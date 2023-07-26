Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market to Hit $84.97 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile artificial intelligence market is anticipated to reach USD 84.97 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth has been significant in recent years due to several factors. One of the major drivers augmenting the market is the increasing processing power of mobile devices. Modern smartphones and tablets have powerful processors and graphics processing units (GPUs) that can efficiently run AI algorithms and models.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The 10 nm technology node segment led the market in 2022, accounting for over 44.73% share of the global revenue. The growth is attributed to the prominent growth of smartphones and digitalization in the market

The emergence of edge computing with increasing processing power of mobile devices, AI models can now be deployed on the device itself, rather than in the cloud. This is known as edge computing and allows for faster and more efficient processing of data

The prominent growth of Augmented reality (AR) and the overlay of digital information on the real world is fueling the market growth. Mobile AI is being used to develop AR applications that can recognize objects and provide information about them in real-time

North America had the largest revenue share of over 30.77% in 2022. Due to major investment in mobile AI in the region

Read full market research report with latest industry insights, "Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Report By Technology Node (7 nm, 10 nm, 20-28 nm And Others), By Application (Smartphones, Cameras, Drones), By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Growth & Trends

Another factor fueling the market growth of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) is the prominent availability of AI tools and frameworks. Many popular AI frameworks, such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras, have mobile versions that allow developers to build and deploy AI models on mobile devices. Mobile AI applications are used in healthcare, finance, education, and entertainment to improve efficiency, accuracy, and user experience. For instance, mobile AI analyzes medical images, detects fraud in financial transactions, and provides personalized learning experiences. Moreover, emerging data collection is also a significant factor in market growth. Mobile devices generate vast amounts of data, such as images, videos, and text, which can be used to train AI models. The growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) contributes to data availability by generating data from various sources, such as sensors and connected devices.

Overall, the growth of mobile AI is expected to continue as AI technology becomes more advanced and accessible and as mobile devices become more powerful and ubiquitous. It has the potential to transform various industries and improve the lives of people around the world, as its applications can be used in various domains. Some examples of mobile AI applications include speech recognition, image and video recognition, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.

Investments in various AI-based technologies have increased recently. This element is driving the global market for mobile AI. The rise in demand for processors with AI capabilities on a worldwide scale is another factor driving the market. Several nations' governments are implementing various advantageous policies to support the start-up culture. This reason is increasing the need for mobile AI in the international market. Smartphones, Cameras, drones, AR/VR, automobiles, and robots are a few of the significant industries in which items from the market is used. Limited AI Experts and Expensive AI Processors are the two factors limiting industry expansion. In contrast, the potential includes prominent demand for Edge Computing in IoT and Low-Cost vision applications in mobile devices and AI chips for cameras.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 16.03 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 84.97 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 26.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile artificial intelligence market based on technology node, application, and region:

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Technology Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

7 nm

10 nm

20-28 nm

Others (12 nm and 14 nm)

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Smartphones

cameras

Drones

Automobile

Robotics

AR/VR

Others (smart boards, Laptops, PCs)

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Kingdom of Saudi Arabiua



UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

Qualcomm

Nvidia

Intel

IBM

Microsoft

Apple

Huawei (Hisilicon)

Alphabet (Google)

Mediatek

Samsung

Cerebras Systems

Graphcore

Cambricon Technology

Shanghai Thinkforce Electronic Technology Co., Ltd (Thinkforce)

Deephi Tech

Sambanova Systems

Rockchip (Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd.)

Thinci

Kneron

