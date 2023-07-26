BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $151 Million or $2.27 Per Share in the Second Quarter

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 /

CEO Commentary

Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer, stated, "I am proud of the exceptional second quarter financial results delivered across the board by our team. Wealth segment revenues set another record this quarter, and core loans reached an all-time high led by the commercial and industrial segments. Our growth efforts are supported by the vitality of our geographic footprint as well as our diverse business model-non-interest revenues were almost 40 percent of total revenues for the quarter.

"Using our capital and liquidity strength, we are taking advantage of market and economic uncertainty to prudently grow. Our full-service banking market expansion into San Antonio and the addition of a fixed-income sales and trading office in Memphis are just two more examples of how we are investing to build long-term shareholder value. That disciplined, long-view approach has consistently been a distinct advantage for BOK Financial."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

(Unless indicated otherwise, all comparisons are to the prior quarter)

Net income was $151.3 million or $2.27 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $162.4 million or $2.43 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest revenue totaled $322.3 million, a decrease of $30.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 3.00 percent compared to 3.45 percent. Growth in low-spread trading assets drove a 9 basis point decline in net interest margin with deposit repricing activity primarily driving the remaining 36 basis point reduction.

Fees and commissions revenue was $200.5 million, an increase of $14.5 million. Brokerage and trading revenue grew $12.6 million, driven largely by higher U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts trading volumes.

The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million compared to $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating expense increased $12.9 million to $318.7 million. Personnel expense increased $8.5 million. Growth in regular compensation related to our annual merit increases and higher cash-based incentive compensation reflecting sales activity was partially offset by lower seasonal employee benefits costs. Non-personnel expense increased $4.4 million, led by higher mortgage banking costs.

Period-end loans grew by $488 million to $23.2 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily driven by growth in commercial loans and commercial real estate loans secured by multifamily residential properties. Average outstanding loan balances were $22.9 billion, a $413 million increase.

We recorded a $17.0 million provision for expected credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, primarily related to higher assumed commercial real estate vacancy rates during the forecast period and overall loan portfolio growth during the quarter. We recorded a $16.0 million provision for expected credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 as key economic assumptions in the base case, including projected West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices and projected commercial real estate vacancy rates, were less favorable to economic growth. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $323 million or 1.39 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2023. The combined allowance for credit losses was $312 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $6.7 million or 0.12 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter compared to net charge-offs of $769 thousand or 0.01 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter.

Period-end deposits increased $714 million to $33.3 billion while average deposits decreased $1.1 billion to $32.4 billion. Average demand deposits declined by $1.4 billion and average interest-bearing deposits increased $295 million. The loan to deposit ratio was 70 percent at June 30, 2023, consistent with March 31, 2023.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.79 percent at June 30, 2023 and 8.46 percent at March 31, 2023. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. Adjusted for all unrealized securities portfolio gains and losses, including those in the investment portfolio, the tangible common equity ratio would be 7.49 percent.

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13 percent at June 30, 2023. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13 percent, total capital ratio was 13.24 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.75 percent at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.19 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.20 percent, total capital ratio was 13.21 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.94 percent.

The company repurchased 266,000 shares of common stock at an average price paid of $84.08 a share in the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights

Commercial Banking contributed $170.2 million to net income in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $3.2 million due to a decline in demand deposit balances, partially offset by increased customer hedging revenue, primarily related to our energy customers. Net loans charged-off increased $5.9 million to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Personnel expense increased $3.3 million, driven primarily by incentive compensation costs. The second quarter of 2023 included a gain on alternative investments of $8.1 million resulting from merchant banking activities. Average loans increased $409 million or 2 percent to $19.2 billion. Average deposits decreased $1.0 billion or 7 percent to $14.8 billion.

Consumer Banking contributed $60.3 million to net income in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $9.6 million over the prior quarter. The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million compared to $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $5.8 million, largely due to an increase in the spread on deposits, partially offset by a decline in deposit balances. Operating expense increased $2.1 million. Increases in mortgage banking costs of $2.5 million driven by higher seasonal prepayments and personnel expense of $1.1 million were partially offset by a decline in business promotion expense. Average loans increased $15 million or 1 percent to $1.8 billion. Average deposits decreased $262 million or 3 percent to $8.0 billion.

Wealth Management contributed $57.3 million to net income in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.9 million over the first quarter of 2023. Combined net interest and fee revenue increased $9.4 million, primarily due to an increase of $5.1 million in total revenue from institutional trading activities from higher U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities trading volumes and increases in other revenue and fiduciary and asset management revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the spread on deposits. Personnel expense increased $2.7 million due to increased cash-based incentive compensation, driven by higher trading activities, combined with higher regular compensation related to annual merit increases. Average loans increased $29 million or 1 percent to $2.2 billion. Average deposits increased $112 million or 2 percent to $7.5 billion. Assets under management or administration were $103.6 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $322.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $352.3 million for the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 3.00 percent compared to 3.45 percent. Growth in low-spread trading assets drove a 9 basis point decline in net interest margin with deposit repricing activity primarily driving the remaining 36 basis point reduction. Deposit price competition and liability mix shift have driven compression in the net interest margin.

Average earning assets increased $2.0 billion. Average trading securities grew $1.2 billion due to favorable market opportunities. Average loan balances increased $413 million, largely due to growth in commercial and commercial real estate loans. Average available for sale securities increased $295 million. Average interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased $92 million. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $295 million. Average funds purchased and repurchase agreements grew $1.9 billion while other borrowings increased $763 million.

The yield on average earning assets was 5.29 percent, up 23 basis points. The loan portfolio yield increased 36 basis points to 7.03 percent while the yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 13 basis points to 3.00 percent. The yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased 113 basis points to 5.41 percent.

Funding costs were 3.27 percent, an 84 basis point increase. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 73 basis points to 2.56 percent. The cost of funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased 125 basis points to 4.58 percent while the cost of other borrowings was up 39 basis points to 5.12 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 98 basis points, an increase of 16 basis points.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $200.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $14.5 million over the prior quarter.

Brokerage and trading revenue increased $12.6 million, with a $9.3 million increase in trading revenue, largely due to a higher volume of U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives contracts trading activity. Customer hedging revenue grew $5.3 million, primarily driven by energy customer activity. Fiduciary and asset management revenue increased $2.3 million, largely due to seasonal tax preparation fee income.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $318.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $12.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Personnel expense was $190.7 million, including $2.7 million of deferred compensation expense. Excluding deferred compensation costs, personnel expense increased $7.5 million. Cash-based incentive compensation increased $6.6 million, driven by sales activities. Regular compensation increased $4.1 million, representing the full quarter impact of our annual merit increases in March. Employee benefits expense decreased $2.5 million due to a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes, partially offset by higher healthcare costs.

Non-personnel expense was $128.0 million, an increase of $4.4 million. Higher seasonal prepayments led to a $2.5 million increase in mortgage banking costs. Occupancy and equipment costs grew $1.6 million, largely related to seasonal increases in general building operating costs.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $23.2 billion at June 30, 2023, growing $488 million over March 31, 2023, largely due to growth in commercial and commercial real estate loans. Unfunded loan commitments decreased $141 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Outstanding commercial loan balances, which includes healthcare, services, energy and general business loans, increased $317 million over the prior quarter.

Energy loan balances increased $111 million to $3.5 billion or 15 percent of total loans. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 67 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 33 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $224 million over March 31, 2023.

General business loans increased $93 million to $3.4 billion or 15 percent of total loans. General business loans include $2.0 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $1.4 billion of loans from other commercial industries.

Healthcare sector loan balances increased $92 million, totaling $4.0 billion or 17 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $3.3 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally, we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities, which serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility.

Services sector loan balances increased $21 million to $3.6 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.

Commercial real estate loan balances grew$155 million and represent 21 percent of total loans. Loans secured by multifamily residential properties increased $139 million to $1.5 billion. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $40 million to $1.3 billion. This growth was partially offset by a $40 million decrease in loans secured by office facilities. Unfunded commercial real estate loan commitments were $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $306 million compared to March 31, 2023. We take a disciplined approach to managing our concentration of commercial real estate loan commitments as a percentage of Tier 1 Capital. While loan commitments are presently at the upper concentration limit, we expect continued growth in our commercial real estate balances as loans fund, primarily in the multifamily and industrial loan portfolios.

Loans to individuals increased $15 million and represent 16 percent of total loans. Residential mortgage loans increased $29 million while personal loans decreased $14 million.

Liquidity and Capital

Our funding sources, which primarily include deposits and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Banks, provide adequate liquidity to meet our needs. The loan to deposit ratio was 70 percent at June 30, 2023, consistent with the prior quarter, providing significant on-balance sheet liquidity to meet future loan demand and contractual obligations.

Period-end deposits totaled $33.3 billion at June 30, 2023, a $714 million increase. Time deposits increased $1.1 billion while interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $473 million. Demand deposits decreased $824 million. Average deposits were $32.4 billion at June 30, 2023, a $1.1 billion decrease. Average demand deposit account balances decreased $1.4 billion and average interest-bearing transaction account balances decreased $271 million. Average time deposits increased $598 million. Average Commercial Banking deposits decreased $1.0 billion to $14.8 billion or 46 percent of total deposits. Our commercial deposit portfolio is highly diversified across industries and customers. The highest concentration by industry within our commercial deposit portfolio is with our energy customers representing 6 percent of our total deposits. Wealth Management deposits increased $112 million to $7.5 billion or 23 percent of total deposits. Consumer Banking deposits decreased $262 million to $8.0 billion or 25 percent of total deposits.

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13 percent at June 30, 2023. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13 percent, total capital ratio was 13.24 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.75 percent at June 30, 2023. At the beginning of 2020, we elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. This election added 7 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.19 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.20 percent, total capital ratio was 13.21 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.94 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.79 percent at June 30, 2023 and 8.46 percent at March 31, 2023. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. Adjusted for all unrealized securities portfolio gains and losses, including those in the investment portfolio, the tangible common equity ratio would be 7.49 percent. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company repurchased 266,000 shares of common stock at an average price paid of $84.08 a share in the second quarter of 2023. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.

Credit Quality

Expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost are recognized over their projected lives based on models that measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Our models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rates, commercial real estate vacancy rates and WTI oil prices on a probability weighted basis.

A $17.0 million provision for credit losses was necessary for the second quarter of 2023, primarily related to higher assumed commercial real estate vacancy rates during the forecast period and loan growth during the quarter.

The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast remained at 50 percent in the second quarter of 2023 as the level of uncertainty in economic forecasts remained high. Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes inflation continues to improve from the peak experienced in 2022 and reaches 3.1 percent by the second quarter of 2024. We expect the impact of the Russian-Ukraine conflict remains isolated. Inflation pressures cause modest declines in real household income compared to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in below-trend GDP growth. GDP is projected to grow by 1.0 percent over the next twelve months. Job openings revert to more normalized levels and overall hiring levels decline, causing the national unemployment rate to modestly increase over the next four quarters. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 3.8 percent for the third quarter of 2023, increasing to 4.2 percent by the second quarter of 2024. Our base case also assumes the Federal Reserve increases the federal funds rate once in the third quarter of 2023, resulting in a target range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent. No additional rate increases are anticipated for the remainder of the forecast horizon. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of June 30, 2023, averaging $69.39 per barrel over the next twelve months.

Our downside case, probability weighted at 40 percent, assumes that inflation moderates from the peak experienced in 2022, but remains elevated through the forecast horizon ending at 3.8 percent by the second quarter of 2024. Higher levels of inflation force the Federal Reserve to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy as compared to the base case scenario. This results in a federal funds target range of 6.00 to 6.25 percent by the second quarter of 2024. The United States economy is pushed into a recession, with a contraction in economic activity and a sharp increase in the unemployment rate from 4.7 percent in the third quarter of 2023 to 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2024. In this scenario, real GDP is expected to contract 2.0 percent over the next four quarters. WTI oil prices are projected to average $55.78 per barrel over the next twelve months, peaking at $62.31 in the third quarter of 2023 and falling 19 percent over the following three quarters.

Nonperforming assets totaled $136 million or 0.59 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $133 million or 0.58 percent at March 31, 2023. Excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, nonperforming assets totaled $125 million or 0.54 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $119 million or 0.53 percent at March 31, 2023.

Nonaccruing loans were $132 million or 0.57 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2023. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $73 million or 0.50 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $17 million or 0.35 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $42 million or 1.11 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.

Nonaccruing loans increased $12.0 million compared to March 31, 2023. Nonaccruing energy loans increased $20 million and nonaccruing general business loans increased $3.0 million. These increases were partially offset by a $4.3 million decrease in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans and a $3.6 million decrease in nonaccruing services loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the second quarter totaled $28 million, offset by $5.9 million in payments received and $8.0 million of charge-offs.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $109 million at June 30, 2023. The $28 million decrease compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily related to potential problem energy and general business loans.

At June 30, 2023, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $323 million or 1.39 percent of outstanding loans and 267 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance for loan losses totaled $263 million or 1.13 percent of outstanding loans and 218 percent of nonaccruing loans. At March 31, 2023, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $312 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans and 295 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance for loan losses was $249 million or 1.10 percent of outstanding loans and 235 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance to nonaccruing loan percentages referenced above omit residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies.

Gross charge-offs were $8.0 million for the second quarter compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gross charge-offs for the second quarter were primarily related to a single commercial real estate borrower and a single commercial services borrower. Recoveries totaled $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $2.9 million for the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $6.7 million or 0.12 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter compared to net charge-offs of $769 thousand or 0.01 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter. Net charge-offs were 0.10 percent of average loans over the last four quarters.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $11.9 billion at June 30, 2023, largely unchanged compared to March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $6.1 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $4.6 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At June 30, 2023, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $899 million compared to $742 million at March 31, 2023.

We hold an inventory of trading securities in support of sales to a variety of customers. At June 30, 2023, the trading securities portfolio totaled $5.4 billion compared to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2023.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $114 million to $212 million at June 30, 2023.

Derivative contracts are carried at fair value. At June 30, 2023, the net fair values of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, reported as assets under our customer derivative programs totaled $538 million compared to $572 million at March 31, 2023. The aggregate net fair value of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, held under these programs reported as liabilities totaled $526 million at June 30, 2023 and $578 million at March 31, 2023.

The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, including a $10.3 million decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, a $9.3 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and $232 thousand of related net interest expense.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $49 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $104 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Tennessee. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of June 30, 2023 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry and the economy generally. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "projects," "will," "intends," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands)



Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 ASSETS



Cash and due from banks $ 875,714 $ 792,371 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 571,616 571,613 Trading securities 5,442,364 2,294,358 Investment securities, net of allowance 2,374,071 2,448,136 Available for sale securities 11,938,523 11,937,841 Fair value option securities 212,321 326,390 Restricted equity securities 330,086 288,181 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 94,820 74,175 Loans: Commercial 14,534,516 14,217,349 Commercial real estate 4,970,801 4,815,316 Loans to individuals 3,732,342 3,717,388 Total loans 23,237,659 22,750,053 Allowance for loan losses (262,714) (249,460) Loans, net of allowance 22,974,945 22,500,593 Premises and equipment, net 617,918 623,112 Receivables 263,915 265,680 Goodwill 1,044,749 1,044,749 Intangible assets, net 69,246 72,689 Mortgage servicing rights 304,722 299,803 Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 4,227 12,651 Derivative contracts, net 353,037 394,291 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 411,084 408,614 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 133,909 18,186 Other assets 1,220,653 1,150,689 TOTAL ASSETS $ 49,237,920 $ 45,524,122

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 10,782,548 $ 11,606,975 Interest-bearing transaction 18,907,981 18,434,489 Savings 897,937 962,673 Time 2,706,377 1,576,610 Total deposits 33,294,843 32,580,747 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 5,446,864 1,599,724 Other borrowings 3,777,056 4,735,885 Subordinated debentures 131,154 131,148 Accrued interest, taxes and expense 228,797 268,449 Due on unsettled securities purchases 400,430 262,492 Derivative contracts, net 550,653 510,483 Other liabilities 540,726 557,167 TOTAL LIABILITIES 44,370,523 40,646,095 Shareholders' equity: Capital, surplus and retained earnings 5,700,526 5,603,340 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (836,672) (728,554) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,863,854 4,874,786 Non-controlling interests 3,543 3,241 TOTAL EQUITY 4,867,397 4,878,027 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 49,237,920 $ 45,524,122

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 ASSETS









Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 708,475 $ 616,596 $ 568,307 $ 748,263 $ 843,619 Trading securities 4,274,803 3,031,969 3,086,985 3,178,068 4,166,954 Investment securities, net of allowance 2,408,122 2,473,796 2,535,305 2,593,989 610,983 Available for sale securities 12,033,597 11,738,693 10,953,851 10,306,257 12,258,072 Fair value option securities 245,469 300,372 92,012 36,846 54,832 Restricted equity securities 351,944 316,724 216,673 173,656 167,732 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 72,959 65,769 98,613 132,685 148,183 Loans: Commercial 14,316,474 14,046,237 13,846,339 13,508,325 13,472,488 Commercial real estate 4,896,230 4,757,362 4,488,091 4,434,650 4,061,129 Loans to individuals 3,676,350 3,672,648 3,641,574 3,656,257 3,524,097 Total loans 22,889,054 22,476,247 21,976,004 21,599,232 21,057,714 Allowance for loan losses (252,890) (238,909) (242,450) (241,136) (246,064) Loans, net of allowance 22,636,164 22,237,338 21,733,554 21,358,096 20,811,650 Total earning assets 42,731,533 40,781,257 39,285,300 38,527,860 39,062,025 Cash and due from banks 875,280 857,771 865,796 821,801 822,599 Derivative contracts, net 410,793 546,018 1,239,717 2,019,905 3,051,429 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 409,313 408,124 406,826 410,667 408,489 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 163,903 177,312 194,996 219,113 457,165 Other assets 3,317,285 3,211,986 3,216,983 3,119,856 3,486,691 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,908,107 $ 45,982,468 $ 45,209,618 $ 45,119,202 $ 47,288,398

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 10,998,201 $ 12,406,408 $ 14,176,189 $ 15,105,305 $ 15,202,597 Interest-bearing transaction 18,368,592 18,639,900 18,898,315 19,556,806 21,037,294 Savings 926,882 958,443 969,275 978,596 981,493 Time 2,076,037 1,477,720 1,417,606 1,409,069 1,373,036 Total deposits 32,369,712 33,482,471 35,461,385 37,049,776 38,594,420 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3,670,994 1,759,237 1,046,447 800,759 1,224,134 Other borrowings 5,275,291 4,512,280 2,523,195 1,528,887 1,301,358 Subordinated debentures 131,153 131,166 131,180 131,199 131,219 Derivative contracts, net 576,558 428,023 445,105 105,221 535,574 Due on unsettled securities purchases 436,353 316,738 575,957 331,428 380,332 Other liabilities 503,134 511,530 408,029 396,510 389,031 TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,963,195 41,141,445 40,591,298 40,343,780 42,556,068 Total equity 4,944,912 4,841,023 4,618,320 4,775,422 4,732,330 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 47,908,107 $ 45,982,468 $ 45,209,618 $ 45,119,202 $ 47,288,398

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









Interest revenue $ 570,367 $ 294,247 $ 1,087,096 $ 577,346 Interest expense 248,106 20,229 412,487 34,917 Net interest revenue 322,261 274,018 674,609 542,429 Provision for credit losses 17,000 - 33,000 - Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 305,261 274,018 641,609 542,429 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 65,006 44,043 117,402 16,964 Transaction card revenue 26,003 26,940 51,624 51,156 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 52,997 49,838 103,654 96,237 Deposit service charges and fees 27,100 28,500 53,068 55,504 Mortgage banking revenue 15,141 11,368 29,508 28,018 Other revenue 14,250 12,684 31,220 23,129 Total fees and commissions 200,497 173,373 386,476 271,008 Other gains (losses), net 12,618 (7,639 ) 14,869 (9,283 ) Loss on derivatives, net (8,159 ) (13,569 ) (9,503 ) (60,550 ) Loss on fair value option securities, net (2,158 ) (2,221 ) (5,120 ) (13,422 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 9,261 17,485 3,202 66,595 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net (3,010 ) 1,188 (3,010 ) 2,125 Total other operating revenue 209,049 168,617 386,914 256,473 Other operating expense: Personnel 190,652 154,923 372,797 314,151 Business promotion 7,640 6,325 16,209 12,838 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 1,142 - 1,142 - Professional fees and services 12,777 12,475 25,825 23,888 Net occupancy and equipment 30,105 27,489 58,564 58,344 Insurance 6,974 4,728 14,289 9,011 Data processing and communications 45,307 41,280 90,109 81,116 Printing, postage and supplies 3,728 3,929 7,621 7,618 Amortization of intangible assets 3,474 4,049 6,865 8,013 Mortgage banking costs 8,300 9,437 14,082 17,314 Other expense 8,574 9,020 16,982 18,980 Total other operating expense 318,673 273,655 624,485 551,273

Net income before taxes 195,637 168,980 404,038 247,629 Federal and state income taxes 44,001 36,122 89,906 52,319

Net income 151,636 132,858 314,132 195,310 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 328 12 456 (24 ) Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 151,308 $ 132,846 $ 313,676 $ 195,334

Average shares outstanding: Basic 65,994,132 67,453,748 66,162,048 67,616,396 Diluted 65,994,132 67,455,172 66,162,048 67,617,834

Net income per share: Basic $ 2.27 $ 1.96 $ 4.70 $ 2.87 Diluted $ 2.27 $ 1.96 $ 4.70 $ 2.87

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)



Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022











Interest revenue $ 570,367 $ 516,729 $ 451,606 $ 363,150 $ 294,247 Interest expense 248,106 164,381 98,980 46,825 20,229 Net interest revenue 322,261 352,348 352,626 316,325 274,018 Provision for credit losses 17,000 16,000 15,000 15,000 - Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 305,261 336,348 337,626 301,325 274,018 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 65,006 52,396 63,008 61,006 44,043 Transaction card revenue 26,003 25,621 27,136 25,974 26,940 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 52,997 50,657 49,899 50,190 49,838 Deposit service charges and fees 27,100 25,968 26,429 28,703 28,500 Mortgage banking revenue 15,141 14,367 10,065 11,282 11,368 Other revenue 14,250 16,970 17,034 15,479 12,684 Total fees and commissions 200,497 185,979 193,571 192,634 173,373 Other gains (losses), net 12,618 2,251 8,427 979 (7,639) Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (8,159) (1,344) 4,548 (17,009) (13,569) Loss on fair value option securities, net (2,158) (2,962) (2,568) (4,368) (2,221) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 9,261 (6,059) (2,904) 16,570 17,485 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net (3,010) - (3,988) 892 1,188 Total other operating revenue 209,049 177,865 197,086 189,698 168,617 Other operating expense: Personnel 190,652 182,145 186,419 170,348 154,923 Business promotion 7,640 8,569 7,470 6,127 6,325 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 1,142 - 2,500 - - Professional fees and services 12,777 13,048 18,365 14,089 12,475 Net occupancy and equipment 30,105 28,459 29,227 29,296 27,489 Insurance 6,974 7,315 4,677 4,306 4,728 Data processing and communications 45,307 44,802 43,048 41,743 41,280 Printing, postage and supplies 3,728 3,893 3,890 4,349 3,929 Amortization of intangible assets 3,474 3,391 3,736 3,943 4,049 Mortgage banking costs 8,300 5,782 9,016 9,504 9,437 Other expense 8,574 8,408 10,108 11,046 9,020 Total other operating expense 318,673 305,812 318,456 294,751 273,655 Net income before taxes 195,637 208,401 216,256 196,272 168,980 Federal and state income taxes 44,001 45,905 47,864 39,681 36,122 Net income 151,636 162,496 168,392 156,591 132,858 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 328 128 (37) 81 12 Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 151,308 $ 162,368 $ 168,429 $ 156,510 $ 132,846

Average shares outstanding: Basic 65,994,132 66,331,775 66,627,955 67,003,199 67,453,748 Diluted 65,994,132 66,331,775 66,627,955 67,004,623 67,455,172 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.27 $ 2.43 $ 2.51 $ 2.32 $ 1.96 Diluted $ 2.27 $ 2.43 $ 2.51 $ 2.32 $ 1.96

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data)



Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Capital:









Period-end shareholders' equity $ 4,863,854 $ 4,874,786 $ 4,682,649 $ 4,509,934 $ 4,737,339 Risk weighted assets $ 38,218,164 $ 37,192,197 $ 38,142,231 $ 36,866,994 $ 36,787,092 Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 12.13% 12.19% 11.69% 11.80% 11.61% Tier 1 12.13% 12.20% 11.71% 11.82% 11.63% Total capital 13.24% 13.21% 12.67% 12.81% 12.59% Leverage ratio 9.75% 9.94% 9.91% 9.76% 9.12% Tangible common equity ratio1 7.79% 8.46% 7.63% 7.96% 8.16% Adjusted tangible common equity ratio1 7.49% 8.22% 7.36% 7.66% 8.10%

Common stock: Book value per share $ 73.28 $ 73.19 $ 69.93 $ 67.06 $ 69.87 Tangible book value per share $ 56.50 $ 56.42 $ 53.19 $ 50.34 $ 53.22 Market value per share: High $ 90.91 $ 106.47 $ 110.28 $ 95.51 $ 94.76 Low $ 74.40 $ 80.00 $ 88.46 $ 69.82 $ 74.03 Cash dividends paid $ 35,879 $ 36,006 $ 36,188 $ 35,661 $ 35,892 Dividend payout ratio 23.71% 22.18% 21.49% 22.79% 27.02% Shares outstanding, net 66,369,208 66,600,833 66,958,634 67,254,383 67,806,005 Stock buy-back program: Shares repurchased 266,000 447,071 314,406 548,034 294,084 Amount $ 22,366 $ 44,100 $ 32,429 $ 49,980 $ 24,404 Average price paid per share2 $ 84.08 $ 98.64 $ 103.14 $ 91.20 $ 82.98

Performance ratios (quarter annualized): Return on average assets 1.27% 1.43% 1.48% 1.38% 1.13% Return on average equity 12.28% 13.61% 14.48% 13.01% 11.27% Return on average tangible common equity1 15.86% 17.71% 19.14% 17.04% 14.81% Net interest margin 3.00% 3.45% 3.54% 3.24% 2.76% Efficiency ratio1,3 58.75% 56.79% 56.61% 57.33% 60.79%

Other data: Tax equivalent interest $ 2,200 $ 2,285 $ 2,287 $ 2,163 $ 2,040 Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities $ (898,906) $ (741,508) $ (865,553) $ (935,788) $ (522,812)

Mortgage banking: Mortgage production revenue $ (284) $ (633) $ (3,983) $ (2,406) $ (504)

Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 214,785 $ 138,624 $ 141,090 $ 260,210 $ 360,237 Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 55,031 71,693 45,492 75,779 106,004 Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 71,693 45,492 75,779 106,004 160,260 Total mortgage production volume $ 198,123 $ 164,825 $ 110,803 $ 229,985 $ 305,981

Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 8% 9% 10% 10% 19% Realized margin on funded mortgage loans (0.14)% (1.25)% (1.10)% (0.41)% 0.88% Production revenue as a percentage of production volume (0.14)% (0.38)% (3.59)% (1.05)% (0.16)%

Mortgage servicing revenue $ 15,425 $ 15,000 $ 14,048 $ 13,688 $ 11,872 Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 20,807,044 21,121,319 18,923,078 19,070,221 17,336,596 Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.30% 0.29% 0.29% 0.28% 0.27%

Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge: Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ (8,099) $ (1,711) $ 4,373 $ (17,027) $ (13,639) Loss on fair value option securities, net (2,158) (2,962) (2,568) (4,368) (2,221) Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights (10,257) (4,673) 1,805 (21,395) (15,860) Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 9,261 (6,059) (2,904) 16,570 17,485 Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue (996) (10,732) (1,099) (4,825) 1,625 Net interest revenue (expense) on fair value option securities4 (232) 187 (118) 29 275 Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ (1,228) $ (10,545) $ (1,217) $ (4,796) $ 1,900

1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures following.

2 Excludes 1 percent excise tax on corporate stock repurchases.

3 Prior period ratios have been adjusted to be consistent with the current period presentation.

4 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.



EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data)



Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Reconciliation of tangible common equity ratio and adjusted tangible common equity ratio: Total shareholders' equity $ 4,863,854 $ 4,874,786 $ 4,682,649 $ 4,509,934 $ 4,737,339 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,113,995 1,117,438 1,120,880 1,124,582 1,128,493 Tangible common equity 3,749,859 3,757,348 3,561,769 3,385,352 3,608,846 Add: Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net (189,152) (140,947) (167,477) (165,206) (30,305) Add: Tax effect on unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net 44,486 33,149 39,196 38,665 7,093 Adjusted tangible common equity $ 3,605,193 $ 3,649,550 $ 3,433,488 $ 3,258,811 $ 3,585,634

Total assets $ 49,237,920 $ 45,524,122 $ 47,790,642 $ 43,645,446 $ 45,377,072 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,113,995 1,117,438 1,120,880 1,124,582 1,128,493 Tangible assets $ 48,123,925 $ 44,406,684 $ 46,669,762 $ 42,520,864 $ 44,248,579

Tangible common equity ratio 7.79% 8.46% 7.63% 7.96% 8.16%

Adjusted tangible common equity ratio 7.49% 8.22% 7.36% 7.66% 8.10%

Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity: Total average shareholders' equity $ 4,941,352 $ 4,837,567 $ 4,613,929 $ 4,771,123 $ 4,728,311 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,115,652 1,119,123 1,122,680 1,126,440 1,130,430 Average tangible common equity $ 3,825,700 $ 3,718,444 $ 3,491,249 $ 3,644,683 $ 3,597,881

Net Income 151,308 162,368 168,429 156,510 132,846

Return on average tangible common equity 15.86% 17.71% 19.14% 17.04% 14.81%

Reconciliation of pre-provision net revenue: Net income before taxes $ 195,637 $ 208,401 $ 216,256 $ 196,272 $ 168,980 Provision for expected credit losses 17,000 16,000 15,000 15,000 - Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 328 128 (37) 81 12 Pre-provision net revenue $ 212,309 $ 224,273 $ 231,293 $ 211,191 $ 168,968

Calculation of efficiency ratio: Total other operating expense $ 318,673 $ 305,812 $ 318,456 $ 294,751 $ 273,655 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 3,474 3,391 3,736 3,943 4,049 Adjusted total other operating expense $ 315,199 $ 302,421 $ 314,720 $ 290,808 $ 269,606

Net interest revenue $ 322,261 $ 352,348 $ 352,626 $ 316,325 $ 274,018 Tax-equivalent adjustment 2,200 2,285 2,287 2,163 2,040 Tax-equivalent net interest revenue 324,461 354,633 354,913 318,488 276,058 Total other operating revenue 209,049 177,865 197,086 189,698 168,617 Less: Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net (3,010) - (3,988) 892 1,188 Adjusted revenue $ 536,520 $ 532,498 $ 555,987 $ 507,294 $ 443,487

Efficiency ratio 58.75% 56.79% 56.61% 57.33% 60.79%



Information on net interest revenue and net interest margin excluding trading activities: Net interest revenue $ 322,261 $ 352,348 $ 352,626 $ 316,325 $ 274,018 Less: Trading activities net interest revenue (3,461) 70 (860) 4,478 15,073 Net interest revenue excluding trading activities 325,722 352,278 353,486 311,847 258,945 Tax-equivalent adjustment 2,200 2,285 2,287 2,163 2,040 Tax-equivalent net interest revenue excluding trading activities $ 327,922 $ 354,563 $ 355,773 $ 314,010 $ 260,985

Average total earning assets $ 42,731,533 $ 40,781,257 $ 39,285,300 $ 38,527,860 $ 39,062,025 Less: Average trading activities interest-earning assets 4,274,803 3,031,969 3,086,985 3,178,068 4,166,954 Average interest-earning assets excluding trading activities $ 38,456,730 $ 37,749,288 $ 36,198,315 $ 35,349,792 $ 34,895,071

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets 3.00% 3.45% 3.54% 3.24% 2.76% Net interest margin on average trading activities interest-earning assets (0.34)% 0.00% (0.12)% 0.53% 1.31% Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets excluding trading activities 3.36% 3.72% 3.84% 3.49% 2.95%

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

The tangible common equity ratio and return on average tangible common equity are primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities, less intangible assets and equity that does not benefit common shareholders. The adjusted tangible common equity ratio also includes unrealized gains and losses on the investment portfolio. These measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from shareholders' equity and retain the effect of unrealized losses on securities and other components of accumulated other comprehensive income in shareholders' equity.

Pre-provision net revenue is a measure of revenue less expenses, and is calculated before provision for credit losses and income tax expense. This financial measure is frequently used by investors and analysts and enables them to assess a company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. It also provides an additional basis for comparing the results of operations between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

The efficiency ratio measures the Company's ability to use its assets and manage its liabilities effectively in the current period. Prior to the second quarter of 2023, the efficiency ratio did not exclude amortization of intangible assets and only included tax-equivalent net interest revenue and fees and commissions as part of total revenue. All prior periods were adjusted to conform with the current methodology.

Net interest revenue and net interest margin excluding trading activities removes the effect of trading activities on these metrics allowing management and investors to assess the performance of the Company's core lending and deposit activities without the associated volatility from trading activities.

LOANS TREND - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands)



Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Commercial:









Healthcare $ 3,991,387 $ 3,899,341 $ 3,845,017 $ 3,826,623 $ 3,696,963 Services 3,585,169 3,563,702 3,431,521 3,280,925 3,421,493 Energy 3,508,752 3,398,057 3,424,790 3,371,588 3,393,072 General business 3,449,208 3,356,249 3,511,171 3,148,783 3,110,309 Total commercial 14,534,516 14,217,349 14,212,499 13,627,919 13,621,837

Commercial real estate: Multifamily 1,502,971 1,363,881 1,212,883 1,126,700 878,565 Industrial 1,349,709 1,309,435 1,221,501 1,103,905 953,626 Office 1,005,660 1,045,700 1,053,331 1,086,615 1,100,115 Retail 617,886 618,264 620,518 635,021 637,304 Residential construction and land development 106,370 102,828 95,684 91,690 111,575 Other commercial real estate 388,205 375,208 402,860 429,980 424,963 Total commercial real estate 4,970,801 4,815,316 4,606,777 4,473,911 4,106,148

Loans to individuals: Residential mortgage 1,993,690 1,926,027 1,890,784 1,851,836 1,784,729 Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 186,170 224,753 245,940 262,466 293,838 Personal 1,552,482 1,566,608 1,601,150 1,574,325 1,484,596 Total loans to individuals 3,732,342 3,717,388 3,737,874 3,688,627 3,563,163

Total $ 23,237,659 $ 22,750,053 $ 22,557,150 $ 21,790,457 $ 21,291,148

LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)



Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022











Texas:









Commercial $ 7,223,820 $ 7,103,166 $ 6,878,618 $ 6,644,890 $ 6,645,698 Commercial real estate 1,748,796 1,675,831 1,555,508 1,448,590 1,339,452 Loans to individuals 974,911 992,343 982,700 970,459 934,856 Total Texas 9,947,527 9,771,340 9,416,826 9,063,939 8,920,006

Oklahoma: Commercial 3,251,547 3,178,934 3,382,577 3,108,608 3,139,093 Commercial real estate 573,559 574,708 582,109 608,856 576,458 Loans to individuals 2,079,311 2,049,472 2,077,124 2,054,362 1,982,247 Total Oklahoma 5,904,417 5,803,114 6,041,810 5,771,826 5,697,798

Colorado: Commercial 2,179,473 2,148,066 2,149,199 2,117,181 2,082,688 Commercial real estate 683,973 646,537 613,912 565,057 473,231 Loans to individuals 223,200 231,368 241,902 237,981 234,105 Total Colorado 3,086,646 3,025,971 3,005,013 2,920,219 2,790,024

Arizona: Commercial 1,177,778 1,115,973 1,124,289 1,103,000 1,085,401 Commercial real estate 926,750 881,465 860,947 850,319 766,767 Loans to individuals 242,102 240,556 229,872 225,981 212,870 Total Arizona 2,346,630 2,237,994 2,215,108 2,179,300 2,065,038

Kansas/Missouri: Commercial 309,148 318,782 310,715 307,456 338,910 Commercial real estate 516,299 489,951 479,968 466,955 458,157 Loans to individuals 138,960 129,580 131,307 125,039 125,584 Total Kansas/Missouri 964,407 938,313 921,990 899,450 922,651

New Mexico: Commercial 287,443 280,945 263,349 258,754 253,825 Commercial real estate 425,472 449,715 417,008 426,367 431,606 Loans to individuals 64,803 65,770 67,163 68,095 67,026 Total New Mexico 777,718 796,430 747,520 753,216 752,457

Arkansas: Commercial 105,307 71,483 103,752 88,030 76,222 Commercial real estate 95,952 97,109 97,325 107,767 60,477 Loans to individuals 9,055 8,299 7,806 6,710 6,475 Total Arkansas 210,314 176,891 208,883 202,507 143,174

TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 23,237,659 $ 22,750,053 $ 22,557,150 $ 21,790,457 $ 21,291,148

Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands)



Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Oklahoma:









Demand $ 4,273,136 $ 4,369,944 $ 4,585,963 $ 5,143,405 $ 5,422,593 Interest-bearing: Transaction 9,979,534 9,468,100 9,475,528 9,619,419 10,240,378 Savings 531,536 564,829 555,407 558,256 561,413 Time 1,945,916 942,787 794,002 776,306 678,127 Total interest-bearing 12,456,986 10,975,716 10,824,937 10,953,981 11,479,918 Total Oklahoma 16,730,122 15,345,660 15,410,900 16,097,386 16,902,511

Texas: Demand 2,876,568 3,154,789 3,873,759 4,609,255 4,670,535 Interest-bearing: Transaction 4,532,093 4,366,932 4,878,482 4,781,920 5,344,326 Savings 162,704 175,012 178,356 179,049 183,708 Time 377,424 321,774 356,538 343,015 333,038 Total interest-bearing 5,072,221 4,863,718 5,413,376 5,303,984 5,861,072 Total Texas 7,948,789 8,018,507 9,287,135 9,913,239 10,531,607

Colorado: Demand 1,726,130 1,869,194 2,462,891 2,510,179 2,799,798 Interest-bearing: Transaction 1,825,295 2,126,435 2,123,218 2,221,796 2,277,563 Savings 66,968 72,548 77,961 80,542 82,976 Time 148,840 128,583 135,043 151,064 160,795 Total interest-bearing 2,041,103 2,327,566 2,336,222 2,453,402 2,521,334 Total Colorado 3,767,233 4,196,760 4,799,113 4,963,581 5,321,132

New Mexico: Demand 912,218 997,364 1,141,958 1,296,410 1,347,600 Interest-bearing: Transaction 712,541 674,328 691,915 717,492 845,442 Savings 102,729 111,771 112,430 113,056 115,660 Time 179,548 137,875 133,625 142,856 148,532 Total interest-bearing 994,818 923,974 937,970 973,404 1,109,634 Total New Mexico 1,907,036 1,921,338 2,079,928 2,269,814 2,457,234

Arizona: Demand 592,144 780,051 844,327 903,296 901,543 Interest-bearing: Transaction 800,970 687,527 739,628 788,142 792,269 Savings 14,489 16,993 16,496 18,258 17,999 Time 31,248 27,755 24,846 26,704 28,774 Total interest-bearing 846,707 732,275 780,970 833,104 839,042 Total Arizona 1,438,851 1,512,326 1,625,297 1,736,400 1,740,585

Kansas/Missouri: Demand 363,534 393,321 436,259 479,459 537,143 Interest-bearing: Transaction 1,014,247 1,040,009 694,163 747,981 913,921 Savings 16,316 18,292 20,678 19,375 19,943 Time 16,176 13,061 12,963 13,258 13,962 Total interest-bearing 1,046,739 1,071,362 727,804 780,614 947,826 Total Kansas/Missouri 1,410,273 1,464,683 1,164,063 1,260,073 1,484,969

Arkansas: Demand 38,818 42,312 50,180 43,111 41,084 Interest-bearing: Transaction 43,301 71,158 56,181 123,273 130,300 Savings 3,195 3,228 3,083 3,098 3,125 Time 7,225 4,775 4,825 5,940 6,371 Total interest-bearing 53,721 79,161 64,089 132,311 139,796 Total Arkansas 92,539 121,473 114,269 175,422 180,880

TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 33,294,843 $ 32,580,747 $ 34,480,705 $ 36,415,915 $ 38,618,918

NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION



Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022











TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS









Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 5.41 % 4.28 % 4.06 % 1.87 % 0.83 % Trading securities 4.50 % 4.52 % 3.70 % 2.72 % 2.00 % Investment securities, net of allowance 1.44 % 1.46 % 1.46 % 1.42 % 2.35 % Available for sale securities 3.00 % 2.87 % 2.54 % 2.21 % 1.84 % Fair value option securities 5.07 % 5.17 % 4.40 % 2.98 % 2.92 % Restricted equity securities 7.31 % 7.34 % 5.70 % 6.23 % 3.30 % Residential mortgage loans held for sale 5.85 % 5.79 % 5.56 % 5.05 % 4.22 % Loans 7.03 % 6.67 % 5.99 % 4.89 % 3.92 % Allowance for loan losses Loans, net of allowance 7.10 % 6.74 % 6.06 % 4.94 % 3.96 % Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 5.29 % 5.06 % 4.53 % 3.71 % 2.96 %

COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction 2.60 % 1.91 % 1.28 % 0.63 % 0.22 % Savings 0.21 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Time 3.27 % 1.95 % 1.25 % 0.93 % 0.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.56 % 1.83 % 1.22 % 0.63 % 0.24 % Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 4.58 % 3.33 % 2.05 % 0.72 % 0.53 % Other borrowings 5.12 % 4.73 % 4.08 % 2.33 % 1.01 % Subordinated debt 6.79 % 6.40 % 6.16 % 5.07 % 4.50 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.27 % 2.43 % 1.57 % 0.76 % 0.31 % Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.02 % 2.63 % 2.96 % 2.95 % 2.65 % Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.98 % 0.82 % 0.58 % 0.29 % 0.11 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.00 % 3.45 % 3.54 % 3.24 % 2.76 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.



CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios)



Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Nonperforming assets:









Nonaccruing loans:









Commercial:









Healthcare $ 36,753 $ 37,247 $ 41,034 $ 41,438 $ 14,886 Services 4,541 8,097 16,228 27,315 15,259 Energy 20,037 127 1,399 4,164 20,924 General business 11,946 8,961 1,636 2,753 3,539 Total commercial 73,277 54,432 60,297 75,670 54,608

Commercial real estate 17,395 21,668 16,570 7,971 10,939

Loans to individuals: Permanent mortgage 29,973 29,693 29,791 30,066 30,460 Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 11,473 14,302 15,005 16,957 18,000 Personal 133 200 134 136 132 Total loans to individuals 41,579 44,195 44,930 47,159 48,592

Total nonaccruing loans $ 132,251 $ 120,295 $ 121,797 $ 130,800 $ 114,139 Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies1 - - 163,535 176,022 196,420 Real estate and other repossessed assets 4,227 12,651 14,304 29,676 22,221 Total nonperforming assets $ 136,478 $ 132,946 $ 299,636 $ 336,498 $ 332,780 Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 125,005 $ 118,644 $ 121,096 $ 143,519 $ 118,360

Accruing loans 90 days past due2 $ 220 $ 76 $ 510 $ 120 $ 3

Gross charge-offs $ 8,049 $ 3,667 $ 17,807 $ 1,766 $ 1,368 Recoveries (1,346) (2,898) (2,301) (1,309) (2,167) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 6,703 $ 769 $ 15,506 $ 457 $ (799)

Provision for loan losses $ 19,957 $ 14,525 $ 9,442 $ 1,111 $ (6,158) Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments (3,003) 2,024 4,609 14,060 6,005 Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities 78 (488) 1,003 (66) 69 Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio (32) (61) (54) (105) 84 Total provision for credit losses $ 17,000 $ 16,000 $ 15,000 $ 15,000 $ -

Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.13% 1.10% 1.04% 1.11% 1.13% Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans 1.39% 1.37% 1.31% 1.37% 1.33% Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 0.59% 0.58% 1.33% 1.54% 1.56% Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.12% 0.01% 0.28% 0.01% (0.02)% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans2 217.52% 235.36% 220.71% 212.37% 250.80% Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans2 267.15% 294.74% 277.76% 261.83% 294.74%

1 The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standards Update No. 2022-02, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures, which eliminates designation of these loans as troubled debt restructurings effective January 1, 2023.

2 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.

SEGMENTS - UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios)



Three Months Ended 2Q23 vs 1Q23 2Q23 vs 2Q22

Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Jun. 30, 2022 $ change % change $ change % change Commercial Banking













Net interest revenue $ 260,099 $ 267,157 $ 166,543 $ (7,058) (2.6) $ 93,556 56.2% Fees and commissions revenue 59,704 55,835 59,881 3,869 6.9% (177) (0.3)% Combined net interest and fee revenue 319,803 322,992 226,424 (3,189) (1.0)% 93,379 41.2% Other operating expense 77,479 73,134 69,631 4,345 5.9% 7,848 11.3% Corporate expense allocations 21,404 17,718 16,617 3,686 20.8% 4,787 28.8% Net income 170,179 177,306 105,115 (7,127) (4.0)% 65,064 61.9%

Average assets 28,170,869 28,162,934 29,269,712 7,935 -% (1,098,843) (3.8)% Average loans 19,158,984 18,750,426 17,336,841 408,558 2.2% 1,822,143 10.5% Average deposits 14,822,093 15,861,285 18,933,766 (1,039,192) (6.6)% (4,111,673) (21.7)%

Consumer Banking Net interest revenue $ 113,391 $ 109,381 $ 33,786 $ 4,010 3.7% $ 79,605 235.6% Fees and commissions revenue 32,361 30,581 30,101 1,780 5.8% 2,260 7.5% Combined net interest and fee revenue 145,752 139,962 63,887 5,790 4.1% 81,865 128.1% Other operating expense 52,340 50,198 52,660 2,142 4.3% (320) (0.6)% Corporate expense allocations 12,318 11,622 10,120 696 6.0% 2,198 21.7% Net income 60,332 50,683 1,239 9,649 19.0% 59,093 4,769.4%

Average assets 9,597,723 9,934,511 10,338,191 (336,788) (3.4)% (740,468) (7.2)% Average loans 1,762,568 1,747,237 1,669,830 15,331 0.9% 92,738 5.6% Average deposits 7,986,674 8,248,541 8,876,469 (261,867) (3.2)% (889,795) (10.0)%

Wealth Management Net interest revenue $ 49,352 $ 54,106 $ 37,747 $ (4,754) (8.8)% $ 11,605 30.7% Fees and commissions revenue 123,050 108,911 86,771 14,139 13.0% 36,279 41.8% Combined net interest and fee revenue 172,402 163,017 124,518 9,385 5.8% 47,884 38.5% Other operating expense 84,859 82,039 76,393 2,820 3.4% 8,466 11.1% Corporate expense allocations 12,574 12,360 12,503 214 1.7% 71 0.6% Net income 57,317 52,447 27,287 4,870 9.3% 30,030 110.1%

Average assets 12,949,258 11,663,096 16,902,721 1,286,162 11.0% (3,953,463) (23.4)% Average loans 2,230,906 2,201,622 2,157,771 29,284 1.3% 73,135 3.4% Average deposits 7,544,143 7,432,413 8,482,785 111,730 1.5% (938,642) (11.1)% Fiduciary assets 57,873,868 57,457,925 55,972,584 415,943 0.7% 1,901,284 3.4% Assets under management or administration 103,618,940 102,310,126 95,981,289 1,308,814 1.3% 7,637,651 8.0%

