BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $151 Million or $2.27 Per Share in the Second Quarter

CEO Commentary
Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer, stated, "I am proud of the exceptional second quarter financial results delivered across the board by our team. Wealth segment revenues set another record this quarter, and core loans reached an all-time high led by the commercial and industrial segments. Our growth efforts are supported by the vitality of our geographic footprint as well as our diverse business model-non-interest revenues were almost 40 percent of total revenues for the quarter.
"Using our capital and liquidity strength, we are taking advantage of market and economic uncertainty to prudently grow. Our full-service banking market expansion into San Antonio and the addition of a fixed-income sales and trading office in Memphis are just two more examples of how we are investing to build long-term shareholder value. That disciplined, long-view approach has consistently been a distinct advantage for BOK Financial."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
(Unless indicated otherwise, all comparisons are to the prior quarter)
- Net income was $151.3 million or $2.27 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $162.4 million or $2.43 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.
- Net interest revenue totaled $322.3 million, a decrease of $30.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 3.00 percent compared to 3.45 percent. Growth in low-spread trading assets drove a 9 basis point decline in net interest margin with deposit repricing activity primarily driving the remaining 36 basis point reduction.
- Fees and commissions revenue was $200.5 million, an increase of $14.5 million. Brokerage and trading revenue grew $12.6 million, driven largely by higher U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts trading volumes.
- The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million compared to $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.
- Operating expense increased $12.9 million to $318.7 million. Personnel expense increased $8.5 million. Growth in regular compensation related to our annual merit increases and higher cash-based incentive compensation reflecting sales activity was partially offset by lower seasonal employee benefits costs. Non-personnel expense increased $4.4 million, led by higher mortgage banking costs.
- Period-end loans grew by $488 million to $23.2 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily driven by growth in commercial loans and commercial real estate loans secured by multifamily residential properties. Average outstanding loan balances were $22.9 billion, a $413 million increase.
- We recorded a $17.0 million provision for expected credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, primarily related to higher assumed commercial real estate vacancy rates during the forecast period and overall loan portfolio growth during the quarter. We recorded a $16.0 million provision for expected credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 as key economic assumptions in the base case, including projected West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices and projected commercial real estate vacancy rates, were less favorable to economic growth. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $323 million or 1.39 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2023. The combined allowance for credit losses was $312 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans at March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $6.7 million or 0.12 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter compared to net charge-offs of $769 thousand or 0.01 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter.
- Period-end deposits increased $714 million to $33.3 billion while average deposits decreased $1.1 billion to $32.4 billion. Average demand deposits declined by $1.4 billion and average interest-bearing deposits increased $295 million. The loan to deposit ratio was 70 percent at June 30, 2023, consistent with March 31, 2023.
- The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.79 percent at June 30, 2023 and 8.46 percent at March 31, 2023. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. Adjusted for all unrealized securities portfolio gains and losses, including those in the investment portfolio, the tangible common equity ratio would be 7.49 percent.
- The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13 percent at June 30, 2023. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13 percent, total capital ratio was 13.24 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.75 percent at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.19 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.20 percent, total capital ratio was 13.21 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.94 percent.
- The company repurchased 266,000 shares of common stock at an average price paid of $84.08 a share in the second quarter of 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights
- Commercial Banking contributed $170.2 million to net income in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $7.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $3.2 million due to a decline in demand deposit balances, partially offset by increased customer hedging revenue, primarily related to our energy customers. Net loans charged-off increased $5.9 million to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Personnel expense increased $3.3 million, driven primarily by incentive compensation costs. The second quarter of 2023 included a gain on alternative investments of $8.1 million resulting from merchant banking activities. Average loans increased $409 million or 2 percent to $19.2 billion. Average deposits decreased $1.0 billion or 7 percent to $14.8 billion.
- Consumer Banking contributed $60.3 million to net income in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $9.6 million over the prior quarter. The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million compared to $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $5.8 million, largely due to an increase in the spread on deposits, partially offset by a decline in deposit balances. Operating expense increased $2.1 million. Increases in mortgage banking costs of $2.5 million driven by higher seasonal prepayments and personnel expense of $1.1 million were partially offset by a decline in business promotion expense. Average loans increased $15 million or 1 percent to $1.8 billion. Average deposits decreased $262 million or 3 percent to $8.0 billion.
- Wealth Management contributed $57.3 million to net income in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.9 million over the first quarter of 2023. Combined net interest and fee revenue increased $9.4 million, primarily due to an increase of $5.1 million in total revenue from institutional trading activities from higher U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities trading volumes and increases in other revenue and fiduciary and asset management revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the spread on deposits. Personnel expense increased $2.7 million due to increased cash-based incentive compensation, driven by higher trading activities, combined with higher regular compensation related to annual merit increases. Average loans increased $29 million or 1 percent to $2.2 billion. Average deposits increased $112 million or 2 percent to $7.5 billion. Assets under management or administration were $103.6 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $322.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $352.3 million for the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 3.00 percent compared to 3.45 percent. Growth in low-spread trading assets drove a 9 basis point decline in net interest margin with deposit repricing activity primarily driving the remaining 36 basis point reduction. Deposit price competition and liability mix shift have driven compression in the net interest margin.
Average earning assets increased $2.0 billion. Average trading securities grew $1.2 billion due to favorable market opportunities. Average loan balances increased $413 million, largely due to growth in commercial and commercial real estate loans. Average available for sale securities increased $295 million. Average interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased $92 million. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $295 million. Average funds purchased and repurchase agreements grew $1.9 billion while other borrowings increased $763 million.
The yield on average earning assets was 5.29 percent, up 23 basis points. The loan portfolio yield increased 36 basis points to 7.03 percent while the yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 13 basis points to 3.00 percent. The yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased 113 basis points to 5.41 percent.
Funding costs were 3.27 percent, an 84 basis point increase. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 73 basis points to 2.56 percent. The cost of funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased 125 basis points to 4.58 percent while the cost of other borrowings was up 39 basis points to 5.12 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 98 basis points, an increase of 16 basis points.
Fees and Commissions Revenue
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $200.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $14.5 million over the prior quarter.
Brokerage and trading revenue increased $12.6 million, with a $9.3 million increase in trading revenue, largely due to a higher volume of U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives contracts trading activity. Customer hedging revenue grew $5.3 million, primarily driven by energy customer activity. Fiduciary and asset management revenue increased $2.3 million, largely due to seasonal tax preparation fee income.
Operating Expense
Total operating expense was $318.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $12.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.
Personnel expense was $190.7 million, including $2.7 million of deferred compensation expense. Excluding deferred compensation costs, personnel expense increased $7.5 million. Cash-based incentive compensation increased $6.6 million, driven by sales activities. Regular compensation increased $4.1 million, representing the full quarter impact of our annual merit increases in March. Employee benefits expense decreased $2.5 million due to a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes, partially offset by higher healthcare costs.
Non-personnel expense was $128.0 million, an increase of $4.4 million. Higher seasonal prepayments led to a $2.5 million increase in mortgage banking costs. Occupancy and equipment costs grew $1.6 million, largely related to seasonal increases in general building operating costs.
Loans, Deposits and Capital
Loans
Outstanding loans were $23.2 billion at June 30, 2023, growing $488 million over March 31, 2023, largely due to growth in commercial and commercial real estate loans. Unfunded loan commitments decreased $141 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.
Outstanding commercial loan balances, which includes healthcare, services, energy and general business loans, increased $317 million over the prior quarter.
Energy loan balances increased $111 million to $3.5 billion or 15 percent of total loans. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 67 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 33 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $224 million over March 31, 2023.
General business loans increased $93 million to $3.4 billion or 15 percent of total loans. General business loans include $2.0 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $1.4 billion of loans from other commercial industries.
Healthcare sector loan balances increased $92 million, totaling $4.0 billion or 17 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $3.3 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally, we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities, which serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility.
Services sector loan balances increased $21 million to $3.6 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.
Commercial real estate loan balances grew$155 million and represent 21 percent of total loans. Loans secured by multifamily residential properties increased $139 million to $1.5 billion. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $40 million to $1.3 billion. This growth was partially offset by a $40 million decrease in loans secured by office facilities. Unfunded commercial real estate loan commitments were $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $306 million compared to March 31, 2023. We take a disciplined approach to managing our concentration of commercial real estate loan commitments as a percentage of Tier 1 Capital. While loan commitments are presently at the upper concentration limit, we expect continued growth in our commercial real estate balances as loans fund, primarily in the multifamily and industrial loan portfolios.
Loans to individuals increased $15 million and represent 16 percent of total loans. Residential mortgage loans increased $29 million while personal loans decreased $14 million.
Liquidity and Capital
Our funding sources, which primarily include deposits and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Banks, provide adequate liquidity to meet our needs. The loan to deposit ratio was 70 percent at June 30, 2023, consistent with the prior quarter, providing significant on-balance sheet liquidity to meet future loan demand and contractual obligations.
Period-end deposits totaled $33.3 billion at June 30, 2023, a $714 million increase. Time deposits increased $1.1 billion while interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $473 million. Demand deposits decreased $824 million. Average deposits were $32.4 billion at June 30, 2023, a $1.1 billion decrease. Average demand deposit account balances decreased $1.4 billion and average interest-bearing transaction account balances decreased $271 million. Average time deposits increased $598 million. Average Commercial Banking deposits decreased $1.0 billion to $14.8 billion or 46 percent of total deposits. Our commercial deposit portfolio is highly diversified across industries and customers. The highest concentration by industry within our commercial deposit portfolio is with our energy customers representing 6 percent of our total deposits. Wealth Management deposits increased $112 million to $7.5 billion or 23 percent of total deposits. Consumer Banking deposits decreased $262 million to $8.0 billion or 25 percent of total deposits.
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13 percent at June 30, 2023. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.13 percent, total capital ratio was 13.24 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.75 percent at June 30, 2023. At the beginning of 2020, we elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. This election added 7 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at June 30, 2023. At March 31, 2023, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.19 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.20 percent, total capital ratio was 13.21 percent, and leverage ratio was 9.94 percent.
The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.79 percent at June 30, 2023 and 8.46 percent at March 31, 2023. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. Adjusted for all unrealized securities portfolio gains and losses, including those in the investment portfolio, the tangible common equity ratio would be 7.49 percent. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
The company repurchased 266,000 shares of common stock at an average price paid of $84.08 a share in the second quarter of 2023. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
Credit Quality
Expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost are recognized over their projected lives based on models that measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Our models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rates, commercial real estate vacancy rates and WTI oil prices on a probability weighted basis.
A $17.0 million provision for credit losses was necessary for the second quarter of 2023, primarily related to higher assumed commercial real estate vacancy rates during the forecast period and loan growth during the quarter.
The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast remained at 50 percent in the second quarter of 2023 as the level of uncertainty in economic forecasts remained high. Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes inflation continues to improve from the peak experienced in 2022 and reaches 3.1 percent by the second quarter of 2024. We expect the impact of the Russian-Ukraine conflict remains isolated. Inflation pressures cause modest declines in real household income compared to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in below-trend GDP growth. GDP is projected to grow by 1.0 percent over the next twelve months. Job openings revert to more normalized levels and overall hiring levels decline, causing the national unemployment rate to modestly increase over the next four quarters. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 3.8 percent for the third quarter of 2023, increasing to 4.2 percent by the second quarter of 2024. Our base case also assumes the Federal Reserve increases the federal funds rate once in the third quarter of 2023, resulting in a target range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent. No additional rate increases are anticipated for the remainder of the forecast horizon. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of June 30, 2023, averaging $69.39 per barrel over the next twelve months.
Our downside case, probability weighted at 40 percent, assumes that inflation moderates from the peak experienced in 2022, but remains elevated through the forecast horizon ending at 3.8 percent by the second quarter of 2024. Higher levels of inflation force the Federal Reserve to adopt a more aggressive monetary policy as compared to the base case scenario. This results in a federal funds target range of 6.00 to 6.25 percent by the second quarter of 2024. The United States economy is pushed into a recession, with a contraction in economic activity and a sharp increase in the unemployment rate from 4.7 percent in the third quarter of 2023 to 6.1 percent in the second quarter of 2024. In this scenario, real GDP is expected to contract 2.0 percent over the next four quarters. WTI oil prices are projected to average $55.78 per barrel over the next twelve months, peaking at $62.31 in the third quarter of 2023 and falling 19 percent over the following three quarters.
Nonperforming assets totaled $136 million or 0.59 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $133 million or 0.58 percent at March 31, 2023. Excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, nonperforming assets totaled $125 million or 0.54 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $119 million or 0.53 percent at March 31, 2023.
Nonaccruing loans were $132 million or 0.57 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2023. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $73 million or 0.50 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $17 million or 0.35 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $42 million or 1.11 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.
Nonaccruing loans increased $12.0 million compared to March 31, 2023. Nonaccruing energy loans increased $20 million and nonaccruing general business loans increased $3.0 million. These increases were partially offset by a $4.3 million decrease in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans and a $3.6 million decrease in nonaccruing services loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the second quarter totaled $28 million, offset by $5.9 million in payments received and $8.0 million of charge-offs.
Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $109 million at June 30, 2023. The $28 million decrease compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily related to potential problem energy and general business loans.
At June 30, 2023, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $323 million or 1.39 percent of outstanding loans and 267 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance for loan losses totaled $263 million or 1.13 percent of outstanding loans and 218 percent of nonaccruing loans. At March 31, 2023, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $312 million or 1.37 percent of outstanding loans and 295 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance for loan losses was $249 million or 1.10 percent of outstanding loans and 235 percent of nonaccruing loans. The allowance to nonaccruing loan percentages referenced above omit residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies.
Gross charge-offs were $8.0 million for the second quarter compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Gross charge-offs for the second quarter were primarily related to a single commercial real estate borrower and a single commercial services borrower. Recoveries totaled $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $2.9 million for the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $6.7 million or 0.12 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the second quarter compared to net charge-offs of $769 thousand or 0.01 percent of average loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter. Net charge-offs were 0.10 percent of average loans over the last four quarters.
Securities and Derivatives
The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $11.9 billion at June 30, 2023, largely unchanged compared to March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $6.1 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $4.6 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At June 30, 2023, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $899 million compared to $742 million at March 31, 2023.
We hold an inventory of trading securities in support of sales to a variety of customers. At June 30, 2023, the trading securities portfolio totaled $5.4 billion compared to $2.3 billion at March 31, 2023.
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $114 million to $212 million at June 30, 2023.
Derivative contracts are carried at fair value. At June 30, 2023, the net fair values of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, reported as assets under our customer derivative programs totaled $538 million compared to $572 million at March 31, 2023. The aggregate net fair value of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, held under these programs reported as liabilities totaled $526 million at June 30, 2023 and $578 million at March 31, 2023.
The net cost of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, including a $10.3 million decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, a $9.3 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and $232 thousand of related net interest expense.
Conference Call and Webcast
BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|875,714
|$
|792,371
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|571,616
|571,613
Trading securities
|5,442,364
|2,294,358
Investment securities, net of allowance
|2,374,071
|2,448,136
Available for sale securities
|11,938,523
|11,937,841
Fair value option securities
|212,321
|326,390
Restricted equity securities
|330,086
|288,181
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|94,820
|74,175
Loans:
Commercial
|14,534,516
|14,217,349
Commercial real estate
|4,970,801
|4,815,316
Loans to individuals
|3,732,342
|3,717,388
Total loans
|23,237,659
|22,750,053
Allowance for loan losses
|(262,714)
|(249,460)
Loans, net of allowance
|22,974,945
|22,500,593
Premises and equipment, net
|617,918
|623,112
Receivables
|263,915
|265,680
Goodwill
|1,044,749
|1,044,749
Intangible assets, net
|69,246
|72,689
Mortgage servicing rights
|304,722
|299,803
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
|4,227
|12,651
Derivative contracts, net
|353,037
|394,291
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|411,084
|408,614
Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|133,909
|18,186
Other assets
|1,220,653
|1,150,689
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|49,237,920
|$
|45,524,122
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand
|$
|10,782,548
|$
|11,606,975
Interest-bearing transaction
|18,907,981
|18,434,489
Savings
|897,937
|962,673
Time
|2,706,377
|1,576,610
Total deposits
|33,294,843
|32,580,747
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|5,446,864
|1,599,724
Other borrowings
|3,777,056
|4,735,885
Subordinated debentures
|131,154
|131,148
Accrued interest, taxes and expense
|228,797
|268,449
Due on unsettled securities purchases
|400,430
|262,492
Derivative contracts, net
|550,653
|510,483
Other liabilities
|540,726
|557,167
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|44,370,523
|40,646,095
Shareholders' equity:
Capital, surplus and retained earnings
|5,700,526
|5,603,340
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(836,672)
|(728,554)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|4,863,854
|4,874,786
Non-controlling interests
|3,543
|3,241
TOTAL EQUITY
|4,867,397
|4,878,027
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|49,237,920
|$
|45,524,122
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
ASSETS
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|$
|708,475
|$
|616,596
|$
|568,307
|$
|748,263
|$
|843,619
Trading securities
|4,274,803
|3,031,969
|3,086,985
|3,178,068
|4,166,954
Investment securities, net of allowance
|2,408,122
|2,473,796
|2,535,305
|2,593,989
|610,983
Available for sale securities
|12,033,597
|11,738,693
|10,953,851
|10,306,257
|12,258,072
Fair value option securities
|245,469
|300,372
|92,012
|36,846
|54,832
Restricted equity securities
|351,944
|316,724
|216,673
|173,656
|167,732
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|72,959
|65,769
|98,613
|132,685
|148,183
Loans:
Commercial
|14,316,474
|14,046,237
|13,846,339
|13,508,325
|13,472,488
Commercial real estate
|4,896,230
|4,757,362
|4,488,091
|4,434,650
|4,061,129
Loans to individuals
|3,676,350
|3,672,648
|3,641,574
|3,656,257
|3,524,097
Total loans
|22,889,054
|22,476,247
|21,976,004
|21,599,232
|21,057,714
Allowance for loan losses
|(252,890)
|(238,909)
|(242,450)
|(241,136)
|(246,064)
Loans, net of allowance
|22,636,164
|22,237,338
|21,733,554
|21,358,096
|20,811,650
Total earning assets
|42,731,533
|40,781,257
|39,285,300
|38,527,860
|39,062,025
Cash and due from banks
|875,280
|857,771
|865,796
|821,801
|822,599
Derivative contracts, net
|410,793
|546,018
|1,239,717
|2,019,905
|3,051,429
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|409,313
|408,124
|406,826
|410,667
|408,489
Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|163,903
|177,312
|194,996
|219,113
|457,165
Other assets
|3,317,285
|3,211,986
|3,216,983
|3,119,856
|3,486,691
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|47,908,107
|$
|45,982,468
|$
|45,209,618
|$
|45,119,202
|$
|47,288,398
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand
|$
|10,998,201
|$
|12,406,408
|$
|14,176,189
|$
|15,105,305
|$
|15,202,597
Interest-bearing transaction
|18,368,592
|18,639,900
|18,898,315
|19,556,806
|21,037,294
Savings
|926,882
|958,443
|969,275
|978,596
|981,493
Time
|2,076,037
|1,477,720
|1,417,606
|1,409,069
|1,373,036
Total deposits
|32,369,712
|33,482,471
|35,461,385
|37,049,776
|38,594,420
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|3,670,994
|1,759,237
|1,046,447
|800,759
|1,224,134
Other borrowings
|5,275,291
|4,512,280
|2,523,195
|1,528,887
|1,301,358
Subordinated debentures
|131,153
|131,166
|131,180
|131,199
|131,219
Derivative contracts, net
|576,558
|428,023
|445,105
|105,221
|535,574
Due on unsettled securities purchases
|436,353
|316,738
|575,957
|331,428
|380,332
Other liabilities
|503,134
|511,530
|408,029
|396,510
|389,031
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|42,963,195
|41,141,445
|40,591,298
|40,343,780
|42,556,068
Total equity
|4,944,912
|4,841,023
|4,618,320
|4,775,422
|4,732,330
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|47,908,107
|$
|45,982,468
|$
|45,209,618
|$
|45,119,202
|$
|47,288,398
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Interest revenue
|$
|570,367
|$
|294,247
|$
|1,087,096
|$
|577,346
Interest expense
|248,106
|20,229
|412,487
|34,917
Net interest revenue
|322,261
|274,018
|674,609
|542,429
Provision for credit losses
|17,000
|-
|33,000
|-
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|305,261
|274,018
|641,609
|542,429
Other operating revenue:
Brokerage and trading revenue
|65,006
|44,043
|117,402
|16,964
Transaction card revenue
|26,003
|26,940
|51,624
|51,156
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|52,997
|49,838
|103,654
|96,237
Deposit service charges and fees
|27,100
|28,500
|53,068
|55,504
Mortgage banking revenue
|15,141
|11,368
|29,508
|28,018
Other revenue
|14,250
|12,684
|31,220
|23,129
Total fees and commissions
|200,497
|173,373
|386,476
|271,008
Other gains (losses), net
|12,618
|(7,639
|)
|14,869
|(9,283
|)
Loss on derivatives, net
|(8,159
|)
|(13,569
|)
|(9,503
|)
|(60,550
|)
Loss on fair value option securities, net
|(2,158
|)
|(2,221
|)
|(5,120
|)
|(13,422
|)
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|9,261
|17,485
|3,202
|66,595
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net
|(3,010
|)
|1,188
|(3,010
|)
|2,125
Total other operating revenue
|209,049
|168,617
|386,914
|256,473
Other operating expense:
Personnel
|190,652
|154,923
|372,797
|314,151
Business promotion
|7,640
|6,325
|16,209
|12,838
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|1,142
|-
|1,142
|-
Professional fees and services
|12,777
|12,475
|25,825
|23,888
Net occupancy and equipment
|30,105
|27,489
|58,564
|58,344
Insurance
|6,974
|4,728
|14,289
|9,011
Data processing and communications
|45,307
|41,280
|90,109
|81,116
Printing, postage and supplies
|3,728
|3,929
|7,621
|7,618
Amortization of intangible assets
|3,474
|4,049
|6,865
|8,013
Mortgage banking costs
|8,300
|9,437
|14,082
|17,314
Other expense
|8,574
|9,020
|16,982
|18,980
Total other operating expense
|318,673
|273,655
|624,485
|551,273
Net income before taxes
|195,637
|168,980
|404,038
|247,629
Federal and state income taxes
|44,001
|36,122
|89,906
|52,319
Net income
|151,636
|132,858
|314,132
|195,310
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|328
|12
|456
|(24
|)
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|151,308
|$
|132,846
|$
|313,676
|$
|195,334
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
|65,994,132
|67,453,748
|66,162,048
|67,616,396
Diluted
|65,994,132
|67,455,172
|66,162,048
|67,617,834
Net income per share:
Basic
|$
|2.27
|$
|1.96
|$
|4.70
|$
|2.87
Diluted
|$
|2.27
|$
|1.96
|$
|4.70
|$
|2.87
QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
Interest revenue
|$
|570,367
|$
|516,729
|$
|451,606
|$
|363,150
|$
|294,247
Interest expense
|248,106
|164,381
|98,980
|46,825
|20,229
Net interest revenue
|322,261
|352,348
|352,626
|316,325
|274,018
Provision for credit losses
|17,000
|16,000
|15,000
|15,000
|-
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|305,261
|336,348
|337,626
|301,325
|274,018
Other operating revenue:
Brokerage and trading revenue
|65,006
|52,396
|63,008
|61,006
|44,043
Transaction card revenue
|26,003
|25,621
|27,136
|25,974
|26,940
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|52,997
|50,657
|49,899
|50,190
|49,838
Deposit service charges and fees
|27,100
|25,968
|26,429
|28,703
|28,500
Mortgage banking revenue
|15,141
|14,367
|10,065
|11,282
|11,368
Other revenue
|14,250
|16,970
|17,034
|15,479
|12,684
Total fees and commissions
|200,497
|185,979
|193,571
|192,634
|173,373
Other gains (losses), net
|12,618
|2,251
|8,427
|979
|(7,639)
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|(8,159)
|(1,344)
|4,548
|(17,009)
|(13,569)
Loss on fair value option securities, net
|(2,158)
|(2,962)
|(2,568)
|(4,368)
|(2,221)
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|9,261
|(6,059)
|(2,904)
|16,570
|17,485
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net
|(3,010)
|-
|(3,988)
|892
|1,188
Total other operating revenue
|209,049
|177,865
|197,086
|189,698
|168,617
Other operating expense:
Personnel
|190,652
|182,145
|186,419
|170,348
|154,923
Business promotion
|7,640
|8,569
|7,470
|6,127
|6,325
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|1,142
|-
|2,500
|-
|-
Professional fees and services
|12,777
|13,048
|18,365
|14,089
|12,475
Net occupancy and equipment
|30,105
|28,459
|29,227
|29,296
|27,489
Insurance
|6,974
|7,315
|4,677
|4,306
|4,728
Data processing and communications
|45,307
|44,802
|43,048
|41,743
|41,280
Printing, postage and supplies
|3,728
|3,893
|3,890
|4,349
|3,929
Amortization of intangible assets
|3,474
|3,391
|3,736
|3,943
|4,049
Mortgage banking costs
|8,300
|5,782
|9,016
|9,504
|9,437
Other expense
|8,574
|8,408
|10,108
|11,046
|9,020
Total other operating expense
|318,673
|305,812
|318,456
|294,751
|273,655
Net income before taxes
|195,637
|208,401
|216,256
|196,272
|168,980
Federal and state income taxes
|44,001
|45,905
|47,864
|39,681
|36,122
Net income
|151,636
|162,496
|168,392
|156,591
|132,858
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|328
|128
|(37)
|81
|12
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|151,308
|$
|162,368
|$
|168,429
|$
|156,510
|$
|132,846
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
|65,994,132
|66,331,775
|66,627,955
|67,003,199
|67,453,748
Diluted
|65,994,132
|66,331,775
|66,627,955
|67,004,623
|67,455,172
Net income per share:
Basic
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.51
|$
|2.32
|$
|1.96
Diluted
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.43
|$
|2.51
|$
|2.32
|$
|1.96
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
Capital:
Period-end shareholders' equity
|$
|4,863,854
|$
|4,874,786
|$
|4,682,649
|$
|4,509,934
|$
|4,737,339
Risk weighted assets
|$
|38,218,164
|$
|37,192,197
|$
|38,142,231
|$
|36,866,994
|$
|36,787,092
Risk-based capital ratios:
Common equity tier 1
|12.13%
|12.19%
|11.69%
|11.80%
|11.61%
Tier 1
|12.13%
|12.20%
|11.71%
|11.82%
|11.63%
Total capital
|13.24%
|13.21%
|12.67%
|12.81%
|12.59%
Leverage ratio
|9.75%
|9.94%
|9.91%
|9.76%
|9.12%
Tangible common equity ratio1
|7.79%
|8.46%
|7.63%
|7.96%
|8.16%
Adjusted tangible common equity ratio1
|7.49%
|8.22%
|7.36%
|7.66%
|8.10%
Common stock:
Book value per share
|$
|73.28
|$
|73.19
|$
|69.93
|$
|67.06
|$
|69.87
Tangible book value per share
|$
|56.50
|$
|56.42
|$
|53.19
|$
|50.34
|$
|53.22
Market value per share:
High
|$
|90.91
|$
|106.47
|$
|110.28
|$
|95.51
|$
|94.76
Low
|$
|74.40
|$
|80.00
|$
|88.46
|$
|69.82
|$
|74.03
Cash dividends paid
|$
|35,879
|$
|36,006
|$
|36,188
|$
|35,661
|$
|35,892
Dividend payout ratio
|23.71%
|22.18%
|21.49%
|22.79%
|27.02%
Shares outstanding, net
|66,369,208
|66,600,833
|66,958,634
|67,254,383
|67,806,005
Stock buy-back program:
Shares repurchased
|266,000
|447,071
|314,406
|548,034
|294,084
Amount
|$
|22,366
|$
|44,100
|$
|32,429
|$
|49,980
|$
|24,404
Average price paid per share2
|$
|84.08
|$
|98.64
|$
|103.14
|$
|91.20
|$
|82.98
|Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
Return on average assets
|1.27%
|1.43%
|1.48%
|1.38%
|1.13%
Return on average equity
|12.28%
|13.61%
|14.48%
|13.01%
|11.27%
Return on average tangible common equity1
|15.86%
|17.71%
|19.14%
|17.04%
|14.81%
Net interest margin
|3.00%
|3.45%
|3.54%
|3.24%
|2.76%
Efficiency ratio1,3
|58.75%
|56.79%
|56.61%
|57.33%
|60.79%
Other data:
Tax equivalent interest
|$
|2,200
|$
|2,285
|$
|2,287
|$
|2,163
|$
|2,040
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities
|$
|(898,906)
|$
|(741,508)
|$
|(865,553)
|$
|(935,788)
|$
|(522,812)
Mortgage banking:
Mortgage production revenue
|$
|(284)
|$
|(633)
|$
|(3,983)
|$
|(2,406)
|$
|(504)
Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$
|214,785
|$
|138,624
|$
|141,090
|$
|260,210
|$
|360,237
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments
|55,031
|71,693
|45,492
|75,779
|106,004
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments
|71,693
|45,492
|75,779
|106,004
|160,260
Total mortgage production volume
|$
|198,123
|$
|164,825
|$
|110,803
|$
|229,985
|$
|305,981
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
|8%
|9%
|10%
|10%
|19%
Realized margin on funded mortgage loans
|(0.14)%
|(1.25)%
|(1.10)%
|(0.41)%
|0.88%
Production revenue as a percentage of production volume
|(0.14)%
|(0.38)%
|(3.59)%
|(1.05)%
|(0.16)%
Mortgage servicing revenue
|$
|15,425
|$
|15,000
|$
|14,048
|$
|13,688
|$
|11,872
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
|20,807,044
|21,121,319
|18,923,078
|19,070,221
|17,336,596
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
|0.30%
|0.29%
|0.29%
|0.28%
|0.27%
|Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
|$
|(8,099)
|$
|(1,711)
|$
|4,373
|$
|(17,027)
|$
|(13,639)
Loss on fair value option securities, net
|(2,158)
|(2,962)
|(2,568)
|(4,368)
|(2,221)
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
|(10,257)
|(4,673)
|1,805
|(21,395)
|(15,860)
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|9,261
|(6,059)
|(2,904)
|16,570
|17,485
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
|(996)
|(10,732)
|(1,099)
|(4,825)
|1,625
Net interest revenue (expense) on fair value option securities4
|(232)
|187
|(118)
|29
|275
Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
|$
|(1,228)
|$
|(10,545)
|$
|(1,217)
|$
|(4,796)
|$
|1,900
1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures following.
2 Excludes 1 percent excise tax on corporate stock repurchases.
3 Prior period ratios have been adjusted to be consistent with the current period presentation.
4 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Reconciliation of tangible common equity ratio and adjusted tangible common equity ratio:
Total shareholders' equity
|$
|4,863,854
|$
|4,874,786
|$
|4,682,649
|$
|4,509,934
|$
|4,737,339
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,113,995
|1,117,438
|1,120,880
|1,124,582
|1,128,493
Tangible common equity
|3,749,859
|3,757,348
|3,561,769
|3,385,352
|3,608,846
Add: Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net
|(189,152)
|(140,947)
|(167,477)
|(165,206)
|(30,305)
Add: Tax effect on unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net
|44,486
|33,149
|39,196
|38,665
|7,093
Adjusted tangible common equity
|$
|3,605,193
|$
|3,649,550
|$
|3,433,488
|$
|3,258,811
|$
|3,585,634
Total assets
|$
|49,237,920
|$
|45,524,122
|$
|47,790,642
|$
|43,645,446
|$
|45,377,072
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,113,995
|1,117,438
|1,120,880
|1,124,582
|1,128,493
Tangible assets
|$
|48,123,925
|$
|44,406,684
|$
|46,669,762
|$
|42,520,864
|$
|44,248,579
Tangible common equity ratio
|7.79%
|8.46%
|7.63%
|7.96%
|8.16%
Adjusted tangible common equity ratio
|7.49%
|8.22%
|7.36%
|7.66%
|8.10%
|Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity:
Total average shareholders' equity
|$
|4,941,352
|$
|4,837,567
|$
|4,613,929
|$
|4,771,123
|$
|4,728,311
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,115,652
|1,119,123
|1,122,680
|1,126,440
|1,130,430
Average tangible common equity
|$
|3,825,700
|$
|3,718,444
|$
|3,491,249
|$
|3,644,683
|$
|3,597,881
Net Income
|151,308
|162,368
|168,429
|156,510
|132,846
Return on average tangible common equity
|15.86%
|17.71%
|19.14%
|17.04%
|14.81%
|Reconciliation of pre-provision net revenue:
Net income before taxes
|$
|195,637
|$
|208,401
|$
|216,256
|$
|196,272
|$
|168,980
Provision for expected credit losses
|17,000
|16,000
|15,000
|15,000
|-
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|328
|128
|(37)
|81
|12
Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|212,309
|$
|224,273
|$
|231,293
|$
|211,191
|$
|168,968
Calculation of efficiency ratio:
Total other operating expense
|$
|318,673
|$
|305,812
|$
|318,456
|$
|294,751
|$
|273,655
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|3,474
|3,391
|3,736
|3,943
|4,049
Adjusted total other operating expense
|$
|315,199
|$
|302,421
|$
|314,720
|$
|290,808
|$
|269,606
Net interest revenue
|$
|322,261
|$
|352,348
|$
|352,626
|$
|316,325
|$
|274,018
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|2,200
|2,285
|2,287
|2,163
|2,040
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue
|324,461
|354,633
|354,913
|318,488
|276,058
Total other operating revenue
|209,049
|177,865
|197,086
|189,698
|168,617
Less: Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net
|(3,010)
|-
|(3,988)
|892
|1,188
Adjusted revenue
|$
|536,520
|$
|532,498
|$
|555,987
|$
|507,294
|$
|443,487
Efficiency ratio
|58.75%
|56.79%
|56.61%
|57.33%
|60.79%
|Information on net interest revenue and net interest margin excluding trading activities:
Net interest revenue
|$
|322,261
|$
|352,348
|$
|352,626
|$
|316,325
|$
|274,018
Less: Trading activities net interest revenue
|(3,461)
|70
|(860)
|4,478
|15,073
Net interest revenue excluding trading activities
|325,722
|352,278
|353,486
|311,847
|258,945
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|2,200
|2,285
|2,287
|2,163
|2,040
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue excluding trading activities
|$
|327,922
|$
|354,563
|$
|355,773
|$
|314,010
|$
|260,985
Average total earning assets
|$
|42,731,533
|$
|40,781,257
|$
|39,285,300
|$
|38,527,860
|$
|39,062,025
Less: Average trading activities interest-earning assets
|4,274,803
|3,031,969
|3,086,985
|3,178,068
|4,166,954
Average interest-earning assets excluding trading activities
|$
|38,456,730
|$
|37,749,288
|$
|36,198,315
|$
|35,349,792
|$
|34,895,071
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets
|3.00%
|3.45%
|3.54%
|3.24%
|2.76%
Net interest margin on average trading activities interest-earning assets
|(0.34)%
|0.00%
|(0.12)%
|0.53%
|1.31%
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets excluding trading activities
|3.36%
|3.72%
|3.84%
|3.49%
|2.95%
|Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures
The tangible common equity ratio and return on average tangible common equity are primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities, less intangible assets and equity that does not benefit common shareholders. The adjusted tangible common equity ratio also includes unrealized gains and losses on the investment portfolio. These measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from shareholders' equity and retain the effect of unrealized losses on securities and other components of accumulated other comprehensive income in shareholders' equity.
Pre-provision net revenue is a measure of revenue less expenses, and is calculated before provision for credit losses and income tax expense. This financial measure is frequently used by investors and analysts and enables them to assess a company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. It also provides an additional basis for comparing the results of operations between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
The efficiency ratio measures the Company's ability to use its assets and manage its liabilities effectively in the current period. Prior to the second quarter of 2023, the efficiency ratio did not exclude amortization of intangible assets and only included tax-equivalent net interest revenue and fees and commissions as part of total revenue. All prior periods were adjusted to conform with the current methodology.
Net interest revenue and net interest margin excluding trading activities removes the effect of trading activities on these metrics allowing management and investors to assess the performance of the Company's core lending and deposit activities without the associated volatility from trading activities.
LOANS TREND - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
Commercial:
Healthcare
|$
|3,991,387
|$
|3,899,341
|$
|3,845,017
|$
|3,826,623
|$
|3,696,963
Services
|3,585,169
|3,563,702
|3,431,521
|3,280,925
|3,421,493
Energy
|3,508,752
|3,398,057
|3,424,790
|3,371,588
|3,393,072
General business
|3,449,208
|3,356,249
|3,511,171
|3,148,783
|3,110,309
Total commercial
|14,534,516
|14,217,349
|14,212,499
|13,627,919
|13,621,837
Commercial real estate:
Multifamily
|1,502,971
|1,363,881
|1,212,883
|1,126,700
|878,565
Industrial
|1,349,709
|1,309,435
|1,221,501
|1,103,905
|953,626
Office
|1,005,660
|1,045,700
|1,053,331
|1,086,615
|1,100,115
Retail
|617,886
|618,264
|620,518
|635,021
|637,304
Residential construction and land development
|106,370
|102,828
|95,684
|91,690
|111,575
Other commercial real estate
|388,205
|375,208
|402,860
|429,980
|424,963
Total commercial real estate
|4,970,801
|4,815,316
|4,606,777
|4,473,911
|4,106,148
Loans to individuals:
Residential mortgage
|1,993,690
|1,926,027
|1,890,784
|1,851,836
|1,784,729
Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|186,170
|224,753
|245,940
|262,466
|293,838
Personal
|1,552,482
|1,566,608
|1,601,150
|1,574,325
|1,484,596
Total loans to individuals
|3,732,342
|3,717,388
|3,737,874
|3,688,627
|3,563,163
Total
|$
|23,237,659
|$
|22,750,053
|$
|22,557,150
|$
|21,790,457
|$
|21,291,148
LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
Texas:
Commercial
|$
|7,223,820
|$
|7,103,166
|$
|6,878,618
|$
|6,644,890
|$
|6,645,698
Commercial real estate
|1,748,796
|1,675,831
|1,555,508
|1,448,590
|1,339,452
Loans to individuals
|974,911
|992,343
|982,700
|970,459
|934,856
Total Texas
|9,947,527
|9,771,340
|9,416,826
|9,063,939
|8,920,006
Oklahoma:
Commercial
|3,251,547
|3,178,934
|3,382,577
|3,108,608
|3,139,093
Commercial real estate
|573,559
|574,708
|582,109
|608,856
|576,458
Loans to individuals
|2,079,311
|2,049,472
|2,077,124
|2,054,362
|1,982,247
Total Oklahoma
|5,904,417
|5,803,114
|6,041,810
|5,771,826
|5,697,798
Colorado:
Commercial
|2,179,473
|2,148,066
|2,149,199
|2,117,181
|2,082,688
Commercial real estate
|683,973
|646,537
|613,912
|565,057
|473,231
Loans to individuals
|223,200
|231,368
|241,902
|237,981
|234,105
Total Colorado
|3,086,646
|3,025,971
|3,005,013
|2,920,219
|2,790,024
Arizona:
Commercial
|1,177,778
|1,115,973
|1,124,289
|1,103,000
|1,085,401
Commercial real estate
|926,750
|881,465
|860,947
|850,319
|766,767
Loans to individuals
|242,102
|240,556
|229,872
|225,981
|212,870
Total Arizona
|2,346,630
|2,237,994
|2,215,108
|2,179,300
|2,065,038
Kansas/Missouri:
Commercial
|309,148
|318,782
|310,715
|307,456
|338,910
Commercial real estate
|516,299
|489,951
|479,968
|466,955
|458,157
Loans to individuals
|138,960
|129,580
|131,307
|125,039
|125,584
Total Kansas/Missouri
|964,407
|938,313
|921,990
|899,450
|922,651
New Mexico:
Commercial
|287,443
|280,945
|263,349
|258,754
|253,825
Commercial real estate
|425,472
|449,715
|417,008
|426,367
|431,606
Loans to individuals
|64,803
|65,770
|67,163
|68,095
|67,026
Total New Mexico
|777,718
|796,430
|747,520
|753,216
|752,457
Arkansas:
Commercial
|105,307
|71,483
|103,752
|88,030
|76,222
Commercial real estate
|95,952
|97,109
|97,325
|107,767
|60,477
Loans to individuals
|9,055
|8,299
|7,806
|6,710
|6,475
Total Arkansas
|210,314
|176,891
|208,883
|202,507
|143,174
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|23,237,659
|$
|22,750,053
|$
|22,557,150
|$
|21,790,457
|$
|21,291,148
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
Oklahoma:
Demand
|$
|4,273,136
|$
|4,369,944
|$
|4,585,963
|$
|5,143,405
|$
|5,422,593
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|9,979,534
|9,468,100
|9,475,528
|9,619,419
|10,240,378
Savings
|531,536
|564,829
|555,407
|558,256
|561,413
Time
|1,945,916
|942,787
|794,002
|776,306
|678,127
Total interest-bearing
|12,456,986
|10,975,716
|10,824,937
|10,953,981
|11,479,918
Total Oklahoma
|16,730,122
|15,345,660
|15,410,900
|16,097,386
|16,902,511
Texas:
Demand
|2,876,568
|3,154,789
|3,873,759
|4,609,255
|4,670,535
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|4,532,093
|4,366,932
|4,878,482
|4,781,920
|5,344,326
Savings
|162,704
|175,012
|178,356
|179,049
|183,708
Time
|377,424
|321,774
|356,538
|343,015
|333,038
Total interest-bearing
|5,072,221
|4,863,718
|5,413,376
|5,303,984
|5,861,072
Total Texas
|7,948,789
|8,018,507
|9,287,135
|9,913,239
|10,531,607
Colorado:
Demand
|1,726,130
|1,869,194
|2,462,891
|2,510,179
|2,799,798
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|1,825,295
|2,126,435
|2,123,218
|2,221,796
|2,277,563
Savings
|66,968
|72,548
|77,961
|80,542
|82,976
Time
|148,840
|128,583
|135,043
|151,064
|160,795
Total interest-bearing
|2,041,103
|2,327,566
|2,336,222
|2,453,402
|2,521,334
Total Colorado
|3,767,233
|4,196,760
|4,799,113
|4,963,581
|5,321,132
New Mexico:
Demand
|912,218
|997,364
|1,141,958
|1,296,410
|1,347,600
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|712,541
|674,328
|691,915
|717,492
|845,442
Savings
|102,729
|111,771
|112,430
|113,056
|115,660
Time
|179,548
|137,875
|133,625
|142,856
|148,532
Total interest-bearing
|994,818
|923,974
|937,970
|973,404
|1,109,634
Total New Mexico
|1,907,036
|1,921,338
|2,079,928
|2,269,814
|2,457,234
Arizona:
Demand
|592,144
|780,051
|844,327
|903,296
|901,543
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|800,970
|687,527
|739,628
|788,142
|792,269
Savings
|14,489
|16,993
|16,496
|18,258
|17,999
Time
|31,248
|27,755
|24,846
|26,704
|28,774
Total interest-bearing
|846,707
|732,275
|780,970
|833,104
|839,042
Total Arizona
|1,438,851
|1,512,326
|1,625,297
|1,736,400
|1,740,585
Kansas/Missouri:
Demand
|363,534
|393,321
|436,259
|479,459
|537,143
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|1,014,247
|1,040,009
|694,163
|747,981
|913,921
Savings
|16,316
|18,292
|20,678
|19,375
|19,943
Time
|16,176
|13,061
|12,963
|13,258
|13,962
Total interest-bearing
|1,046,739
|1,071,362
|727,804
|780,614
|947,826
Total Kansas/Missouri
|1,410,273
|1,464,683
|1,164,063
|1,260,073
|1,484,969
Arkansas:
Demand
|38,818
|42,312
|50,180
|43,111
|41,084
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|43,301
|71,158
|56,181
|123,273
|130,300
Savings
|3,195
|3,228
|3,083
|3,098
|3,125
Time
|7,225
|4,775
|4,825
|5,940
|6,371
Total interest-bearing
|53,721
|79,161
|64,089
|132,311
|139,796
Total Arkansas
|92,539
|121,473
|114,269
|175,422
|180,880
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL
|$
|33,294,843
|$
|32,580,747
|$
|34,480,705
|$
|36,415,915
|$
|38,618,918
NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|5.41
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.06
|%
|1.87
|%
|0.83
|%
Trading securities
|4.50
|%
|4.52
|%
|3.70
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.00
|%
Investment securities, net of allowance
|1.44
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.42
|%
|2.35
|%
Available for sale securities
|3.00
|%
|2.87
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.21
|%
|1.84
|%
Fair value option securities
|5.07
|%
|5.17
|%
|4.40
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.92
|%
Restricted equity securities
|7.31
|%
|7.34
|%
|5.70
|%
|6.23
|%
|3.30
|%
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|5.85
|%
|5.79
|%
|5.56
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.22
|%
Loans
|7.03
|%
|6.67
|%
|5.99
|%
|4.89
|%
|3.92
|%
Allowance for loan losses
Loans, net of allowance
|7.10
|%
|6.74
|%
|6.06
|%
|4.94
|%
|3.96
|%
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
|5.29
|%
|5.06
|%
|4.53
|%
|3.71
|%
|2.96
|%
|COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction
|2.60
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.28
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.22
|%
Savings
|0.21
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.03
|%
Time
|3.27
|%
|1.95
|%
|1.25
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.68
|%
Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.56
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.24
|%
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|4.58
|%
|3.33
|%
|2.05
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.53
|%
Other borrowings
|5.12
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.08
|%
|2.33
|%
|1.01
|%
Subordinated debt
|6.79
|%
|6.40
|%
|6.16
|%
|5.07
|%
|4.50
|%
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|3.27
|%
|2.43
|%
|1.57
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.31
|%
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
|2.02
|%
|2.63
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.65
|%
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
|0.98
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.11
|%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|3.00
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.24
|%
|2.76
|%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccruing loans:
Commercial:
Healthcare
|$
|36,753
|$
|37,247
|$
|41,034
|$
|41,438
|$
|14,886
Services
|4,541
|8,097
|16,228
|27,315
|15,259
Energy
|20,037
|127
|1,399
|4,164
|20,924
General business
|11,946
|8,961
|1,636
|2,753
|3,539
Total commercial
|73,277
|54,432
|60,297
|75,670
|54,608
Commercial real estate
|17,395
|21,668
|16,570
|7,971
|10,939
Loans to individuals:
Permanent mortgage
|29,973
|29,693
|29,791
|30,066
|30,460
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|11,473
|14,302
|15,005
|16,957
|18,000
Personal
|133
|200
|134
|136
|132
Total loans to individuals
|41,579
|44,195
|44,930
|47,159
|48,592
Total nonaccruing loans
|$
|132,251
|$
|120,295
|$
|121,797
|$
|130,800
|$
|114,139
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies1
|-
|-
|163,535
|176,022
|196,420
Real estate and other repossessed assets
|4,227
|12,651
|14,304
|29,676
|22,221
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|136,478
|$
|132,946
|$
|299,636
|$
|336,498
|$
|332,780
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|125,005
|$
|118,644
|$
|121,096
|$
|143,519
|$
|118,360
Accruing loans 90 days past due2
|$
|220
|$
|76
|$
|510
|$
|120
|$
|3
Gross charge-offs
|$
|8,049
|$
|3,667
|$
|17,807
|$
|1,766
|$
|1,368
Recoveries
|(1,346)
|(2,898)
|(2,301)
|(1,309)
|(2,167)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|6,703
|$
|769
|$
|15,506
|$
|457
|$
|(799)
Provision for loan losses
|$
|19,957
|$
|14,525
|$
|9,442
|$
|1,111
|$
|(6,158)
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
|(3,003)
|2,024
|4,609
|14,060
|6,005
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities
|78
|(488)
|1,003
|(66)
|69
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio
|(32)
|(61)
|(54)
|(105)
|84
Total provision for credit losses
|$
|17,000
|$
|16,000
|$
|15,000
|$
|15,000
|$
|-
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
|1.13%
|1.10%
|1.04%
|1.11%
|1.13%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
|1.39%
|1.37%
|1.31%
|1.37%
|1.33%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
|0.59%
|0.58%
|1.33%
|1.54%
|1.56%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|0.01%
|(0.02)%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans2
|217.52%
|235.36%
|220.71%
|212.37%
|250.80%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans2
|267.15%
|294.74%
|277.76%
|261.83%
|294.74%
1 The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standards Update No. 2022-02, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures, which eliminates designation of these loans as troubled debt restructurings effective January 1, 2023.
2 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
SEGMENTS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)
|Three Months Ended
|2Q23 vs 1Q23
|2Q23 vs 2Q22
|Jun. 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Jun. 30, 2022
|$ change
|% change
|$ change
|% change
Commercial Banking
Net interest revenue
|$
|260,099
|$
|267,157
|$
|166,543
|$
|(7,058)
|(2.6)
|$
|93,556
|56.2%
Fees and commissions revenue
|59,704
|55,835
|59,881
|3,869
|6.9%
|(177)
|(0.3)%
Combined net interest and fee revenue
|319,803
|322,992
|226,424
|(3,189)
|(1.0)%
|93,379
|41.2%
Other operating expense
|77,479
|73,134
|69,631
|4,345
|5.9%
|7,848
|11.3%
Corporate expense allocations
|21,404
|17,718
|16,617
|3,686
|20.8%
|4,787
|28.8%
Net income
|170,179
|177,306
|105,115
|(7,127)
|(4.0)%
|65,064
|61.9%
Average assets
|28,170,869
|28,162,934
|29,269,712
|7,935
|-%
|(1,098,843)
|(3.8)%
Average loans
|19,158,984
|18,750,426
|17,336,841
|408,558
|2.2%
|1,822,143
|10.5%
Average deposits
|14,822,093
|15,861,285
|18,933,766
|(1,039,192)
|(6.6)%
|(4,111,673)
|(21.7)%
Consumer Banking
Net interest revenue
|$
|113,391
|$
|109,381
|$
|33,786
|$
|4,010
|3.7%
|$
|79,605
|235.6%
Fees and commissions revenue
|32,361
|30,581
|30,101
|1,780
|5.8%
|2,260
|7.5%
Combined net interest and fee revenue
|145,752
|139,962
|63,887
|5,790
|4.1%
|81,865
|128.1%
Other operating expense
|52,340
|50,198
|52,660
|2,142
|4.3%
|(320)
|(0.6)%
Corporate expense allocations
|12,318
|11,622
|10,120
|696
|6.0%
|2,198
|21.7%
Net income
|60,332
|50,683
|1,239
|9,649
|19.0%
|59,093
|4,769.4%
Average assets
|9,597,723
|9,934,511
|10,338,191
|(336,788)
|(3.4)%
|(740,468)
|(7.2)%
Average loans
|1,762,568
|1,747,237
|1,669,830
|15,331
|0.9%
|92,738
|5.6%
Average deposits
|7,986,674
|8,248,541
|8,876,469
|(261,867)
|(3.2)%
|(889,795)
|(10.0)%
Wealth Management
Net interest revenue
|$
|49,352
|$
|54,106
|$
|37,747
|$
|(4,754)
|(8.8)%
|$
|11,605
|30.7%
Fees and commissions revenue
|123,050
|108,911
|86,771
|14,139
|13.0%
|36,279
|41.8%
Combined net interest and fee revenue
|172,402
|163,017
|124,518
|9,385
|5.8%
|47,884
|38.5%
Other operating expense
|84,859
|82,039
|76,393
|2,820
|3.4%
|8,466
|11.1%
Corporate expense allocations
|12,574
|12,360
|12,503
|214
|1.7%
|71
|0.6%
Net income
|57,317
|52,447
|27,287
|4,870
|9.3%
|30,030
|110.1%
Average assets
|12,949,258
|11,663,096
|16,902,721
|1,286,162
|11.0%
|(3,953,463)
|(23.4)%
Average loans
|2,230,906
|2,201,622
|2,157,771
|29,284
|1.3%
|73,135
|3.4%
Average deposits
|7,544,143
|7,432,413
|8,482,785
|111,730
|1.5%
|(938,642)
|(11.1)%
Fiduciary assets
|57,873,868
|57,457,925
|55,972,584
|415,943
|0.7%
|1,901,284
|3.4%
Assets under management or administration
|103,618,940
|102,310,126
|95,981,289
|1,308,814
|1.3%
|7,637,651
|8.0%
