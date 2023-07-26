Researchers in China have found that the addition of serine cations to the electrode/electrolyte interface of aqueous zinc-ion battery could effectively inhibit zinc dendrite growth and enable a highly reversible zinc anode.Aqueous zinc-ion batteries have garnered attention for their cost-effectiveness, safety, and environmental credentials. However, their widespread adoption has been plagued by severe zinc dendrite growth, which often induces poor reversibility. Now, a research team led by scientists from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science in China has found that the addition of serine ...

