LumaFlo: Novel Nanomaterial Air Purification Tech 10X Better than HEPA for Intercepting and Decomposing Organic Contaminants and Pathogens

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / LumaFlo, a technology company developing highly potent and cost-effective air decontamination systems, today announces a breakthrough solution that uses a proprietary modified carbon-based nanostructured material that can be applied to ordinary surfaces, and-in the presence of daylight or LED light-inactivates bacteria or pathogens spread by air.

Air filters and ultraviolet light are the two primary approaches currently in use for air purification. In lab tests, the LumaFlo technology eliminated 99.997% of the test bacteria after only 90 minutes-more than 10 times better than HEPA filters' performance level required by the EPA. The technology also eliminates the need for expensive and dangerous ultraviolet light purification systems.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the critical problem of air decontamination rose to the top of mind for health professionals as well as the general public as people's vulnerability to airborne pathogens became very apparent. LumaFlo's novel solution is a light-activated carbon nanostructured matrix and metal oxide based on research by prominent scientists at Israeli universities and is essentially a passive decontamination technology. When airborne pathogens and bacteria approach the material because of air flows, the light-activated material's chain reaction is triggered. This results in the safe decomposition of organic matter, including airborne pathogens (biologic contaminants), and organic volatile molecules (chemical airborne contaminants).

"Airborne pathogens-whether viruses, bacteria, molds, etc.-are carried on particles and droplets. When we talk about existing filters and their ability to capture the 'airborne pathogen it's the airborne droplet that encases the virus or other pathogen that is caught by that filter," explains Sorel Rothschild, VP, Quantum Innovations, LumaFlo's parent company. "The filters are simply a physical barrier that accumulates particles and droplets but does not destroy them. If the filters are not cleaned or replaced, the pathogens can still be released."

"One key differentiator of the LumaFlo system is the utilization of the chemical process called photocatalytic oxidation, which is known from previous studies to be effective in actually killing or inactivating airborne pathogens including the COVID-19 virus. LumaFlo will work regardless of particle or droplet size, with lab test results showing substantial effectiveness in inactivating bacteria as well as reduction of VOC levels (molecular level)," Rothschild concluded.

In testing performed in compliance with FDA Good Laboratory Practices at the Aerosol Research and Engineering Laboratory in Kansas, after only 90 minutes, LumaFlo reduced a remarkable 99.997% of the Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria that was highly concentrated in the lab's test chamber. The bacteria tested is a surrogate for methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MERSA), a common pathogen prevalent in hospitals and known to cause pulmonary infections.

"The LumaFlo air treatment system is a game-changer in air decontamination for airborne pathogens, without the downsides of traditional approaches," said Rothschild. "Hospitals, schools, airports, train stations all need the highest quality air purification level possible. LumaFlo's unique solution has unrivaled performance, reliability and low cost, making it the world's most viable defense against airborne pathogens and viruses."

Traditional Air Purification Versus LumaFlo

There are several downsides to current air purification systems:

? Filters: Conventional air filtration approaches vary in efficacy depending on the system and the filter used-trapping particles such as dust or even airborne bacteria-but inevitably filters accumulate contaminants and need to be cleaned or replaced; otherwise they can become collection and distribution points for pollutants and disease.

? UV Radiation: UV-C radiation is very effective in killing germs, but expensive to install and to maintain. It can also cause burns and skin cancer when a person is exposed directly to the high energy light radiation. Entire rooms must be vacated and sealed during the decontamination procedure. This makes continuous decontamination while operating unfeasible, and forces significant downtime costs. And, as soon as people return to the 'clean' room, the risk of spreading germs returns.

LumaFlo's patent-pending technology offers several key advantages:

? Operates in the presence of ordinary LED or daylight, no dangerous UV light necessary.

? Works with a building's natural airflow or a small inexpensive fan - no additional energy required to push air through a filter.

? Easy set up; the carbon nanotechnology can be applied to any surface and is not toxic when touched. (It can be embedded on HVAC vents, stickers and wall appliques, for example.)

? 'Flow-over' dynamics inactivate airborne pathogens six times faster than existing filter-based solutions that require air to pass through them. (Speedy inactivation is especially important during a crisis.)

The LumaFlo solution will be available for sale in Q1 2024. For more information, visit www.lumaflo.co.

About LumaFlo:

LumaFlo is on a mission to clean the air we breathe indoors. Designed for public spaces such as schools, hospitals, offices, airports, railways, and residential facilities, the LumaFlo solution leverages expertise and patent-pending technology. LumaFlo uses a proprietary, specially-activated carbon nanostructured matrix and metal oxide. As air flows on the material and when exposed to ordinary light-daylight or LED-LumaFlo passively inactivates airborne pathogens. In lab testing performed in compliance with FDA Good Laboratory Practices, the new air decontamination tech demonstrated a 99.997% pathogen reduction after 90 minutes, nearly 10 times better than a HEPA filter's performance level required by the EPA. For more information visit www.lumaflo.co.

