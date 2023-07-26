SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $151.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $159.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Popular achieved another strong quarter, with net income of $151 million. We are particularly pleased by the growth in our loan portfolios, both in Puerto Rico and the United States, which allowed us to maintain our net interest income stable despite higher deposit costs. Our deposit base remained strong and well-diversified. Our results were further bolstered by positive credit quality trends and healthy non-interest income. We continued investing in areas such as people, regulatory compliance and technology, confident that they will contribute to our long-term success. We are encouraged by the resiliency of the U.S. economy and sustained economic activity in Puerto Rico. Our strong levels of capital and liquidity position us well to support such activity and serve the evolving needs of our growing customer base."

Significant Events

Redemption of Senior Notes

On March 13, 2023, the Corporation issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes") in an underwritten public offering. On July 14, 2023, the Corporation announced that it will use a portion of the net proceeds of the 2028 Notes offering to redeem, on August 14, 2023, the outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due September 2023. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest through the redemption date.

Refer to Table I for further details of liquidity sources.

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Net interest income $531,668 $531,656 $533,862 $1,063,324 $1,028,174 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 37,192 47,637 9,362 84,829 (6,138 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 494,476 484,019 524,500 978,495 1,034,312 Other non-interest income 160,471 161,961 157,411 322,432 312,103 Operating expenses 460,284 440,687 406,278 900,971 808,617 Income before income tax 194,663 205,293 275,633 399,956 537,798 Income tax expense 43,503 46,314 64,212 89,817 114,691 Net income $151,160 $158,979 $211,421 $310,139 $423,107 Net income applicable to common stock $150,807 $158,626 $211,068 $309,433 $422,401 Net income per common share-basic $2.10 $2.22 $2.77 $4.32 $5.46 Net income per common share-diluted $2.10 $2.22 $2.77 $4.32 $5.46

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D and E for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and Table F for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $531.7 million, flat over the previous quarter. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2023 was $558.4 million compared to $570.4 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $12.0 million. The decrease in the taxable equivalent net interest income is related to a lower volume of exempt investments and higher disallowed interest expense in the Puerto Rico tax computation. The latter results from the increase in the Corporation's cost of deposits that is attributable to the tax-exempt income. Refer to the income taxes discussion for further information.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.14%, compared to 3.22% in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of eight basis points. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.29%, compared to 3.46% for the prior quarter. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:

higher interest expense on deposits by $50.3 million due to the increase in rates, mainly from the increase in volume and cost of Puerto Rico government deposits, and a higher cost in most deposit categories in both Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") and Popular Bank ("PB" or "Popular U.S. Operations");

partially offset by:

higher interest income from loans by $30.4 million resulting from an increase in average loans by $635 million, reflecting increases in both BPPR and PB and across all major lending segments. Loan origination in a higher interest rate environment and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans resulted in a higher yield on loans by 18 basis points. The categories with the highest impact were commercial loans, which increased by $18.5 million in interest income, or 20 basis points, and consumer loans which increased by $5.6 million, or 36 basis points; and

higher interest income from investment securities, trading and money market investments by $12.6 million driven mainly by a higher volume of money market investments, which reflects a 50 basis points increase in yield related to the increase in the Federal funds rate, partially offset by a lower volume of investment securities.

Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $453.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, $3.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.21% compared to 3.24% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was due to a higher volume of deposits and to a shift in the mix of BPPR deposits towards higher yielding Puerto Rico government deposits. The increase in net interest income at the BPPR segment can be attributed to a higher volume of loans and overnight Fed funds reserves. Earning assets yield at the BPPR segment improved to 4.57%, an increase of 22 basis points from the prior quarter. The average volume of earning assets at the BPPR segment increased $521 million while the average volume of total deposits increased by $539 million, mainly P.R. public sector deposits. Public sector deposits were $1.2 billion higher on average than during Q1 2023 and were partially offset by decreases in commercial interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits at BPPR increased 34 basis points to 1.95% from 1.61% the previous quarter. The increase in the cost of deposits at BPPR was mainly impacted by the repricing of public funds. Total deposit costs in the second quarter of 2023 were 1.44%, compared to 1.18% in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 26 basis points. Excluding the increase in public deposit costs, total commercial and retail deposits at BPPR increased by 14 basis points during the quarter.

Net interest income for PB was $87.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $90.1 million during the previous quarter, a decrease of $2.6 million. Net interest margin decreased by 33 basis points in the quarter to 3.01%, compared to 3.34% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by a higher volume of loans and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.02%, compared to 2.47% during the first quarter of 2023, or an increase of 55 basis points, while total deposit cost was 2.55% compared to 2.01% in the previous quarter.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income amounted to $160.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.5 million when compared to $162.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The main factors that contributed to the variance in non-interest income were:

lower income from mortgage banking activities by $5.1 million, mainly related to an unfavorable variance of $4.8 million related to the fair value adjustments of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), including the impact of portfolio runoff; and

lower other operating income by $2.6 million mainly due to $7.0 million recognized in income during the first quarter of 2023 from successful insurance claim reimbursements related to prior period legal matters, partially offset by higher earnings from the portfolio of equity method investments;

partially offset by:

higher service charges on deposit accounts by $3.1 million, mainly due to $2.9 million in non-balance compensation fees related to cash management services on commercial customer accounts; and

higher other service fees by $4.2 million, mainly due to higher credit card and debit card fees due to higher volume of transactions and higher merchant acquiring fees from the revenue sharing agreement with Evertec Inc.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $460.3 million, an increase of $19.6 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:

higher professional fees by $16.7 million mainly due to higher advisory services by $12.9 million related to corporate initiatives focused on regulatory, compliance and cyber security efforts, the impact of the grant in May 2023 of $1.9 million in directors' share based payment, and an increase in audit fees by $1.1 million;

higher technology and software expenses by $3.8 million mainly due to an increase in information technology professional and consulting fees by $2.1 million and higher software amortization expense by $1.1 million;

higher processing and transactional services expenses by $3.9 million mainly due to broad based retail customers' debit card replacement costs incurred during the second quarter of 2023 of $3.4 million; and

higher business promotion expenses by $6.2 million mainly due to higher customer reward program expenses in our credit card business by $4.3 million and higher advertising and sponsorship expense by $1.8 million;

partially offset by:

lower personnel costs by $7.3 million, mainly due to a decrease in performance shares and restricted stock expenses by $4.8 million, and lower other compensation expenses by $5.0 million due to the impact of the minimum salary increase on vacations accruals and incentive payments adjustments, both recorded in the first quarter, and payroll taxes that are traditionally higher in the first quarter of the year; partially offset by an increase in health insurance costs by $2.3 million; and

lower FDIC deposit insurance expense by $2.1 million due to a decrease in the assessment rate driven by the adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (''FASB'') issued Accounting Standards Update (''ASU'') 2022-02 during the first quarter of 2023, which eliminated the accounting guidance for trouble debt restructures (''TDRs'').

Full-time equivalent employees were 9,124 as of June 30, 2023, compared to 8,975 as of March 31, 2023.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $43.5 million compared to an income tax expense of $46.3 million for the previous quarter. The favorable variance in income tax expense was mainly attributable to lower income before tax. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the second quarter of 2023 was 22.4% while the ETR for the first quarter was 22.6%.

The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects the ETR for the year 2023 to be within a range from 22% to 25%.

Credit Quality

During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation continued to reflect strong credit quality metrics with low levels of net charge offs ("NCOs") and decreasing non-performing loans ("NPLs"). We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks. However, management believes that the improvement over recent years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the second quarter of 2023:

At June 30, 2023, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $26.9 million from March 31, 2023. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $26.6 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage NPLs by $29.9 million, in part offset by higher construction NPLs due to a single $9.3 million relationship. PB's NPLs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. At June 30, 2023, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.2%, compared to 1.3% in the first quarter of 2023.

Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, decreased by $10.0 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows decreased by $10.6 million, mainly driven by lower commercial and mortgage NPLs by $13.4 million and $6.5 million, respectively, in part offset by the abovementioned construction relationship inflow. PB inflows remained flat quarter-over-quarter.

NCOs amounted to $24.0 million, decreasing by $8.8 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023. BPPR's NCOs decreased by $12.8 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by lower consumer NCOs by $14.5 million, due to a $10.5 million line of credit charge-off in the prior quarter, coupled with lower auto loan NCOs by $4.7 million during the quarter. PB's NCOs increased by $4.0 million due to a fully reserved commercial loan charged-off during the quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.29%, compared to 0.41% in the first quarter of 2023. Refer to Table O for further information on NCOs and related ratios.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased by $11.1 million from the first quarter of 2023 to $700.2 million. In BPPR and PB, the ACL increased by $9.1 million and $2.0 million, respectively. These increases were mostly driven by specific reserves for collateral dependent U.S. commercial and P.R. construction loans, changes in macroeconomic scenarios, higher loan volumes and migration of P.R. consumer credit scores, partially offset by changes in the assignments of probability weights to macroeconomic scenarios, as discussed below, and reductions in qualitative reserves.

The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. During the second quarter 2023, due to positive trends the Corporation lowered the probability weights assigned to the pessimistic scenario and increased the probability weight assigned to the baseline scenario, prompting a reserve release of $5.8 million. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario, and then the optimistic scenario.

The 2023 annualized GDP growth in the baseline scenario stands at 1.5% and 1.6% for Puerto Rico and the United States, respectively, compared to 2.1% and 1.3% in the previous quarter. The 2023 forecasted average unemployment rate for Puerto Rico improved to 6.3% from 6.9% in the previous forecast, while in the United States unemployment levels remained stable at 3.6%, compared to 3.5% in the previous forecast.

The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.12% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 2.13% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 181.6%, compared to 167.1% in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the second quarter of 2023 was an expense of $35.7 million, compared to an expense of $47.1 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $28.4 million, compared to an expense of $45.2 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for PB was an expense of $7.3 million, compared to an expense of $1.9 million in the previous quarter.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $385,504 $412,383 $477,924 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 86,216 91,721 92,137 Total non-performing assets $471,720 $504,104 $570,061 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $23,990 $32,813 $6,073 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $33,030,922 $32,338,373 $30,370,936 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 1.17% 1.28% 1.57% Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.12 2.13 2.24 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 181.63 167.11 142.65 Refer to Table M for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended (In thousands) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $28,379 $45,203 $9,128 $73,582 $(3,533) Popular U.S. 7,282 1,943 733 9,225 (1,011) Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $35,661 $47,146 $9,861 $82,807 $(4,544)

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $28,379 $45,203 $9,128 Net charge-offs 18,687 31,464 5,332 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 352,339 378,979 444,831 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.58% 2.57% 2.70% Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 169.19% 154.89% 130.52% Quarters ended Popular U.S. 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $7,282 $1,943 $733 Net charge-offs 5,303 1,349 741 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 33,165 33,404 33,093 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 1.05% 1.07% 1.14% Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 313.86% 305.69% 305.72%

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Cash and money market investments $9,070,118 $6,560,301 $10,215,946 Investment securities 25,874,316 25,951,936 28,138,453 Loans 33,030,922 32,338,373 30,370,936 Total assets 70,838,266 67,675,759 71,501,931 Deposits 64,004,818 60,953,888 65,327,664 Borrowings 1,427,254 1,402,626 959,135 Total liabilities 66,273,257 63,205,034 67,208,582 Stockholders' equity 4,565,009 4,470,725 4,293,349

Total assets amounted to $70.8 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $3.2 billion from the first quarter of 2023, driven by:

an increase in overnight FED fund balances of $2.5 billion, mainly due to higher deposits as discussed below;

an increase in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $69.1 million, mainly due to a net increase of $333.2 million in U.S. Treasury Securities balances, offset by repayment and maturities of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations and higher unrealized losses in the portfolio; and

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $692.5 million reflected across all portfolios in BPPR, net of a transfer to held for sale of a $45.9 million private label credit card portfolio, and an increase in commercial and construction loans at PB, offset in part by a decrease in its mortgage and consumer loans portfolio;

partially offset by:

a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $151.8 million driven by a decrease of $200.0 million in U.S. Treasury securities as a result of maturities, partially offset by the amortization of $42.9 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from the available-for-sale to HTM, which has an offsetting unrealized loss included within other comprehensive income that is also being accreted, resulting in a neutral effect to earnings.

Total liabilities increased by $3.1 billion from the first quarter of 2023, driven by:

an increase of $3.1 billion in deposits, mainly in Puerto Rico public sector accounts and time deposits and savings accounts at PB, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing deposits.

Stockholders' equity increased by $94.3 million from the first quarter of 2023, principally due to net income for the quarter of $151.2 million and the amortization of the unrealized losses from the securities reclassified to HTM of $34.3 million, partially offset by the after-tax impact of the increase in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $69.9 million and dividends to common stockholders during the quarter.

Common Equity Tier - 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.87%, $63.00 and $51.37, respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 16.73%, $61.82 and $50.15 at March 31, 2023. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Corporation's available liquidity increased to $20.1 billion from $18.3 billion on March 31, 2023. Refer to Table I for additional information on the Corporation's liquidity sources.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of FDIC special assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - QUARTER Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees Table H - Loans and Deposits Table I - Liquidity Sources, Deposits and Borrowings Table J - Loan Delinquency - BPPR Operations Table K - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations Table L - Loan Delinquency - Consolidated Table M - Non-Performing Assets Table N - Activity in Non-Performing Loans Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Consolidated Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - BPPR Operations Table R - Allowance for Credit Losses 'ACL' - Loan Portfolios - Popular U.S. Operations Table S - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended Six months ended 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Basic EPS $2.10 $2.22 $2.77 $4.32 $5.46 Diluted EPS $2.10 $2.22 $2.77 $4.32 $5.46 Average common shares outstanding 71,690,396 71,541,778 76,171,784 71,616,498 77,301,469 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 71,709,203 71,606,196 76,286,883 71,664,303 77,426,274 Common shares outstanding at end of period 72,103,969 71,965,984 76,576,397 72,103,969 76,576,397 Market value per common share $60.52 $57.41 $76.93 $60.52 $76.93 Market capitalization - (In millions) $4,364 $4,132 $5,891 $4,364 $5,891 Return on average assets 0.85% 0.93% 1.17% 0.89% 1.15% Return on average common equity 9.26% 10.00% 14.58% 9.63% 14.48% Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.14% 3.22% 3.09% 3.18% 2.92% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.29% 3.46% 3.45% 3.37% 3.24% Common equity per share $63.00 $61.82 $55.78 $63.00 $55.78 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $51.37 $50.15 $46.18 $51.37 $46.18 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 5.29% 5.40% 5.00% 5.29% 5.00% Return on average tangible common equity [1] 10.63% 11.51% 16.70% 11.06% 16.55% Tier 1 capital 16.93% 16.79% 16.46% 16.93% 16.46% Total capital 18.74% 18.61% 18.29% 18.74% 18.29% Tier 1 leverage 8.40% 8.37% 7.56% 8.40% 7.56% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.87% 16.73% 16.39% 16.87% 16.39% [1] Refer to Table S for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Six months ended Q2 2023 Q2 2023 (In thousands, except per share information) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 vs. Q1 2023 30-Jun-22 vs. Q2 2022 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Interest income: Loans $570,120 $541,210 $28,910 $446,245 $123,875 $1,111,330 $873,036 Money market investments 100,775 65,724 35,051 23,742 77,033 166,499 30,206 Investment securities 123,112 132,088 (8,976) 101,774 21,338 255,200 198,240 Total interest income 794,007 739,022 54,985 571,761 222,246 1,533,029 1,101,482 Interest expense: Deposits 243,488 193,215 50,273 27,827 215,661 436,703 52,610 Short-term borrowings 1,624 2,885 (1,261) 248 1,376 4,509 328 Long-term debt 17,227 11,266 5,961 9,824 7,403 28,493 20,370 Total interest expense 262,339 207,366 54,973 37,899 224,440 469,705 73,308 Net interest income 531,668 531,656 12 533,862 (2,194) 1,063,324 1,028,174 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 37,192 47,637 (10,445) 9,362 27,830 84,829 (6,138) Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 494,476 484,019 10,457 524,500 (30,024) 978,495 1,034,312 Service charges on deposit accounts 37,781 34,678 3,103 41,809 (4,028) 72,459 82,522 Other service fees 94,265 90,076 4,189 81,451 12,814 184,341 158,585 Mortgage banking activities 2,316 7,400 (5,084) 13,575 (11,259) 9,716 26,440 Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities 1,384 1,100 284 (4,109) 5,493 2,484 (6,203) Net gain (loss) on trading account debt securities 35 378 (343) 51 (16) 413 (672) Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold (456) 612 (1,068) 170 (626) 156 (575) Other operating income 25,146 27,717 (2,571) 24,464 682 52,863 52,006 Total non-interest income 160,471 161,961 (1,490) 157,411 3,060 322,432 312,103 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 124,901 125,393 (492) 101,847 23,054 250,294 200,520 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 27,193 31,162 (3,969) 38,589 (11,396) 58,355 74,110 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 17,508 15,378 2,130 13,730 3,778 32,886 26,513 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 21,866 26,827 (4,961) 14,622 7,244 48,693 34,641 Total personnel costs 191,468 198,760 (7,292) 168,788 22,680 390,228 335,784 Net occupancy expenses 27,165 26,039 1,126 26,214 951 53,204 50,937 Equipment expenses 9,561 8,412 1,149 8,674 887 17,973 17,063 Other taxes 16,409 16,291 118 15,780 629 32,700 31,495 Professional fees 50,132 33,431 16,701 38,430 11,702 83,563 75,222 Technology and software expenses 72,354 68,559 3,795 74,761 (2,407) 140,913 145,296 Processing and transactional services Credit and debit cards 11,584 12,550 (966) 10,173 1,411 24,134 21,645 Other processing and transactional services 25,217 21,359 3,858 20,864 4,353 46,576 40,345 Total processing and transactional services 36,801 33,909 2,892 31,037 5,764 70,710 61,990 Communications 4,175 4,088 87 3,497 678 8,263 7,170 Business promotion Rewards and customer loyalty programs 16,626 12,348 4,278 13,929 2,697 28,974 23,950 Other business promotion 8,457 6,523 1,934 7,424 1,033 14,980 12,486 Total business promotion 25,083 18,871 6,212 21,353 3,730 43,954 36,436 FDIC deposit insurance 6,803 8,865 (2,062) 6,463 340 15,668 13,835 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (3,314) (1,694) (1,620) (7,806) 4,492 (5,008) (10,519) Other operating expenses Operational losses 4,280 6,800 (2,520) 4,061 219 11,080 15,886 All other 18,572 17,561 1,011 14,231 4,341 36,133 26,336 Total other operating expenses 22,852 24,361 (1,509) 18,292 4,560 47,213 42,222 Amortization of intangibles 795 795 - 795 - 1,590 1,686 Total operating expenses 460,284 440,687 19,597 406,278 54,006 900,971 808,617 Income before income tax 194,663 205,293 (10,630) 275,633 (80,970) 399,956 537,798 Income tax expense 43,503 46,314 (2,811) 64,212 (20,709) 89,817 114,691 Net income $151,160 $158,979 $(7,819) $211,421 $(60,261) $310,139 $423,107 Net income applicable to common stock $150,807 $158,626 $(7,819) $211,068 $(60,261) $309,433 $422,401 Net income per common share - basic $2.10 $2.22 $(0.12) $2.77 $(0.67) $4.32 $5.46 Net income per common share - diluted $2.10 $2.22 $(0.12) $2.77 $(0.67) $4.32 $5.46 Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.55 $0.55 $- $0.55 $- $1.10 $1.10

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q2 2023 vs. (In thousands) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Q1 2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $476,642 $462,013 $528,590 $14,629 Money market investments 8,593,476 6,098,288 9,687,356 2,495,188 Trading account debt securities, at fair value 29,160 29,839 32,317 (679 ) Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 17,242,217 17,173,128 26,266,251 69,089 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,410,566 8,563,052 1,664,015 (152,486 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses 6,145 6,792 7,495 (647 ) Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net 8,404,421 8,556,260 1,656,520 (151,839 ) Equity securities 192,373 185,917 175,870 6,456 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 55,421 11,181 28,546 44,240 Loans held-in-portfolio 33,354,999 32,645,023 30,643,443 709,976 Less: Unearned income 324,077 306,650 272,507 17,427 Allowance for credit losses 700,200 689,120 681,750 11,080 Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 32,330,722 31,649,253 29,689,186 681,469 Premises and equipment, net 523,927 508,007 490,152 15,920 Other real estate 86,216 91,721 92,137 (5,505 ) Accrued income receivable 239,998 239,815 216,780 183 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 121,249 127,475 129,877 (6,226 ) Other assets 1,703,662 1,703,285 1,773,523 377 Goodwill 827,428 827,428 720,293 - Other intangible assets 11,354 12,149 14,533 (795 ) Total assets $70,838,266 $67,675,759 $71,501,931 $3,162,507 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $15,316,552 $15,940,850 $16,663,259 $(624,298 ) Interest bearing 48,688,266 45,013,038 48,664,405 3,675,228 Total deposits 64,004,818 60,953,888 65,327,664 3,050,930 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 123,205 123,499 70,925 (294 ) Notes payable 1,304,049 1,279,127 888,210 24,922 Other liabilities 841,185 848,520 921,783 (7,335 ) Total liabilities 66,273,257 63,205,034 67,208,582 3,068,223 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,047 1,047 1,046 - Surplus 4,795,581 4,792,619 4,576,478 2,962 Retained earnings 4,093,284 3,982,140 3,311,951 111,144 Treasury stock (2,018,611 ) (2,025,399 ) (1,665,253 ) 6,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,328,435 ) (2,301,825 ) (1,953,016 ) (26,610 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,565,009 4,470,725 4,293,349 94,284 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $70,838,266 $67,675,759 $71,501,931 $3,162,507

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 Variance 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 Variance 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 7,851 $ 5,736 $ 2,115 5.15 % 4.65 % 0.50 % Money market investments $ 100,776 $ 65,724 $ 35,052 $ 8,626 $ 26,426 27,362 28,862 (1,500 ) 2.00 2.22 (0.22 ) Investment securities [1] 136,408 158,914 (22,506 ) (14,842 ) (7,664 ) 32 31 1 4.65 4.47 0.18 Trading securities 370 338 32 18 14 35,245 34,629 616 2.70 2.63 0.07 Total money market, investment and trading securities 237,554 224,976 12,578 (6,198 ) 18,776 Loans: 16,237 15,761 476 6.52 6.32 0.20 Commercial 263,934 245,469 18,465 10,915 7,550 737 732 5 8.95 8.40 0.55 Construction 16,442 15,155 1,287 1,187 100 1,632 1,588 44 6.30 6.12 0.18 Leasing 25,711 24,282 1,429 756 673 7,409 7,388 21 5.47 5.46 0.01 Mortgage 101,304 100,773 531 243 288 3,075 3,020 55 13.21 12.85 0.36 Consumer 101,295 95,715 5,580 3,684 1,896 3,593 3,559 34 8.31 8.14 0.17 Auto 74,467 71,407 3,060 2,378 682 32,683 32,048 635 7.15 6.97 0.18 Total loans 583,153 552,801 30,352 19,163 11,189 $ 67,928 $ 66,677 $ 1,251 4.84 % 4.72 % 0.12 % Total earning assets $ 820,707 $ 777,777 $ 42,930 $ 12,965 $ 29,965 Interest bearing deposits: $ 24,230 $ 23,313 $ 917 2.91 % 2.52 % 0.39 % NOW and money market [2] $ 175,640 $ 144,970 $ 30,670 $ 22,412 $ 8,258 14,763 15,029 (266 ) 0.66 0.47 0.19 Savings 24,446 17,443 7,003 7,461 (458 ) 7,715 7,099 616 2.26 1.76 0.50 Time deposits 43,402 30,802 12,600 8,255 4,345 46,708 45,441 1,267 2.09 1.72 0.37 Total interest bearing deposits 243,488 193,215 50,273 38,128 12,145 15,480 15,704 (224 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 62,188 61,145 1,043 1.57 1.28 0.29 Total deposits 243,488 193,215 50,273 38,128 12,145 125 247 (122 ) 5.19 4.74 0.45 Short-term borrowings 1,624 2,885 (1,261 ) 341 (1,602 ) 1,299 947 352 5.33 4.78 0.55 Other medium and long-term debt 17,227 11,266 5,961 (372 ) 6,333 48,132 46,635 1,497 2.19 1.80 0.39 Total interest bearing liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 262,339 207,366 54,973 38,097 16,876 4,316 4,338 (22 ) Other sources of funds $ 67,928 $ 66,677 $ 1,251 1.55 % 1.26 % 0.29 % Total source of funds 262,339 207,366 54,973 38,097 16,876 3.29 % 3.46 % (0.17 ) % Net interest margin/ income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 558,368 570,411 (12,043 ) $ (25,132 ) $ 13,089 2.65 % 2.92 % (0.27 ) % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 26,700 38,755 (12,055 ) Net interest margin/ income 3.14 % 3.22 % (0.08 ) % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 531,668 $ 531,656 $ 12 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Variance 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Variance 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 7,851 $ 11,513 $ (3,662 ) 5.15 % 0.83 % 4.32 % Money market investments $ 100,776 $ 23,742 $ 77,034 $ 86,849 $ (9,815 ) 27,362 27,748 (386 ) 2.00 2.18 (0.18 ) Investment securities [1] 136,408 150,890 (14,482 ) (12,105 ) (2,377 ) 32 65 (33 ) 4.65 6.66 (2.01 ) Trading securities 370 1,089 (719 ) (266 ) (453 ) 35,245 39,326 (4,081 ) 2.70 1.79 0.91 Total money market, investment and trading securities 237,554 175,721 61,833 74,478 (12,645 ) Loans: 16,237 14,227 2,010 6.52 5.16 1.36 Commercial 263,934 183,042 80,892 52,659 28,233 737 781 (44 ) 8.95 5.71 3.24 Construction 16,442 11,116 5,326 5,997 (671 ) 1,632 1,445 187 6.30 5.91 0.39 Leasing 25,711 21,352 4,359 1,473 2,886 7,409 7,294 115 5.47 5.33 0.14 Mortgage 101,304 97,137 4,167 2,621 1,546 3,075 2,654 421 13.21 11.33 1.88 Consumer 101,295 74,932 26,363 13,174 13,189 3,593 3,499 94 8.31 8.04 0.27 Auto 74,467 70,145 4,322 2,414 1,908 32,683 29,900 2,783 7.15 6.14 1.01 Total loans 583,153 457,724 125,429 78,338 47,091 $ 67,928 $ 69,226 $ (1,298 ) 4.84 % 3.67 % 1.17 % Total earning assets $ 820,707 $ 633,445 $ 187,262 $ 152,816 $ 34,446 Interest bearing deposits: $ 24,230 $ 24,897 $ (667 ) 2.91 % 0.13 % 2.78 % NOW and money market [2] $ 175,640 $ 8,301 $ 167,339 $ 168,466 $ (1,127 ) 14,763 16,363 (1,600 ) 0.66 0.17 0.49 Savings 24,446 6,901 17,545 19,301 (1,756 ) 7,715 7,044 671 2.26 0.72 1.54 Time deposits 43,402 12,625 30,777 25,715 5,062 46,708 48,304 (1,596 ) 2.09 0.23 1.86 Total interest bearing deposits 243,488 27,827 215,661 213,482 2,179 15,480 16,254 (774 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 62,188 64,558 (2,370 ) 1.57 0.17 1.40 Total deposits 243,488 27,827 215,661 213,482 2,179 125 126 (1 ) 5.19 0.79 4.40 Short-term borrowings 1,624 248 1,376 1,420 (44 ) 1,299 917 382 5.33 4.30 1.03 Other medium and long-term debt 17,227 9,824 7,403 513 6,890 48,132 49,347 (1,215 ) 2.19 0.31 1.88 Total interest bearing liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 262,339 37,899 224,440 215,415 9,025 4,316 3,625 691 Other sources of funds $ 67,928 $ 69,226 $ (1,298 ) 1.55 % 0.22 % 1.33 % Total source of funds 262,339 37,899 224,440 215,415 9,025 3.29 % 3.45 % (0.16 ) % Net interest margin/ income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 558,368 595,546 (37,178 ) $ (62,599 ) $ 25,421 2.65 % 3.36 % (0.71 ) % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 26,700 61,684 (34,984 ) 3.14 % 3.09 % 0.05 % Net interest margin/ income non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 531,668 $ 533,862 $ (2,194 ) Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Variance 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Variance 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,800 $ 13,129 $ (6,329 ) 4.94 % 0.46 % 4.48 % Money market investments $ 166,500 $ 30,206 $ 136,294 $ 157,542 $ (21,248 ) 28,108 28,107 1 2.11 2.06 0.05 Investment securities [1] 295,322 288,241 7,081 8,948 (1,867 ) 31 68 (37 ) 4.56 6.27 (1.71 ) Trading securities 708 2,107 (1,399 ) (470 ) (929 ) 34,939 41,304 (6,365 ) 2.67 1.56 1.11 Total money market, investment and trading securities 462,530 320,554 141,976 166,020 (24,044 ) Loans: 16,000 13,986 2,014 6.42 5.12 1.30 Commercial 509,403 355,171 154,232 98,409 55,823 734 754 (20 ) 8.68 5.58 3.10 Construction 31,598 20,874 10,724 11,283 (559 ) 1,610 1,419 191 6.21 5.93 0.28 Leasing 49,993 42,071 7,922 2,051 5,871 7,398 7,341 57 5.46 5.28 0.18 Mortgage 202,076 193,905 8,171 6,637 1,534 3,049 2,595 454 13.03 11.27 1.76 Consumer 197,010 144,994 52,016 24,268 27,748 3,576 3,480 96 8.23 8.08 0.15 Auto 145,874 139,397 6,477 2,574 3,903 32,367 29,575 2,792 7.06 6.10 0.96 Total loans 1,135,954 896,412 239,542 145,222 94,320 $ 67,306 $ 70,879 $ (3,573 ) 4.78 % 3.45 % 1.33 % Total earning assets $ 1,598,484 $ 1,216,966 $ 381,518 $ 311,242 $ 70,276 Interest bearing deposits: $ 23,774 $ 26,584 $ (2,810 ) 2.72 % 0.12 % 2.60 % NOW and money market [2] $ 320,610 $ 15,624 $ 304,986 $ 307,891 $ (2,905 ) 14,895 16,398 (1,503 ) 0.57 0.17 0.40 Savings 41,889 13,464 28,425 31,595 (3,170 ) 7,409 6,891 518 2.02 0.69 1.33 Time deposits 74,204 23,522 50,682 42,149 8,533 46,078 49,873 (3,795 ) 1.91 0.21 1.70 Total interest bearing deposits 436,703 52,610 384,093 381,635 2,458 15,592 16,198 (606 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 61,670 66,071 (4,401 ) 1.43 0.16 1.27 Total deposits 436,703 52,610 384,093 381,635 2,458 186 109 77 4.89 0.61 4.28 Short-term borrowings 4,509 328 4,181 3,797 384 1,124 965 159 5.10 4.25 0.85 Other medium and long-term debt 28,493 20,370 8,123 4,895 3,228 47,388 50,947 (3,559 ) 2.00 0.29 1.71 Total interest bearing liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 469,705 73,308 396,397 390,327 6,070 4,326 3,734 592 Other sources of funds $ 67,306 $ 70,879 $ (3,573 ) 1.41 % 0.21 % 1.20 % Total source of funds 469,705 73,308 396,397 390,327 6,070 3.37 % 3.24 % 0.13 % Net interest margin/ income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 1,128,779 1,143,658 (14,879 ) $ (79,085 ) $ 64,206 2.78 % 3.16 % (0.38 ) % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 65,455 115,484 (50,029 ) 3.18 % 2.92 % 0.26 % Net interest margin/ income non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 1,063,324 $ 1,028,174 $ 35,150 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance Six months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Q2 2023

vs.Q1 2023 Q2 2023

vs.Q2 2022 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 2023 vs.

2022 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $8,369 $8,689 $9,186 $(320 ) $(817 ) $17,058 $18,509 $(1,451 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (6,216 ) (1,376 ) 2,257 (4,840 ) (8,473 ) (7,592 ) 3,345 (10,937 ) Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 2,153 7,313 11,443 (5,160 ) (9,290 ) 9,466 21,854 (12,388 ) Net (loss) gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale (61 ) 263 36 (324 ) (97 ) 202 (1,498 ) 1,700 Trading account profit (loss): Unrealized gains (loss) on outstanding derivative positions 246 (131 ) (2 ) 377 248 115 - 115 Realized gains on closed derivative positions 111 56 2,430 55 (2,319 ) 167 6,565 (6,398 ) Total trading account profit (loss) 357 (75 ) 2,428 432 (2,071 ) 282 6,565 (6,283 ) Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (133 ) (101 ) (332 ) (32 ) 199 (234 ) (481 ) 247 Total mortgage banking activities $2,316 $7,400 $13,575 $(5,084 ) $(11,259 ) $9,716 $26,440 $(16,724 ) Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance Six months ended Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Q2 2023

vs.Q1 2023 Q2 2023

vs.Q2 2022 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 2023 vs.

2022 Other service fees: Debit card fees $13,600 $13,166 $12,882 $434 $718 $26,766 $24,661 $2,105 Insurance fees 14,625 13,873 12,017 752 2,608 28,498 26,173 2,325 Credit card fees 42,644 40,498 38,155 2,146 4,489 83,142 71,797 11,345 Sale and administration of investment products 6,076 6,558 6,017 (482 ) 59 12,634 11,808 826 Trust fees 6,600 5,775 6,143 825 457 12,375 12,070 305 Other fees 10,720 10,206 6,237 514 4,483 20,926 12,076 8,850 Total other service fees $94,265 $90,076 $81,451 $4,189 $12,814 $184,341 $158,585 $25,756

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table H - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Q2 2023 vs.Q1

2023 Q2 2023 vs.Q2

2022 Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial $ 16,368,300 $ 16,005,261 $ 14,545,301 $ 363,039 $ 1,822,999 Construction 819,903 698,996 790,920 120,907 28,983 Leasing 1,661,523 1,614,344 1,480,222 47,179 181,301 Mortgage 7,449,078 7,405,907 7,261,955 43,171 187,123 Auto 3,565,533 3,517,940 3,489,976 47,593 75,557 Consumer 3,166,585 3,095,925 2,802,562 70,660 364,023 Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 33,030,922 $ 32,338,373 $ 30,370,936 $ 692,549 $ 2,659,986 Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage $ 9,509 $ 11,181 $ 28,546 $ (1,672 ) $ (19,037 ) Consumer 45,912 - - 45,912 45,912 Total loans held-for-sale $ 55,421 $ 11,181 $ 28,546 $ 44,240 $ 26,875 Total loans $ 33,086,343 $ 32,349,554 $ 30,399,482 $ 736,789 $ 2,686,861 Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 30-Jun-22 Q2 2023 vs. Q1

2023 Q2 2023 vs.Q2

2022 Demand deposits [1] $ 27,690,840 $ 26,191,672 $ 27,798,243 $ 1,499,168 $ (107,403 ) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 27,539,343 26,622,020 29,672,655 917,323 (2,133,312 ) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 772,783 734,069 761,244 38,714 11,539 Time deposits (non-brokered) 7,231,840 6,891,051 6,896,786 340,789 335,054 Time deposits (brokered CDs) 770,012 515,076 198,736 254,936 571,276 Total deposits $ 64,004,818 $ 60,953,888 $ 65,327,664 $ 3,050,930 $ (1,322,846 ) [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table I - Liquidity Sources, Deposits and Borrowings (Unaudited) Liquidity Sources 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Total BPPR Popular U.S. Total Unpledged securities and unused funding sources: Money market (excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank) $ 7,664,753 $ 922,564 $ 8,587,317 $ 5,181,531 $ 909,613 $ 6,091,144 Unpledged securities 4,743,373 259,038 5,002,411 7,690,887 273,980 7,964,867 FHLB borrowing capacity 2,044,073 1,376,597 3,420,670 1,623,246 1,127,316 2,750,562 Discount window of the Federal Reserve Bank borrowing capacity 1,438,473 1,688,795 3,127,268 1,132,411 331,753 1,464,164 Total available liquidity $ 15,890,672 $ 4,246,994 $ 20,137,666 $ 15,628,075 $ 2,642,662 $ 18,270,737 Deposits 30-Jun-23 Popular, Inc. (In thousands) BPPR % of Total Popular U.S. % of Total (Consolidated) % of Total Deposits: Deposits balances under $250,000 [1] $ 24,393,322 44 % $ 6,454,716 64 % $ 30,848,038 48 % Transactional deposits balances over $250,000 9,263,514 17 % 2,068,584 21 % 11,332,098 18 % Time deposits balances over $250,000 2,089,714 4 % 276,822 3 % 2,366,536 4 % Foreign deposits 457,218 1 % - - % 457,218 1 Collateralized public funds 18,716,276 34 % 284,652 3 % 19,000,928 30 % Intercompany deposits 157,213 - % 932,834 9 % - - % Total deposits $ 55,077,257 100 % $ 10,017,608 100 % $ 64,004,818 100 % [1] Includes the first $250,000 in balances of transactional and time deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000. 31-Mar-23 Popular, Inc. (In thousands) BPPR % of Total Popular U.S. % of Total (Consolidated) % of Total Deposits Deposits balances under $250,000 [1] $ 24,823,608 47 % $ 5,979,010 62 % $ 30,802,618 51 % Transactional deposits balances over $250,000 9,503,832 18 % 2,151,732 22 % 11,655,564 19 % Time deposits balances over $250,000 1,869,810 4 % 255,322 3 % 2,125,132 3 % Foreign deposits 412,444 1 % - % 412,444 1 % Collateralized public funds 15,712,622 30 % 245,508 3 % 15,958,130 26 % Intercompany deposits 134,110 - % 986,943 10 % - - % Total deposits $ 52,456,426 100 % $ 9,618,515 100 % $ 60,953,888 100 % [1] Includes the first $250,000 in balances of transactional and time deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000.

Borrowings 30-Jun-23 31-Mar-23 All other All other (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. entities Total BPPR Popular U.S. entities Total Assets sold under agreements to repurchase $ 25,538 $ 97,667 $ - $ 123,205 $ 25,158 $ 98,341 $ - $ 123,499 FHLB borrowings 82,292 330,340 - 412,632 82,292 305,990 - 388,282 Federal discount window / bank term funding program (BTFP) - - - - - - - - Notes payable Unsecured senior debt securities maturing on September 2023 - - 299,743 299,743 - - 299,426 299,426 Unsecured senior debt securities maturing on March 2028 - - 393,342 393,342 - - 393,093 393,093 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures - - 198,332 198,332 - - 198,326 198,326 Total borrowings $ 107,830 $ 428,007 $ 891,417 $ 1,427,254 $ 107,450 $ 404,331 $ 890,845 $ 1,402,626

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table J - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations (Unaudited) 30-Jun-23 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 3,778 $ 179 $ 184 $ 4,141 $ 292,736 $ 296,877 $ 184 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 177 512 22,942 23,631 2,882,616 2,906,247 22,942 - Owner occupied 1,241 700 35,832 37,773 1,390,285 1,428,058 35,832 - Commercial and industrial 2,597 728 32,846 36,171 4,002,652 4,038,823 29,758 3,088 Construction - 970 9,284 10,254 163,481 173,735 9,284 - Mortgage 221,187 88,955 449,930 760,072 5,408,216 6,168,288 194,219 255,711 Leasing 13,160 3,811 4,743 21,714 1,639,809 1,661,523 4,743 - Consumer: Credit cards 9,506 6,311 14,185 30,002 1,027,370 1,057,372 - 14,185 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,570 2,570 - - Personal 14,865 11,660 17,438 43,963 1,642,003 1,685,966 17,438 - Auto 75,879 18,422 36,204 130,505 3,435,028 3,565,533 36,204 - Other 512 274 1,901 2,687 132,605 135,292 1,735 166 Total $ 342,902 $ 132,522 $ 625,489 $ 1,100,913 $ 22,019,371 $ 23,120,284 $ 352,339 $ 273,150 31-Mar-23 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 650 $ - $ 185 $ 835 $ 291,971 $ 292,806 $ 185 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 2,739 1,584 22,856 27,179 2,858,304 2,885,483 22,856 - Owner occupied 21,496 - 37,779 59,275 1,438,228 1,497,503 37,779 - Commercial and industrial 17,934 793 31,847 50,574 3,883,859 3,934,433 30,132 1,715 Construction 8,081 - - 8,081 147,268 155,349 - - Mortgage 183,187 81,729 515,752 780,668 5,336,016 6,116,684 224,075 291,677 Leasing 12,301 2,605 6,103 21,009 1,593,335 1,614,344 6,103 - Consumer: Credit cards 7,162 5,823 12,061 25,046 1,021,129 1,046,175 - 12,061 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,865 2,865 - - Personal 14,131 8,990 17,427 40,548 1,572,370 1,612,918 17,412 15 Auto 60,324 12,684 39,516 112,524 3,405,416 3,517,940 39,516 - Other 1,264 49 1,091 2,404 127,608 130,012 921 170 Total $ 329,269 $ 114,257 $ 684,617 $ 1,128,143 $ 21,678,369 $ 22,806,512 $ 378,979 $ 305,638 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 3,128 $ 179 $ (1 ) $ 3,306 $ 765 $ 4,071 $ (1 ) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (2,562 ) (1,072 ) 86 (3,548 ) 24,312 20,764 86 - Owner occupied (20,255 ) 700 (1,947 ) (21,502 ) (47,943 ) (69,445 ) (1,947 ) - Commercial and industrial (15,337 ) (65 ) 999 (14,403 ) 118,793 104,390 (374 ) 1,373 Construction (8,081 ) 970 9,284 2,173 16,213 18,386 9,284 - Mortgage 38,000 7,226 (65,822 ) (20,596 ) 72,200 51,604 (29,856 ) (35,966 ) Leasing 859 1,206 (1,360 ) 705 46,474 47,179 (1,360 ) - Consumer: Credit cards 2,344 488 2,124 4,956 6,241 11,197 - 2,124 Home equity lines of credit - - - - (295 ) (295 ) - - Personal 734 2,670 11 3,415 69,633 73,048 26 (15 ) Auto 15,555 5,738 (3,312 ) 17,981 29,612 47,593 (3,312 ) - Other (752 ) 225 810 283 4,997 5,280 814 (4 ) Total $ 13,633 $ 18,265 $ (59,128 ) $ (27,230 ) $ 341,002 $ 313,772 $ (26,640 ) $ (32,488 )