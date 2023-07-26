The First Ever Metaverse Architecture Biennale 'Presence of the Future' 2023 Unites Global Creators to Reshape Web3 and the Metaverse

DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Metaverse Architecture Biennale (MAB) "Presence of the Future" is going to become the biggest event connecting the industries of design, business and technologies in the immersive internet.

This event will take place on Sept. 21-24, bringing together top creators worldwide to manifest the significance of architecture and design in reshaping web3 and the Metaverse as a powerful platform for business.

Inspired by the Venice Biennale and Expo, the Metaverse Architecture Biennale showcases virtual pavilions and worlds created by architects standing in the avant-garde of digital design with such names as HWKN, Killa Design, LAVA, PLP, ATRIUM, Soomeen Hahm, Spaces DAO, DA!, Il Prisma, SA lab, iheartblob, Mariana Cabugueira Studios and Illusorr.

Decentraland and W3rlds, two prominent metaverse platforms, will serve as venues, creating an immersive experience for visitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to teleport between these two worlds, exploring virtual pavilions, engaging in interactive exhibits, and connecting with a global community of creators.

The First Metaverse Architecture Biennale is a visionary initiative that will serve as a platform for showcasing the innovative potential of the Metaverse and exploring its impact on various industries. During four days, participants will have the opportunity to engage with virtual pavilions created by top designers, attend captivating talks and performances, and discover advanced solutions for businesses in the Metaverse.

The event will feature renowned architectural firms, industry leaders, and visionary creators who are at the forefront of this digital revolution. Open call for virtual creators is already launched to choose global talents and to showcase their projects among the big names at the Biennale.

"We aim to redefine the role of architecture and design in shaping the future of the Metaverse. We truly believe that architecture will play an integral part in the creation of the Metaverse, as graphic design played in shaping the internet we use today," said Sergey Nadtochiy, co-organizer and curator of MAB.

"This event will not only showcase the remarkable creativity of our global community but also serve as a platform for exploring the limitless possibilities that the Metaverse offers to businesses worldwide," added Irina Dubovik, co-organizer of MAB.

With over 50,000 expected visitors, 10 major companies, and an open call for awards, this event presents a unique chance to contribute to web3 technologies and gain exposure to a global audience.

Stay up-to-date with the most popular digital magazine for architecture & design culture Designboom, as Biennale primary media partner will cover the program and share exclusive info breaks.

Visit the official website at metaversearchbiennale.com to learn more about partnership opportunities and to register for the event. Join us to be part of the future!

The MAB Organizers team, W3rlds, Dearch Space, Metancy, and Web3 Digital Marketing, is a leading force in the field of architecture and design, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, with a deep passion for embracing emerging technologies.

