Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Stuttgart
26.07.23
08:00 Uhr
0,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 12:18
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

KR1 Plc - Investment: Side Protocol

KR1 Plc - Investment: Side Protocol

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

26 July 2023

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Side Protocol

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$300,000 into Side Protocol ("SIDE"). The investment took place as part of Side Protocol's pre-seed funding round, with participation from other prominent digital asset investors.

Side Protocol is a distributed mesh liquidity system that utilises innovative inter-blockchain asset exchange application protocols. Unlike liquidity hubs, Side Protocol aims to decentralise liquidity between diverse blockchain networks in a bridgeless manner while maintaining interconnectivity.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1:

"Side Protocol has ambitious plans when it comes to leading the way for decentralised finance. Thanks to its innovative mesh liquidity network architecture, Side Protocol has seen significant interest recently and we are excited to support the team in this next chapter."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven

+44 (0)1624 630 630

Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry

Maxime Lopes

Lynn Begany

+44 (0)7711 387 085
KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.