Researchers in Canada have found that nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEBs) with on-site solar energy generation should not exceed an energy use intensity (EUI) of 50 kWh/m2a, which they said corresponds to a maximum of 10 floors. They also ascertained that the maximum permitted EUI by net-zero energy status is 17-28 kWh/m2a.Buildings powered by solar energy should not exceed 10 floors in height if they have to achieve a net-zero energy performance. This is the main conclusion of a study by researchers from the University of Toronto, investigating the technical feasibility of solar-powered high-rise ...

