KR1 Plc - Investment: Side Protocol

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

26 July 2023

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Side Protocol

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$300,000 into Side Protocol ("SIDE"). The investment took place as part of Side Protocol's pre-seed funding round, with participation from other prominent digital asset investors.

Side Protocol is a distributed mesh liquidity system that utilises innovative inter-blockchain asset exchange application protocols. Unlike liquidity hubs, Side Protocol aims to decentralise liquidity between diverse blockchain networks in a bridgeless manner while maintaining interconnectivity.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1:

"Side Protocol has ambitious plans when it comes to leading the way for decentralised finance. Thanks to its innovative mesh liquidity network architecture, Side Protocol has seen significant interest recently and we are excited to support the team in this next chapter."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven +44 (0)1624 630 630 Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl +44 (0)20 7469 0930 FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)

Ed Berry Maxime Lopes Lynn Begany +44 (0)7711 387 085

KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).