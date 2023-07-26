Inspiring Conversations: Truist Foundation Helps Synergies Work Bridge the Gap Between the Business and Disability Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Synergies Work was started by Aarti Sahgal six years ago when she noticed no other incubators or accelerators were supporting entrepreneurs with disabilities. Since its launch, Synergies Work has supported more than 200 entrepreneurs with disabilities in launching more than 50 startups.

To further propel our world to be a place where people living with disabilities can thrive, Synergies Work submitted its ideas to the Inspire Awards Challenge , sharing how its framework provides financial capital, social capital, education and mentorship to bridge the gaps between the business and disability communities.

On this episode of Inspiring Conversations, Truist Foundation's audio series with nonprofit leaders doing the work, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell and Aarti discuss the impact recent grant funding will have on the disability community.

Today is National Disability Independence Day-a day commemorating the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. law prohibiting discrimination against those with disabilities-and the perfect time to listen to Lynette's conversation with Aarti.

To learn more or apply to this year's Truist Foundation Inspire Awards Challenge, click here.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE:TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, Truist Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at truist.com/foundation.

