integration expenses and $6.6 million of amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. (2) Adjustments to earnings before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2023, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above. Adjustments to operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above, as well as $4.0 million in non-operating investment gains and $4.3 million of debt financing costs. (3) Adjustments to the provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, consist of $4.6 million and $3.7 million, respectively, of tax expense related to the excluded items discussed above.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022 Adjusted Adjusted Reported Adjustments (non-GAAP) Reported Adjustments (non-GAAP) Net revenues 1,835.5 1,835.5 1,496.7 1,496.7 Operating income 355.6 39.4 (1 395.0 264.1 26.8 (1 290.9 Operating margin 19.4 21.5 17.6 19.4 Earnings before income taxes 310.2 39.4 (2 349.6 240.6 25.1 (2 265.7 Provision for income taxes 44.6 10.0 (3 54.6 32.3 6.7 (3 39.0 Effective income tax rate 14.4 15.6 13.4 14.7 Net earnings 265.6 29.4 295.0 208.3 18.4 226.7 Noncontrolling interests 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 Net earnings attributable to Allegion plc 265.5 29.3 294.8 208.1 18.4 226.5 Diluted earnings per ordinary share attributable to Allegion plc shareholders: 3.01 0.33 3.34 2.35 0.21 2.56

(1) Adjustments to operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, consist of $11.6 million of restructuring charges and acquisition and integration expenses and $27.8 million of amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Adjustments to operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, consist of $13.3 million of restructuring charges and acquisition and integration expenses and $13.5 million of amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. (2) Adjustments to earnings before income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2023, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above. Adjustments to operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, consist of the adjustments to operating income discussed above, as well as $6.0 million in non-operating investment gains and $4.3 million of debt financing costs. (3) Adjustments to the provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, consist of $10.0 million and $6.7 million, respectively, of tax expense related to the excluded items discussed above.

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 3 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME BY REGION (In millions) Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2022 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Allegion Americas Net revenues (GAAP) 727.2 587.3 Operating income (GAAP) 195.4 26.9 153.3 26.1 Acquisition and integration costs 2.1 0.3 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8.4 1.1 1.6 0.3 Adjusted operating income 205.9 28.3 154.9 26.4 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 8.2 1.1 7.3 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA 214.1 29.4 162.2 27.6 Allegion International Net revenues (GAAP) 185.3 185.8 Operating income (GAAP) 13.9 7.5 11.7 6.3 Restructuring charges 1.5 0.8 3.8 2.0 Acquisition and integration costs 0.2 0.1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5.3 2.9 5.0 2.7 Adjusted operating income 20.9 11.3 20.5 11.0 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 4.4 2.4 4.3 2.3 Adjusted EBITDA 25.3 13.7 24.8 13.3 Corporate Operating loss (GAAP) (24.7 (17.9 Acquisition and integration costs 0.5 4.0 Adjusted operating loss (24.2 (13.9 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 0.2 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA (24.0 (13.1 Total Net revenues 912.5 773.1 Adjusted operating income 202.6 22.2 161.5 20.9 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 12.8 1.4 12.4 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA 215.4 23.6 173.9 22.5

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Six months ended June 30, 2022 As Reported Margin As Reported Margin Allegion Americas Net revenues (GAAP) 1,468.1 1,109.2 Operating income (GAAP) 382.0 26.0 275.9 24.9 Acquisition and integration costs 5.2 0.4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16.8 1.1 3.3 0.3 Adjusted operating income 404.0 27.5 279.2 25.2 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 16.4 1.1 14.5 1.3 Adjusted EBITDA 420.4 28.6 293.7 26.5 Allegion International Net revenues (GAAP) 367.4 387.5 Operating income (GAAP) 24.5 6.7 32.6 8.4 Restructuring charges 4.7 1.3 4.5 1.1 Acquisition and integration costs 0.4 0.1 0.1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11.0 3.0 10.2 2.6 Adjusted operating income 40.6 11.1 47.4 12.2 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 9.1 2.4 8.8 2.3 Adjusted EBITDA 49.7 13.5 56.2 14.5 Corporate Operating loss (GAAP) (50.9 (44.4 Acquisition and integration costs 1.3 8.7 Adjusted operating loss (49.6 (35.7 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 0.9 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA (48.7 (34.1 Total Net revenues 1,835.5 1,496.7 Adjusted operating income 395.0 21.5 290.9 19.4 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 26.4 1.5 24.9 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA 421.4 23.0 315.8 21.1

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 4 RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO AVAILABLE CASH FLOW AND NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities 230.1 109.1 Capital expenditures (40.0 (24.6 Available cash flow 190.1 84.5

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (GAAP) 142.0 115.2 265.6 208.3 Provision for income taxes 20.5 18.1 44.6 32.3 Interest expense 23.7 17.2 47.3 29.1 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 13.7 6.6 27.8 13.4 Depreciation and amortization of nonacquired intangible assets 12.8 12.4 26.4 25.0 EBITDA 212.7 169.5 411.7 308.1 Other income, net (1.6 (3.4 (1.9 (5.6 Acquisition and integration costs and restructuring charges 4.3 7.8 11.6 13.3 Adjusted EBITDA 215.4 173.9 421.4 315.8

ALLEGION PLC SCHEDULE 5 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE GROWTH TO NON-GAAP ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH BY REGION Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Allegion Americas Revenue growth (GAAP) 23.8 8.2 32.4% 7.0 Acquisitions (16.4 (18.0)% Currency translation effects 0.3 0.2 0.3% 0.1 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 7.7 8.4 14.7% 7.1 Allegion International Revenue growth (GAAP) (0.3 (9.0 (5.2)% (4.1 Acquisitions and divestitures (0.1 (0.5 0.2% 0.1 Currency translation effects (0.6 10.5 2.0% 8.6 Organic growth (non-GAAP) (1.0 1.0 (3.0)% 4.6 Total Revenue growth (GAAP) 18.0 3.5 22.6% 3.9 Acquisitions and divestitures (12.5 (0.1 (13.2)% Currency translation effects 0.1 3.0 0.8% 2.5 Organic growth (non-GAAP) 5.6 6.4 10.2% 6.4

