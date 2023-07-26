Georgia-Pacific: The Makers of Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong Launch Recyclable Paper Packaging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Since its inception over 100 years ago, the makers of Quilted Northern® have been on the cutting edge of bath tissue. It was among the first brands to be sterilized (1920s), to be "splinter-free" (1930s), to use two layers (1960s), and to offer a three-ply option (2008).

Our latest innovation - Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® recyclable paper packaging - just landed on retailers' shelves and online and is expected to eliminate nearly 500K pounds of plastic waste each year. We've responded to consumers looking for a product that combines sustainability + comfort and is easy to recycle at home in the curbside bin.

Our brand team conducted more than 50 tests on the packaging, considering the impacts of manufacturing, shipping, production, stocking, and more, and we're proud to be the first toilet paper brand to offer this packaging.

Recently, the brand's paper packaging won a 2023 SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award in the Sustainable Materials Usage category. SEAL is an environmental advocacy organization that celebrates companies and leaders across the globe that make measurable contributions to sustainability.

Paper packaging marks the latest in a series of sustainability initiatives for Quilted Northern®. In 2012, the brand invested in state-of-the-art paper making technology for Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® bath tissue. This groundbreaking technology saves 30% more water and uses 30% less energy vs. other premium national two-ply brands in the drying process on a per sheet basis.

Additionally, the Quilted Northern® brand has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation® since 2020 to further sustainability efforts and restore national forests by planting two trees for each for each one used to manufacture Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® bath tissue. A third tree is replanted by the brand's suppliers. Since the partnership began, more than 5 million trees have been planted to restore forests and rehabilitate habitats.

Learn more about our new recyclable paper packaging here: Quilted Northern Ultra Soft and Strong® Toilet Paper | Quilted Northern®

