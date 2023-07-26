SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $151.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $159.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Popular achieved another strong quarter, with net income of $151 million. We are particularly pleased by the growth in our loan portfolios, both in Puerto Rico and the United States, which allowed us to maintain our net interest income stable despite higher deposit costs. Our deposit base remained strong and well-diversified. Our results were further bolstered by positive credit quality trends and healthy non-interest income. We continued investing in areas such as people, regulatory compliance and technology, confident that they will contribute to our long-term success. We are encouraged by the resiliency of the U.S. economy and sustained economic activity in Puerto Rico. Our strong levels of capital and liquidity position us well to support such activity and serve the evolving needs of our growing customer base."
Significant Events
Redemption of Senior Notes
On March 13, 2023, the Corporation issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes") in an underwritten public offering. On July 14, 2023, the Corporation announced that it will use a portion of the net proceeds of the 2028 Notes offering to redeem, on August 14, 2023, the outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due September 2023. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest through the redemption date.
Refer to Table I for further details of liquidity sources.
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Net interest income
$531,668
$531,656
$533,862
$1,063,324
$1,028,174
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
37,192
47,637
9,362
84,829
(6,138
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
494,476
484,019
524,500
978,495
1,034,312
Other non-interest income
160,471
161,961
157,411
322,432
312,103
Operating expenses
460,284
440,687
406,278
900,971
808,617
Income before income tax
194,663
205,293
275,633
399,956
537,798
Income tax expense
43,503
46,314
64,212
89,817
114,691
Net income
$151,160
$158,979
$211,421
$310,139
$423,107
Net income applicable to common stock
$150,807
$158,626
$211,068
$309,433
$422,401
Net income per common share-basic
$2.10
$2.22
$2.77
$4.32
$5.46
Net income per common share-diluted
$2.10
$2.22
$2.77
$4.32
$5.46
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D and E for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and Table F for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $531.7 million, flat over the previous quarter. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2023 was $558.4 million compared to $570.4 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $12.0 million. The decrease in the taxable equivalent net interest income is related to a lower volume of exempt investments and higher disallowed interest expense in the Puerto Rico tax computation. The latter results from the increase in the Corporation's cost of deposits that is attributable to the tax-exempt income. Refer to the income taxes discussion for further information.
Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.14%, compared to 3.22% in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of eight basis points. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.29%, compared to 3.46% for the prior quarter. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:
- higher interest expense on deposits by $50.3 million due to the increase in rates, mainly from the increase in volume and cost of Puerto Rico government deposits, and a higher cost in most deposit categories in both Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") and Popular Bank ("PB" or "Popular U.S. Operations");
partially offset by:
- higher interest income from loans by $30.4 million resulting from an increase in average loans by $635 million, reflecting increases in both BPPR and PB and across all major lending segments. Loan origination in a higher interest rate environment and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans resulted in a higher yield on loans by 18 basis points. The categories with the highest impact were commercial loans, which increased by $18.5 million in interest income, or 20 basis points, and consumer loans which increased by $5.6 million, or 36 basis points; and
- higher interest income from investment securities, trading and money market investments by $12.6 million driven mainly by a higher volume of money market investments, which reflects a 50 basis points increase in yield related to the increase in the Federal funds rate, partially offset by a lower volume of investment securities.
Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $453.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, $3.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.21% compared to 3.24% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was due to a higher volume of deposits and to a shift in the mix of BPPR deposits towards higher yielding Puerto Rico government deposits. The increase in net interest income at the BPPR segment can be attributed to a higher volume of loans and overnight Fed funds reserves. Earning assets yield at the BPPR segment improved to 4.57%, an increase of 22 basis points from the prior quarter. The average volume of earning assets at the BPPR segment increased $521 million while the average volume of total deposits increased by $539 million, mainly P.R. public sector deposits. Public sector deposits were $1.2 billion higher on average than during Q1 2023 and were partially offset by decreases in commercial interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits at BPPR increased 34 basis points to 1.95% from 1.61% the previous quarter. The increase in the cost of deposits at BPPR was mainly impacted by the repricing of public funds. Total deposit costs in the second quarter of 2023 were 1.44%, compared to 1.18% in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 26 basis points. Excluding the increase in public deposit costs, total commercial and retail deposits at BPPR increased by 14 basis points during the quarter.
Net interest income for PB was $87.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $90.1 million during the previous quarter, a decrease of $2.6 million. Net interest margin decreased by 33 basis points in the quarter to 3.01%, compared to 3.34% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by a higher volume of loans and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.02%, compared to 2.47% during the first quarter of 2023, or an increase of 55 basis points, while total deposit cost was 2.55% compared to 2.01% in the previous quarter.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income amounted to $160.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million when compared to $162.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The main factors that contributed to the variance in non-interest income were:
- lower income from mortgage banking activities by $5.1 million, mainly related to an unfavorable variance of $4.8 million related to the fair value adjustments of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), including the impact of portfolio runoff; and
- lower other operating income by $2.6 million mainly due to $7.0 million recognized in income during the first quarter of 2023 from successful insurance claim reimbursements related to prior period legal matters, partially offset by higher earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments;
partially offset by:
- higher service charges on deposit accounts by $3.1 million, mainly due to $2.9 million in non-balance compensation fees related to cash management services on commercial customer accounts; and
- higher other service fees by $4.2 million, mainly due to higher credit card and debit card fees due to higher volume of transactions and higher merchant acquiring fees from the revenue sharing agreement with Evertec Inc.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $460.3 million, an increase of $19.6 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
- higher professional fees by $16.7 million mainly due to higher advisory services by $12.9 million related to corporate initiatives focused on regulatory, compliance and cyber security efforts, the impact of the grant in May 2023 of $1.9 million in directors' share based payment, and an increase in audit fees by $1.1 million;
- higher technology and software expenses by $3.8 million mainly due to an increase in information technology professional and consulting fees by $2.1 million and higher software amortization expense by $1.1 million;
- higher processing and transactional services expenses by $3.9 million mainly due to broad based retail customers' debit card replacement costs incurred during the second quarter of 2023 of $3.4 million; and
- higher business promotion expenses by $6.2 million mainly due to higher customer reward program expenses in our credit card business by $4.3 million and higher advertising and sponsorship expense by $1.8 million;
partially offset by:
- lower personnel costs by $7.3 million, mainly due to a decrease in performance shares and restricted stock expenses by $4.8 million, and lower other compensation expenses by $5.0 million due to the impact of the minimum salary increase on vacations accruals and incentive payments adjustments, both recorded in the first quarter, and payroll taxes that are traditionally higher in the first quarter of the year; partially offset by an increase in health insurance costs by $2.3 million; and
- lower FDIC deposit insurance expense by $2.1 million due to a decrease in the assessment rate driven by the adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (''FASB'') issued Accounting Standards Update (''ASU'') 2022-02 during the first quarter of 2023, which eliminated the accounting guidance for trouble debt restructures (''TDRs'').
Full-time equivalent employees were 9,124 as of June 30, 2023, compared to 8,975 as of March 31, 2023.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $43.5 million compared to an income tax expense of $46.3 million for the previous quarter. The favorable variance in income tax expense was mainly attributable to lower income before tax. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the second quarter of 2023 was 22.4% while the ETR for the first quarter was 22.6%.
The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects the ETR for the year 2023 to be within a range from 22% to 25%.
Credit Quality
During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation continued to reflect strong credit quality metrics with low levels of net charge offs ("NCOs") and decreasing non-performing loans ("NPLs"). We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks. However, management believes that the improvement over recent years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the second quarter of 2023:
- At June 30, 2023, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $26.9 million from March 31, 2023. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $26.6 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage NPLs by $29.9 million, in part offset by higher construction NPLs due to a single $9.3 million relationship. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At June 30, 2023, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.2%, compared to 1.3% in the first quarter of 2023.
- Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $10.0 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows decreased by $10.6 million, mainly driven by lower commercial and mortgage NPLs by $13.4 million and $6.5 million, respectively, in part offset by the abovementioned construction relationship inflow. PB inflows remained flat quarter-over-quarter.
- NCOs amounted to $24.0 million, decreasing by $8.8 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023. BPPR's NCOs decreased by $12.8 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by lower consumer NCOs by $14.5 million, due to a $10.5 million line of credit charge-off in the prior quarter, coupled with lower auto loan NCOs by $4.7 million during the quarter. PB's NCOs increased by $4.0 million due to a fully reserved commercial loan charged-off during the quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.29%, compared to 0.41% in the first quarter of 2023. Refer to Table O for further information on NCOs and related ratios.
- At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased by $11.1 million from the first quarter of 2023 to $700.2 million. In BPPR and PB, the ACL increased by $9.1 million and $2.0 million, respectively. These increases were mostly driven by specific reserves for collateral dependent U.S. commercial and P.R. construction loans, changes in macroeconomic scenarios, higher loan volumes and migration of P.R. consumer credit scores, partially offset by changes in the assignments of probability weights to macroeconomic scenarios, as discussed below, and reductions in qualitative reserves.
- The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. During the second quarter 2023, due to positive trends the Corporation lowered the probability weights assigned to the pessimistic scenario and increased the probability weight assigned to the baseline scenario, prompting a reserve release of $5.8 million. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario, and then the optimistic scenario.
- The 2023 annualized GDP growth in the baseline scenario stands at 1.5% and 1.6% for Puerto Rico and the United States, respectively, compared to 2.1% and 1.3% in the previous quarter. The 2023 forecasted average unemployment rate for Puerto Rico improved to 6.3% from 6.9% in the previous forecast, while in the United States unemployment levels remained stable at 3.6%, compared to 3.5% in the previous forecast.
- The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.12% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.13% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 181.6%, compared to 167.1% in the previous quarter.
- The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the second quarter of 2023 was an expense of $35.7 million, compared to an expense of $47.1 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $28.4 million, compared to an expense of $45.2 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for PB was an expense of $7.3 million, compared to an expense of $1.9 million in the previous quarter.
- The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$385,504
$412,383
$477,924
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
86,216
91,721
92,137
Total non-performing assets
$471,720
$504,104
$570,061
Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter
$23,990
$32,813
$6,073
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$33,030,922
$32,338,373
$30,370,936
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.17%
1.28%
1.57%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.12
2.13
2.24
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
181.63
167.11
142.65
Refer to Table M for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
(In thousands)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$28,379
$45,203
$9,128
$73,582
$(3,533)
Popular U.S.
7,282
1,943
733
9,225
(1,011)
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$35,661
$47,146
$9,861
$82,807
$(4,544)
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios
$28,379
$45,203
$9,128
Net charge-offs
18,687
31,464
5,332
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
352,339
378,979
444,831
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
2.58%
2.57%
2.70%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
169.19%
154.89%
130.52%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios
$7,282
$1,943
$733
Net charge-offs
5,303
1,349
741
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
33,165
33,404
33,093
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
1.05%
1.07%
1.14%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
313.86%
305.69%
305.72%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Cash and money market investments
$9,070,118
$6,560,301
$10,215,946
Investment securities
25,874,316
25,951,936
28,138,453
Loans
33,030,922
32,338,373
30,370,936
Total assets
70,838,266
67,675,759
71,501,931
Deposits
64,004,818
60,953,888
65,327,664
Borrowings
1,427,254
1,402,626
959,135
Total liabilities
66,273,257
63,205,034
67,208,582
Stockholders' equity
4,565,009
4,470,725
4,293,349
Total assets amounted to $70.8 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $3.2 billion from the first quarter of 2023, driven by:
- an increase in overnight FED fund balances of $2.5 billion, mainly due to higher deposits as discussed below;
- an increase in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $69.1 million, mainly due to a net increase of $333.2 million in U.S. Treasury Securities balances, offset by repayment and maturities of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations and higher unrealized losses in the portfolio; and
- an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $692.5 million reflected across all portfolios in BPPR, net of a transfer to held for sale of a $45.9 million private label credit card portfolio, and an increase in commercial and construction loans at PB, offset in part by a decrease in its mortgage and consumer loans portfolio;
partially offset by:
- a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $151.8 million driven by a decrease of $200.0 million in U.S. Treasury securities as a result of maturities, partially offset by the amortization of $42.9 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from the available-for-sale to HTM, which has an offsetting unrealized loss included within other comprehensive income that is also being accreted, resulting in a neutral effect to earnings.
Total liabilities increased by $3.1 billion from the first quarter of 2023, driven by:
- an increase of $3.1 billion in deposits, mainly in Puerto Rico public sector accounts and time deposits and savings accounts at PB, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing deposits.
Stockholders' equity increased by $94.3 million from the first quarter of 2023, principally due to net income for the quarter of $151.2 million and the amortization of the unrealized losses from the securities reclassified to HTM of $34.3 million, partially offset by the after-tax impact of the increase in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $69.9 million and dividends to common stockholders during the quarter.
Common Equity Tier - 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.87%, $63.00 and $51.37, respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 16.73%, $61.82 and $50.15 at March 31, 2023. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation's available liquidity increased to $20.1 billion from $18.3 billion on March 31, 2023. Refer to Table I for additional information on the Corporation's liquidity sources.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of FDIC special assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Conference Call
Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local). The dial-in access code is 974981.
A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Friday, August 25, 2023. The replay dial in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 254603.
An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
Table H - Loans and Deposits
Table I - Liquidity Sources, Deposits and Borrowings
Table J - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations
Table K - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
Table L - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated
Table M - Non-Performing Assets
Table N - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Consolidated
Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - BPPR Operations
Table R - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Popular U.S. Operations
Table S - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Six months ended
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Basic EPS
$2.10
$2.22
$2.77
$4.32
$5.46
Diluted EPS
$2.10
$2.22
$2.77
$4.32
$5.46
Average common shares outstanding
71,690,396
71,541,778
76,171,784
71,616,498
77,301,469
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
71,709,203
71,606,196
76,286,883
71,664,303
77,426,274
Common shares outstanding at end of period
72,103,969
71,965,984
76,576,397
72,103,969
76,576,397
Market value per common share
$60.52
$57.41
$76.93
$60.52
$76.93
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$4,364
$4,132
$5,891
$4,364
$5,891
Return on average assets
0.85%
0.93%
1.17%
0.89%
1.15%
Return on average common equity
9.26%
10.00%
14.58%
9.63%
14.48%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
3.14%
3.22%
3.09%
3.18%
2.92%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.29%
3.46%
3.45%
3.37%
3.24%
Common equity per share
$63.00
$61.82
$55.78
$63.00
$55.78
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$51.37
$50.15
$46.18
$51.37
$46.18
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
5.29%
5.40%
5.00%
5.29%
5.00%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
10.63%
11.51%
16.70%
11.06%
16.55%
Tier 1 capital
16.93%
16.79%
16.46%
16.93%
16.46%
Total capital
18.74%
18.61%
18.29%
18.74%
18.29%
Tier 1 leverage
8.40%
8.37%
7.56%
8.40%
7.56%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.87%
16.73%
16.39%
16.87%
16.39%
[1] Refer to Table S for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Six months ended
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
(In thousands, except per share information)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
vs. Q1 2023
30-Jun-22
vs. Q2 2022
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Interest income:
Loans
$570,120
$541,210
$28,910
$446,245
$123,875
$1,111,330
$873,036
Money market investments
100,775
65,724
35,051
23,742
77,033
166,499
30,206
Investment securities
123,112
132,088
(8,976)
101,774
21,338
255,200
198,240
Total interest income
794,007
739,022
54,985
571,761
222,246
1,533,029
1,101,482
Interest expense:
Deposits
243,488
193,215
50,273
27,827
215,661
436,703
52,610
Short-term borrowings
1,624
2,885
(1,261)
248
1,376
4,509
328
Long-term debt
17,227
11,266
5,961
9,824
7,403
28,493
20,370
Total interest expense
262,339
207,366
54,973
37,899
224,440
469,705
73,308
Net interest income
531,668
531,656
12
533,862
(2,194)
1,063,324
1,028,174
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
37,192
47,637
(10,445)
9,362
27,830
84,829
(6,138)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
494,476
484,019
10,457
524,500
(30,024)
978,495
1,034,312
Service charges on deposit accounts
37,781
34,678
3,103
41,809
(4,028)
72,459
82,522
Other service fees
94,265
90,076
4,189
81,451
12,814
184,341
158,585
Mortgage banking activities
2,316
7,400
(5,084)
13,575
(11,259)
9,716
26,440
Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities
1,384
1,100
284
(4,109)
5,493
2,484
(6,203)
Net gain (loss) on trading account debt securities
35
378
(343)
51
(16)
413
(672)
Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold
(456)
612
(1,068)
170
(626)
156
(575)
Other operating income
25,146
27,717
(2,571)
24,464
682
52,863
52,006
Total non-interest income
160,471
161,961
(1,490)
157,411
3,060
322,432
312,103
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
124,901
125,393
(492)
101,847
23,054
250,294
200,520
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
27,193
31,162
(3,969)
38,589
(11,396)
58,355
74,110
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
17,508
15,378
2,130
13,730
3,778
32,886
26,513
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
21,866
26,827
(4,961)
14,622
7,244
48,693
34,641
Total personnel costs
191,468
198,760
(7,292)
168,788
22,680
390,228
335,784
Net occupancy expenses
27,165
26,039
1,126
26,214
951
53,204
50,937
Equipment expenses
9,561
8,412
1,149
8,674
887
17,973
17,063
Other taxes
16,409
16,291
118
15,780
629
32,700
31,495
Professional fees
50,132
33,431
16,701
38,430
11,702
83,563
75,222
Technology and software expenses
72,354
68,559
3,795
74,761
(2,407)
140,913
145,296
Processing and transactional services
Credit and debit cards
11,584
12,550
(966)
10,173
1,411
24,134
21,645
Other processing and transactional services
25,217
21,359
3,858
20,864
4,353
46,576
40,345
Total processing and transactional services
36,801
33,909
2,892
31,037
5,764
70,710
61,990
Communications
4,175
4,088
87
3,497
678
8,263
7,170
Business promotion
Rewards and customer loyalty programs
16,626
12,348
4,278
13,929
2,697
28,974
23,950
Other business promotion
8,457
6,523
1,934
7,424
1,033
14,980
12,486
Total business promotion
25,083
18,871
6,212
21,353
3,730
43,954
36,436
FDIC deposit insurance
6,803
8,865
(2,062)
6,463
340
15,668
13,835
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(3,314)
(1,694)
(1,620)
(7,806)
4,492
(5,008)
(10,519)
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
4,280
6,800
(2,520)
4,061
219
11,080
15,886
All other
18,572
17,561
1,011
14,231
4,341
36,133
26,336
Total other operating expenses
22,852
24,361
(1,509)
18,292
4,560
47,213
42,222
Amortization of intangibles
795
795
-
795
-
1,590
1,686
Total operating expenses
460,284
440,687
19,597
406,278
54,006
900,971
808,617
Income before income tax
194,663
205,293
(10,630)
275,633
(80,970)
399,956
537,798
Income tax expense
43,503
46,314
(2,811)
64,212
(20,709)
89,817
114,691
Net income
$151,160
$158,979
$(7,819)
$211,421
$(60,261)
$310,139
$423,107
Net income applicable to common stock
$150,807
$158,626
$(7,819)
$211,068
$(60,261)
$309,433
$422,401
Net income per common share - basic
$2.10
$2.22
$(0.12)
$2.77
$(0.67)
$4.32
$5.46
Net income per common share - diluted
$2.10
$2.22
$(0.12)
$2.77
$(0.67)
$4.32
$5.46
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$0.55
$0.55
$-
$0.55
$-
$1.10
$1.10
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q2 2023 vs.
(In thousands)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Q1 2023
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$476,642
$462,013
$528,590
$14,629
Money market investments
8,593,476
6,098,288
9,687,356
2,495,188
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
29,160
29,839
32,317
(679
)
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
17,242,217
17,173,128
26,266,251
69,089
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
8,410,566
8,563,052
1,664,015
(152,486
)
Less: Allowance for credit losses
6,145
6,792
7,495
(647
)
Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net
8,404,421
8,556,260
1,656,520
(151,839
)
Equity securities
192,373
185,917
175,870
6,456
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
55,421
11,181
28,546
44,240
Loans held-in-portfolio
33,354,999
32,645,023
30,643,443
709,976
Less: Unearned income
324,077
306,650
272,507
17,427
Allowance for credit losses
700,200
689,120
681,750
11,080
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
32,330,722
31,649,253
29,689,186
681,469
Premises and equipment, net
523,927
508,007
490,152
15,920
Other real estate
86,216
91,721
92,137
(5,505
)
Accrued income receivable
239,998
239,815
216,780
183
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
121,249
127,475
129,877
(6,226
)
Other assets
1,703,662
1,703,285
1,773,523
377
Goodwill
827,428
827,428
720,293
-
Other intangible assets
11,354
12,149
14,533
(795
)
Total assets
$70,838,266
$67,675,759
$71,501,931
$3,162,507
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$15,316,552
$15,940,850
$16,663,259
$(624,298
)
Interest bearing
48,688,266
45,013,038
48,664,405
3,675,228
Total deposits
64,004,818
60,953,888
65,327,664
3,050,930
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
123,205
123,499
70,925
(294
)
Notes payable
1,304,049
1,279,127
888,210
24,922
Other liabilities
841,185
848,520
921,783
(7,335
)
Total liabilities
66,273,257
63,205,034
67,208,582
3,068,223
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,047
1,047
1,046
-
Surplus
4,795,581
4,792,619
4,576,478
2,962
Retained earnings
4,093,284
3,982,140
3,311,951
111,144
Treasury stock
(2,018,611
)
(2,025,399
)
(1,665,253
)
6,788
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(2,328,435
)
(2,301,825
)
(1,953,016
)
(26,610
)
Total stockholders' equity
4,565,009
4,470,725
4,293,349
94,284
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$70,838,266
$67,675,759
$71,501,931
$3,162,507
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
Variance
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
Variance
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
7,851
$
5,736
$
2,115
5.15
%
4.65
%
0.50
%
Money market investments
$
100,776
$
65,724
$
35,052
$
8,626
$
26,426
27,362
28,862
(1,500
)
2.00
2.22
(0.22
)
Investment securities [1]
136,408
158,914
(22,506
)
(14,842
)
(7,664
)
32
31
1
4.65
4.47
0.18
Trading securities
370
338
32
18
14
35,245
34,629
616
2.70
2.63
0.07
Total money market, investment and trading securities
237,554
224,976
12,578
(6,198
)
18,776
Loans:
16,237
15,761
476
6.52
6.32
0.20
Commercial
263,934
245,469
18,465
10,915
7,550
737
732
5
8.95
8.40
0.55
Construction
16,442
15,155
1,287
1,187
100
1,632
1,588
44
6.30
6.12
0.18
Leasing
25,711
24,282
1,429
756
673
7,409
7,388
21
5.47
5.46
0.01
Mortgage
101,304
100,773
531
243
288
3,075
3,020
55
13.21
12.85
0.36
Consumer
101,295
95,715
5,580
3,684
1,896
3,593
3,559
34
8.31
8.14
0.17
Auto
74,467
71,407
3,060
2,378
682
32,683
32,048
635
7.15
6.97
0.18
Total loans
583,153
552,801
30,352
19,163
11,189
$
67,928
$
66,677
$
1,251
4.84
%
4.72
%
0.12
%
Total earning assets
$
820,707
$
777,777
$
42,930
$
12,965
$
29,965
Interest bearing deposits:
$
24,230
$
23,313
$
917
2.91
%
2.52
%
0.39
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
175,640
$
144,970
$
30,670
$
22,412
$
8,258
14,763
15,029
(266
)
0.66
0.47
0.19
Savings
24,446
17,443
7,003
7,461
(458
)
7,715
7,099
616
2.26
1.76
0.50
Time deposits
43,402
30,802
12,600
8,255
4,345
46,708
45,441
1,267
2.09
1.72
0.37
Total interest bearing deposits
243,488
193,215
50,273
38,128
12,145
15,480
15,704
(224
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
62,188
61,145
1,043
1.57
1.28
0.29
Total deposits
243,488
193,215
50,273
38,128
12,145
125
247
(122
)
5.19
4.74
0.45
Short-term borrowings
1,624
2,885
(1,261
)
341
(1,602
)
1,299
947
352
5.33
4.78
0.55
Other medium and long-term debt
17,227
11,266
5,961
(372
)
6,333
48,132
46,635
1,497
2.19
1.80
0.39
Total interest bearing liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
262,339
207,366
54,973
38,097
16,876
4,316
4,338
(22
)
Other sources of funds
$
67,928
$
66,677
$
1,251
1.55
%
1.26
%
0.29
%
Total source of funds
262,339
207,366
54,973
38,097
16,876
3.29
%
3.46
%
(0.17
)
%
Net interest margin/ income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
558,368
570,411
(12,043
)
$
(25,132
)
$
13,089
2.65
%
2.92
%
(0.27
)
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
26,700
38,755
(12,055
)
Net interest margin/ income
3.14
%
3.22
%
(0.08
)
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
531,668
$
531,656
$
12
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Variance
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Variance
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
7,851
$
11,513
$
(3,662
)
5.15
%
0.83
%
4.32
%
Money market investments
$
100,776
$
23,742
$
77,034
$
86,849
$
(9,815
)
27,362
27,748
(386
)
2.00
2.18
(0.18
)
Investment securities [1]
136,408
150,890
(14,482
)
(12,105
)
(2,377
)
32
65
(33
)
4.65
6.66
(2.01
)
Trading securities
370
1,089
(719
)
(266
)
(453
)
35,245
39,326
(4,081
)
2.70
1.79
0.91
Total money market, investment and trading securities
237,554
175,721
61,833
74,478
(12,645
)
Loans:
16,237
14,227
2,010
6.52
5.16
1.36
Commercial
263,934
183,042
80,892
52,659
28,233
737
781
(44
)
8.95
5.71
3.24
Construction
16,442
11,116
5,326
5,997
(671
)
1,632
1,445
187
6.30
5.91
0.39
Leasing
25,711
21,352
4,359
1,473
2,886
7,409
7,294
115
5.47
5.33
0.14
Mortgage
101,304
97,137
4,167
2,621
1,546
3,075
2,654
421
13.21
11.33
1.88
Consumer
101,295
74,932
26,363
13,174
13,189
3,593
3,499
94
8.31
8.04
0.27
Auto
74,467
70,145
4,322
2,414
1,908
32,683
29,900
2,783
7.15
6.14
1.01
Total loans
583,153
457,724
125,429
78,338
47,091
$
67,928
$
69,226
$
(1,298
)
4.84
%
3.67
%
1.17
%
Total earning assets
$
820,707
$
633,445
$
187,262
$
152,816
$
34,446
Interest bearing deposits:
$
24,230
$
24,897
$
(667
)
2.91
%
0.13
%
2.78
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
175,640
$
8,301
$
167,339
$
168,466
$
(1,127
)
14,763
16,363
(1,600
)
0.66
0.17
0.49
Savings
24,446
6,901
17,545
19,301
(1,756
)
7,715
7,044
671
2.26
0.72
1.54
Time deposits
43,402
12,625
30,777
25,715
5,062
46,708
48,304
(1,596
)
2.09
0.23
1.86
Total interest bearing deposits
243,488
27,827
215,661
213,482
2,179
15,480
16,254
(774
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
62,188
64,558
(2,370
)
1.57
0.17
1.40
Total deposits
243,488
27,827
215,661
213,482
2,179
125
126
(1
)
5.19
0.79
4.40
Short-term borrowings
1,624
248
1,376
1,420
(44
)
1,299
917
382
5.33
4.30
1.03
Other medium and long-term debt
17,227
9,824
7,403
513
6,890
48,132
49,347
(1,215
)
2.19
0.31
1.88
Total interest bearing liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
262,339
37,899
224,440
215,415
9,025
4,316
3,625
691
Other sources of funds
$
67,928
$
69,226
$
(1,298
)
1.55
%
0.22
%
1.33
%
Total source of funds
262,339
37,899
224,440
215,415
9,025
3.29
%
3.45
%
(0.16
)
%
Net interest margin/ income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
558,368
595,546
(37,178
)
$
(62,599
)
$
25,421
2.65
%
3.36
%
(0.71
)
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
26,700
61,684
(34,984
)
3.14
%
3.09
%
0.05
%
Net interest margin/ income non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
531,668
$
533,862
$
(2,194
)
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Variance
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Variance
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
6,800
$
13,129
$
(6,329
)
4.94
%
0.46
%
4.48
%
Money market investments
$
166,500
$
30,206
$
136,294
$
157,542
$
(21,248
)
28,108
28,107
1
2.11
2.06
0.05
Investment securities [1]
295,322
288,241
7,081
8,948
(1,867
)
31
68
(37
)
4.56
6.27
(1.71
)
Trading securities
708
2,107
(1,399
)
(470
)
(929
)
34,939
41,304
(6,365
)
2.67
1.56
1.11
Total money market, investment and trading securities
462,530
320,554
141,976
166,020
(24,044
)
Loans:
16,000
13,986
2,014
6.42
5.12
1.30
Commercial
509,403
355,171
154,232
98,409
55,823
734
754
(20
)
8.68
5.58
3.10
Construction
31,598
20,874
10,724
11,283
(559
)
1,610
1,419
191
6.21
5.93
0.28
Leasing
49,993
42,071
7,922
2,051
5,871
7,398
7,341
57
5.46
5.28
0.18
Mortgage
202,076
193,905
8,171
6,637
1,534
3,049
2,595
454
13.03
11.27
1.76
Consumer
197,010
144,994
52,016
24,268
27,748
3,576
3,480
96
8.23
8.08
0.15
Auto
145,874
139,397
6,477
2,574
3,903
32,367
29,575
2,792
7.06
6.10
0.96
Total loans
1,135,954
896,412
239,542
145,222
94,320
$
67,306
$
70,879
$
(3,573
)
4.78
%
3.45
%
1.33
%
Total earning assets
$
1,598,484
$
1,216,966
$
381,518
$
311,242
$
70,276
Interest bearing deposits:
$
23,774
$
26,584
$
(2,810
)
2.72
%
0.12
%
2.60
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
320,610
$
15,624
$
304,986
$
307,891
$
(2,905
)
14,895
16,398
(1,503
)
0.57
0.17
0.40
Savings
41,889
13,464
28,425
31,595
(3,170
)
7,409
6,891
518
2.02
0.69
1.33
Time deposits
74,204
23,522
50,682
42,149
8,533
46,078
49,873
(3,795
)
1.91
0.21
1.70
Total interest bearing deposits
436,703
52,610
384,093
381,635
2,458
15,592
16,198
(606
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
61,670
66,071
(4,401
)
1.43
0.16
1.27
Total deposits
436,703
52,610
384,093
381,635
2,458
186
109
77
4.89
0.61
4.28
Short-term borrowings
4,509
328
4,181
3,797
384
1,124
965
159
5.10
4.25
0.85
Other medium and long-term debt
28,493
20,370
8,123
4,895
3,228
47,388
50,947
(3,559
)
2.00
0.29
1.71
Total interest bearing liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
469,705
73,308
396,397
390,327
6,070
4,326
3,734
592
Other sources of funds
$
67,306
$
70,879
$
(3,573
)
1.41
%
0.21
%
1.20
%
Total source of funds
469,705
73,308
396,397
390,327
6,070
3.37
%
3.24
%
0.13
%
Net interest margin/ income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
1,128,779
1,143,658
(14,879
)
$
(79,085
)
$
64,206
2.78
%
3.16
%
(0.38
)
%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
65,455
115,484
(50,029
)
3.18
%
2.92
%
0.26
%
Net interest margin/ income non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
1,063,324
$
1,028,174
$
35,150
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
|Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
Six months ended
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
2023 vs.
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$8,369
$8,689
$9,186
$(320
)
$(817
)
$17,058
$18,509
$(1,451
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
(6,216
)
(1,376
)
2,257
(4,840
)
(8,473
)
(7,592
)
3,345
(10,937
)
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
2,153
7,313
11,443
(5,160
)
(9,290
)
9,466
21,854
(12,388
)
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
(61
)
263
36
(324
)
(97
)
202
(1,498
)
1,700
Trading account profit (loss):
Unrealized gains (loss) on outstanding derivative positions
246
(131
)
(2
)
377
248
115
-
115
Realized gains on closed derivative positions
111
56
2,430
55
(2,319
)
167
6,565
(6,398
)
Total trading account profit (loss)
357
(75
)
2,428
432
(2,071
)
282
6,565
(6,283
)
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(133
)
(101
)
(332
)
(32
)
199
(234
)
(481
)
247
Total mortgage banking activities
$2,316
$7,400
$13,575
$(5,084
)
$(11,259
)
$9,716
$26,440
$(16,724
)
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
Six months ended
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
2023 vs.
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$13,600
$13,166
$12,882
$434
$718
$26,766
$24,661
$2,105
Insurance fees
14,625
13,873
12,017
752
2,608
28,498
26,173
2,325
Credit card fees
42,644
40,498
38,155
2,146
4,489
83,142
71,797
11,345
Sale and administration of investment products
6,076
6,558
6,017
(482
)
59
12,634
11,808
826
Trust fees
6,600
5,775
6,143
825
457
12,375
12,070
305
Other fees
10,720
10,206
6,237
514
4,483
20,926
12,076
8,850
Total other service fees
$94,265
$90,076
$81,451
$4,189
$12,814
$184,341
$158,585
$25,756
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table H - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Q2 2023 vs.Q1
Q2 2023 vs.Q2
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
$
16,368,300
$
16,005,261
$
14,545,301
$
363,039
$
1,822,999
Construction
819,903
698,996
790,920
120,907
28,983
Leasing
1,661,523
1,614,344
1,480,222
47,179
181,301
Mortgage
7,449,078
7,405,907
7,261,955
43,171
187,123
Auto
3,565,533
3,517,940
3,489,976
47,593
75,557
Consumer
3,166,585
3,095,925
2,802,562
70,660
364,023
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$
33,030,922
$
32,338,373
$
30,370,936
$
692,549
$
2,659,986
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
$
9,509
$
11,181
$
28,546
$
(1,672
)
$
(19,037
)
Consumer
45,912
-
-
45,912
45,912
Total loans held-for-sale
$
55,421
$
11,181
$
28,546
$
44,240
$
26,875
Total loans
$
33,086,343
$
32,349,554
$
30,399,482
$
736,789
$
2,686,861
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
30-Jun-22
Q2 2023 vs. Q1
Q2 2023 vs.Q2
Demand deposits [1]
$
27,690,840
$
26,191,672
$
27,798,243
$
1,499,168
$
(107,403
)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
27,539,343
26,622,020
29,672,655
917,323
(2,133,312
)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
772,783
734,069
761,244
38,714
11,539
Time deposits (non-brokered)
7,231,840
6,891,051
6,896,786
340,789
335,054
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
770,012
515,076
198,736
254,936
571,276
Total deposits
$
64,004,818
$
60,953,888
$
65,327,664
$
3,050,930
$
(1,322,846
)
[1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table I - Liquidity Sources, Deposits and Borrowings
(Unaudited)
Liquidity Sources
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Total
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Total
Unpledged securities and unused funding sources:
Money market (excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank)
$
7,664,753
$
922,564
$
8,587,317
$
5,181,531
$
909,613
$
6,091,144
Unpledged securities
4,743,373
259,038
5,002,411
7,690,887
273,980
7,964,867
FHLB borrowing capacity
2,044,073
1,376,597
3,420,670
1,623,246
1,127,316
2,750,562
Discount window of the Federal Reserve Bank borrowing capacity
1,438,473
1,688,795
3,127,268
1,132,411
331,753
1,464,164
Total available liquidity
$
15,890,672
$
4,246,994
$
20,137,666
$
15,628,075
$
2,642,662
$
18,270,737
Deposits
30-Jun-23
Popular, Inc.
(In thousands)
BPPR
% of Total
Popular U.S.
% of Total
(Consolidated)
% of Total
Deposits:
Deposits balances under $250,000 [1]
$
24,393,322
44
%
$
6,454,716
64
%
$
30,848,038
48
%
Transactional deposits balances over $250,000
9,263,514
17
%
2,068,584
21
%
11,332,098
18
%
Time deposits balances over $250,000
2,089,714
4
%
276,822
3
%
2,366,536
4
%
Foreign deposits
457,218
1
%
-
-
%
457,218
1
Collateralized public funds
18,716,276
34
%
284,652
3
%
19,000,928
30
%
Intercompany deposits
157,213
-
%
932,834
9
%
-
-
%
Total deposits
$
55,077,257
100
%
$
10,017,608
100
%
$
64,004,818
100
%
[1] Includes the first $250,000 in balances of transactional and time deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000.
31-Mar-23
Popular, Inc.
(In thousands)
BPPR
% of Total
Popular U.S.
% of Total
(Consolidated)
% of Total
Deposits
Deposits balances under $250,000 [1]
$
24,823,608
47
%
$
5,979,010
62
%
$
30,802,618
51
%
Transactional deposits balances over $250,000
9,503,832
18
%
2,151,732
22
%
11,655,564
19
%
Time deposits balances over $250,000
1,869,810
4
%
255,322
3
%
2,125,132
3
%
Foreign deposits
412,444
1
%
-
%
412,444
1
%
Collateralized public funds
15,712,622
30
%
245,508
3
%
15,958,130
26
%
Intercompany deposits
134,110
-
%
986,943
10
%
-
-
%
Total deposits
$
52,456,426
100
%
$
9,618,515
100
%
$
60,953,888
100
%
[1] Includes the first $250,000 in balances of transactional and time deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000.
Borrowings
30-Jun-23
31-Mar-23
All other
All other
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
entities
Total
BPPR
Popular U.S.
entities
Total
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
$
25,538
$
97,667
$
-
$
123,205
$
25,158
$
98,341
$
-
$
123,499
FHLB borrowings
82,292
330,340
-
412,632
82,292
305,990
-
388,282
Federal discount window / bank term funding program (BTFP)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Notes payable
Unsecured senior debt securities maturing on September 2023
-
-
299,743
299,743
-
-
299,426
299,426
Unsecured senior debt securities maturing on March 2028
-
-
393,342
393,342
-
-
393,093
393,093
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
-
-
198,332
198,332
-
-
198,326
198,326
Total borrowings
$
107,830
$
428,007
$
891,417
$
1,427,254
$
107,450
$
404,331
$
890,845
$
1,402,626
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table J - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-23
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
3,778
$
179
$
184
$
4,141
$
292,736
$
296,877
$
184
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
177
512
22,942
23,631
2,882,616
2,906,247
22,942
-
Owner occupied
1,241
700
35,832
37,773
1,390,285
1,428,058
35,832
-
Commercial and industrial
2,597
728
32,846
36,171
4,002,652
4,038,823
29,758
3,088
Construction
-
970
9,284
10,254
163,481
173,735
9,284
-
Mortgage
221,187
88,955
449,930
760,072
5,408,216
6,168,288
194,219
255,711
Leasing
13,160
3,811
4,743
21,714
1,639,809
1,661,523
4,743
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
9,506
6,311
14,185
30,002
1,027,370
1,057,372
-
14,185
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,570
2,570
-
-
Personal
14,865
11,660
17,438
43,963
1,642,003
1,685,966
17,438
-
Auto
75,879
18,422
36,204
130,505
3,435,028
3,565,533
36,204
-
Other
512
274
1,901
2,687
132,605
135,292
1,735
166
Total
$
342,902
$
132,522
$
625,489
$
1,100,913
$
22,019,371
$
23,120,284
$
352,339
$
273,150
31-Mar-23
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
650
$
-
$
185
$
835
$
291,971
$
292,806
$
185
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
2,739
1,584
22,856
27,179
2,858,304
2,885,483
22,856
-
Owner occupied
21,496
-
37,779
59,275
1,438,228
1,497,503
37,779
-
Commercial and industrial
17,934
793
31,847
50,574
3,883,859
3,934,433
30,132
1,715
Construction
8,081
-
-
8,081
147,268
155,349
-
-
Mortgage
183,187
81,729
515,752
780,668
5,336,016
6,116,684
224,075
291,677
Leasing
12,301
2,605
6,103
21,009
1,593,335
1,614,344
6,103
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
7,162
5,823
12,061
25,046
1,021,129
1,046,175
-
12,061
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,865
2,865
-
-
Personal
14,131
8,990
17,427
40,548
1,572,370
1,612,918
17,412
15
Auto
60,324
12,684
39,516
112,524
3,405,416
3,517,940
39,516
-
Other
1,264
49
1,091
2,404
127,608
130,012
921
170
Total
$
329,269
$
114,257
$
684,617
$
1,128,143
$
21,678,369
$
22,806,512
$
378,979
$
305,638
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
3,128
$
179
$
(1
)
$
3,306
$
765
$
4,071
$
(1
)
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
(2,562
)
(1,072
)
86
(3,548
)
24,312
20,764
86
-
Owner occupied
(20,255
)
700
(1,947
)
(21,502
)
(47,943
)
(69,445
)
(1,947
)
|
-
Commercial and industrial
(15,337
)
(65
)
999
(14,403
)
118,793
104,390
(374
)
1,373
Construction
(8,081
)
970
9,284
2,173
16,213
18,386
9,284
-
Mortgage
38,000
7,226
(65,822
)
(20,596
)
72,200
51,604
(29,856
)
(35,966
)
Leasing
859
1,206
(1,360
)
705
46,474
47,179
(1,360
)
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
2,344
488
2,124
4,956
6,241
11,197
-
2,124
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
(295
)
(295
)
-
-
Personal
734
2,670
11
3,415
69,633
73,048
26
(15
)
Auto
15,555
5,738
(3,312
)
17,981
29,612
47,593
(3,312
)
-
Other
(752
)
225
810
283
4,997
5,280
814
(4
)
Total
$
13,633
$
18,265
$
(59,128
)
$
(27,230
)
$
341,002
$
313,772
$
(26,640
)
$
(32,488
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table K - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
(Unaudited)
30-Jun-23
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
3,137
$
-
$
418
$
3,555
$
2,031,067
$
2,034,622
$
418
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
632
-
119
751
1,837,258
1,838,009
119
-
Owner occupied
1,806
-
5,095
6,901
1,606,439
1,613,340
5,095
-
Commercial and industrial
2,464
1,738
6,155
10,357
2,201,967
2,212,324
5,978
177
Construction
-
-
-
-
646,168
646,168
-
-
Mortgage
1,101
5,435
14,577
21,113
1,259,677
1,280,790
14,577
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
17
17
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
464
49
4,252
4,765
61,105