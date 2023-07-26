SkyWatch Announces EarthCache Enterprise

EarthCache Enterprise is the comprehensive solution for sourcing, managing, and extracting value from remote sensing data for commercial and public sector organizations.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a leader in the remote sensing technology industry, today announced the launch of EarthCache Enterprise, which enables organizations to more efficiently source and manage remote sensing data, with rich insights into data usage, expenditures, and performance.

SkyWatch is well-known for launching the first API for commercial space data, allowing users to access an aggregate source of remote sensing data from the world's leading providers. Now, SkyWatch's EarthCache Enterprise solution allows organizations to unify all data assets, including new data sourced through EarthCache, existing data assets, and provider-direct data, into a consolidated user interface for company-wide access and analysis.

EarthCache Enterprise offers a robust feature set to help organizations manage and optimize the procurement and management of remote sensing data through the full data lifecycle, including:

Enterprise Archive which provides a fully-indexed, repository of all remote sensing data across the organization

DirectView, which provides one-click image sharing

Enterprise Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI)

User & Policy Management which allows administrators to enforce data policies and track project-level spending

Multi-source Data Access and Management

Professional Services

System Monitoring & Support

Forthcoming capabilities include SkyWatch's upcoming semantic search and image classification product, which classifies and tags data in the Enterprise Archive using AI, and enables users to easily search with plain language terms.

"SkyWatch's core mission is to make remote sensing data accessible, affordable, and standardized. Since we launched the market's first API for commercial satellite data over five years ago, we've served millions of square kilometers of imagery to thousands of organizations worldwide," says James Slifierz, SkyWatch's CEO and Co-Founder. "However, in solving one problem, we discovered another: in order for large organizations to efficiently use Earth observation data at scale, they need a solution that allows them to procure, manage, analyze, and share this data across thousands of employees. Our Enterprise offering results from an extreme dedication to solving our customers' most pressing problems, and I couldn't be more excited to announce it today."

EarthCache Enterprise is available now as an enterprise-wide license on an annual term, and pricing includes credits for data purchases. Eligible customers can take advantage of a one-month paid pilot, which allows cancellation with no further commitment. More information and pricing details can be found at skywatch.com/earthcache/enterprise.

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch is changing the way Earth observation and remote sensing data is managed, distributed, and accessed. We've created the first geospatial platform to support the full remote sensing value chain, from data management and distribution for remote sensing data providers, to solutions to help organizations easily source, integrate, and manage remote sensing data.

