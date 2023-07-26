The "The UK: Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive excel-based product provides an in-depth analysis of the colocation data centers in the UK, offering invaluable insights into the current and upcoming facilities.

Unlocking the Potential of the UK Data Center Market

The database includes a detailed analysis of 197 existing data centers and 33 upcoming data centers, encompassing various locations across the UK. It offers critical information, such as existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for the year 2022, and future capacity additions projected from 2023 to 2027.

Key Highlights of the UK Data Center Market

The UK data center market is a prominent player in the Western Europe region, characterized by significant investments in data centers, government digitalization strategies, and a flourishing high computing technology sector.

The market has seen substantial growth, fueled by investments from key data center operators such as Ark Data Centres, Equinix, Echelon Data Centres, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (VIRTUS Data Centres), Yondr, Teledata, among others.

Equinix, VIRTUS Data Centres, and Digital Realty contribute to over 30% of the existing IT Load capacity in the UK Data Center Market.

Greater London and Berkshire are significant contributors, accounting for approximately 59% of the existing power capacity in the UK Data Center Market.

Data Points Covered in the Database

The database is a treasure trove of information for each facility, providing extensive coverage of existing and upcoming data centers.

Existing Data Centers (197 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (33 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Investors/Operators Covered

The database features a comprehensive list of prominent investors and operators in the UK data center market, including:

Target Audience

This database is a valuable resource for various industry stakeholders, including Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, New Entrants, Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms, and Corporate and Government Agencies.

