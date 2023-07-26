DJ Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 639.0531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 212082 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 260309 EQS News ID: 1688785 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 26, 2023 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)