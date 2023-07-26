A study by TÜV Nord in Malaysia shows that the latest generation of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules surpass their older rivals on energy yield. The researchers compared n-type TOPCon modules with older p-type PERC modules, both manufactured by JinkoSolar over a three-month period earlier this year. The newer product showed an energy yield 5.69% higher than its PERC counterpart.Most PV manufacturers are now well underway with the switch to n-type technologies, and we are beginning to see these modules, primarily based on n-type TOPCon technology, rolling out to mainstream installations. ...

