Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage for EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV: EVNI) ("EVNI", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Advancing Nickel Projects in Ontario, Canada to Supply Crucial Metals for the Energy Transition"

Report excerpt: "The first deposit is the high-grade W4 which is currently undergoing permitting and has a current resource of 2.0 million tonnes grading just below 1% of NiEq for a combined total of 43.3 Mlbs across resource categories. The company is targeting production from the deposit within a 3-4 year time frame.

The second deposit is the large-scale CarLang A Zone deposit, which had its maiden resource published in February 2023 for an astonishing ~1 billion tonnes grading on average around 0.24% nickel combined in the indicated (~50%) and inferred (~50%) categories, which implies contained metal in excess of 2.4 million tonnes of nickel, making it one of the largest deposits in Canada by metal content (see 'Peers' section), with a high likelihood to grow that resource substantially should the company choose to do so.

The Clean Nickel business complements these projects, with the aim of providing downstream customers with the lowest possible carbon cost per unit of nickel. The company aims to achieve this by employing bioleaching in the extraction processes to dramatically reduce the consumption of acid, utilizing the tailings for carbon capture, electrifying the mining fleet as much as possible and taking advantage of ore sorting opportunities to reduce moving of waste rock and increase the mill head grade. Additionally, the regional energy mix is comprised largely of sustainable sources.

The combination of a smaller scale higher-grade deposit, large scale lower-grade deposit and the Clean Nickel venture gives shareholders in the company a variety of exposure to nickel and the opportunity to benefit from the energy transition."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital DOES hold shares or options in the Company. The analyst DOES NOT hold shares or options in the Company. Couloir Capital HAS been retained under a service agreement by the Company. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

