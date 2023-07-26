EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Lloyds Banking Group plc 2023 Half-Year Results 26 July 2023 RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR "We know that rising interest rates, cost of living pressures and an uncertain economic outlook are proving challenging for many people and businesses. Guided by our purpose of Helping Britain Prosper, we remain fully focused on proactively supporting our customers and helping them navigate the current environment. The Group delivered a robust financial performance in the first half of 2023 with strong net income and capital generation alongside resilient asset quality. We continue to make good progress on delivering our strategic initiatives. Combined with our franchise resilience, this better positions us to support our customers, both today and in the future." Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive Fully focused on proactively supporting customers Proactively contacting customers to offer cost of living support, including more than 200,000 mortgage customers, alongside committing to the Government's Mortgage Charter

Contact with more than 550,000 business customers to offer guidance on building financial resilience

Supporting customers to develop financial resilience; contacted over 10 million customers about savings options, with 1.9 million new savings accounts opened in the first half in response to the Group's higher rates and enhanced offering Robust financial performance and consistent delivery supporting higher interim dividend Continuing to deliver on strategic ambitions and well positioned to deliver for all stakeholders

Statutory profit after tax of £2.9 billion, with net income of £9.2 billion up 11 per cent (stable on the second half of 2022), partly offset by expected higher operating costs and impairment charge. Strong return on tangible equity of 16.6 per cent in the first half of 2023 and 13.6 per cent in the second quarter

Statutory profit after tax in the second quarter of £1.2 billion, reflecting broadly stable income compared to the first quarter, offset by increases in operating lease depreciation, operating costs and impairment charges

Underlying net interest income of £7.0 billion, with a net interest margin of 3.18 per cent. Net interest margin of 3.14 per cent in the second quarter, down 8 basis points compared to the first, given expected headwinds from mortgage and deposit pricing. Average interest-earning assets of £453.8 billion, stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

Other income of £2.5 billion, 7 per cent higher, reflecting continued recovery of customer activity and ongoing investment in the business, building confidence in growth potential

Operating lease depreciation of £356 million, up 67 per cent, given depreciation cost of higher value vehicles, the Tusker acquisition, lower gains on disposal and recent declines in electric vehicle used car prices

Operating costs of £4.4 billion, up 6 per cent. The Group has maintained its cost discipline in the context of higher planned strategic investment, new business costs and continued inflationary pressure

Remediation charge of £70 million remains low, largely in relation to pre-existing programmes

Impairment charge of £0.7 billion and asset quality ratio of 29 basis points reflecting broadly stable credit trends. Asset quality remains resilient and the portfolio is well-positioned in the context of cost of living pressures

Loans and advances to customers reduced by £4.2 billion (£1.6 billion in the second quarter) to £450.7 billion, impacted by the first quarter £2.5 billion legacy mortgage portfolio exit and net reductions in the open mortgage book

Customer deposits of £469.8 billion down £5.5 billion (1.2 per cent), including £6.2 billion in Retail current accounts, partly offset by a £3.5 billion increase in Retail savings balances

Customer deposits in the second quarter benefited from broadly stable Retail balances. Commercial Banking balances were slightly lower including the expected reversal of short term placements, leading to an overall £3.3 billion reduction

Loan to deposit ratio of 96 per cent; large, high quality liquid asset portfolio with all assets hedged for interest rate risk

Strong capital generation of 111 basis points includes the full £800 million fixed pension contributions for 2023; 75 basis points after CRD IV model changes and phased unwind of IFRS 9 relief

Risk-weighted assets increased by £4.4 billion, including £3 billion anticipated impact of CRD IV model updates

Tangible net assets per share of 45.7 pence, slightly down on the end of 2022 and down 3.9 pence per share in the second quarter, largely due to the impact of rising rates on the cash flow hedge reserve

Interim ordinary dividend of 0.92 pence per share, up 15 per cent on the prior year and equivalent to £594 million

CET1 ratio of 14.2 per cent after 44 basis points for ordinary dividend accrual and 21 basis points for the Tusker acquisition. Remains ahead of ongoing target of c.12.5 per cent, plus a management buffer of c.1 per cent RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR (continued) Enhancing guidance for 2023, delivering higher, more sustainable returns Based on our purpose-driven strategy, robust financial performance and the Group's revised macroeconomic forecasts, we are enhancing our 2023 guidance and now expect: Banking net interest margin to be greater than 310 basis points

Operating costs to be c.£9.1 billion

Asset quality ratio to be c.30 basis points

Return on tangible equity to be greater than 14 per cent

1 Excluding capital distributions and the impact of the Tusker acquisition. Inclusive of ordinary dividends received from the Insurance business.



