Augment's First-of-a-Kind Bespoke Approach Attracts Top Industry Talent

Augment, an innovative reinsurance solutions broker offering bespoke solutions to its partners, today announced appointments to strengthen its executive team, with Charlie Love joining as Chief Financial Officer and Henry Mikrut joining as Head of Rating Agency Advisory.

Love will lead the group's finances and operations, continuing Augment's growth trajectory while engaging with stakeholders across the business. Mikrut will deepen Augment's advisory bench, helping partners improve strategy and insurance enterprise functions.

"With advances in technology and data analytics, it's a fascinating time to be in the reinsurance industry," Love said. "I'm excited to join Augment, which is committed to combining new innovative approaches with deep expertise, driving insurance and risk management to better serve clients."

Love has a track record of value creation within both publicly owned and private equity-backed enterprises, with a deep background in finance and operations experience across the insurance sector. Prior to Augment, Love was interim Group CFO at insurance distributor Abacai, after successful tenures as Group CFO at Miller Insurance Services and Specialist Risk Group, providing insurance solutions and advice for difficult-to-place risks globally. Earlier in his career, Love spent nearly a decade in various roles at management consulting firm Aon Benfield, rising to CFO for UK and EMEA operations. He is a board member of British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) International and Wholesale Members Advisory Board, and a Panel Member for the Bank of England.

"Our team is focused on understanding our partners' competitive advantages and operating landscape, their strategic directives and options, and how we can best provide exceptional intellectual capital and servicing to help position our clients for success," Mikrut said. "I'm excited to be joining an innovative, talented group of peers. Thoughtful deployment of technological advancements, advanced data analytics and well thought out and efficient capital utilization strategies are paramount to consumers thriving in our industry."

Mikrut has extensive experience in advising and consulting for businesses in the insurance and reinsurance sector(s). With decades of experience in the reinsurance broker advisory and financial analysis space, he previously held tenure as Senior Advisor in the Private Equity firm Alvarez Marsal. Earlier in his career, Mikrut was Executive Vice President, Global Head of Rating Advisory, and Co-Chair of the Analytics Board at JLT Re, which was later acquired by Marsh McLennan.

Augment launched in July, announcing access of up to $100 million in funding from Altamont Capital Partners. For more information, visit the company's website at www.augmentrisk.com.

About Augment

Augment is a risk capital and reinsurance solutions broker, focused on designing and placing bespoke protections for a variety of clients. With a wide range of solutions, Augment creates growth and equity value through tailored transactions to deliver long term capital and partnerships. Augment's expertise extends beyond (re)insurance, allowing the company to disrupt the value chain and build creative, value-accretive solutions for individual client needs. For more information, please visit www.augmentrisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726270492/en/

Contacts:

Jill Harding

jill@cmand.co

CMAND for Augment