Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Tradegate
26.07.23
13:43 Uhr
29,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,20030,40015:37
30,20030,40015:38
ACCESSWIRE
26.07.2023 | 14:26
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspiring Conversations: Truist Foundation Helps Synergies Work Bridge the Gap Between the Business and Disability Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Synergies Work was started by Aarti Sahgal six years ago when she noticed no other incubators or accelerators were supporting entrepreneurs with disabilities. Since its launch, Synergies Work has supported more than 200 entrepreneurs with disabilities in launching more than 50 startups.

To further propel our world to be a place where people living with disabilities can thrive, Synergies Work submitted its ideas to the Inspire Awards Challenge, sharing how its framework provides financial capital, social capital, education and mentorship to bridge the gaps between the business and disability communities.

On this episode of Inspiring Conversations, Truist Foundation's audio series with nonprofit leaders doing the work, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell and Aarti discuss the impact recent grant funding will have on the disability community.

Today is National Disability Independence Day-a day commemorating the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. law prohibiting discrimination against those with disabilities-and the perfect time to listen to Lynette's conversation with Aarti.

To learn more or apply to this year's Truist Foundation Inspire Awards Challenge, click here.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE:TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, Truist Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at truist.com/foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770403/Inspiring-Conversations-Truist-Foundation-Helps-Synergies-Work-Bridge-the-Gap-Between-the-Business-and-Disability-Communities

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.