MOU signed with Whitesand First Nation

Exploration permit issued for Falcon West Lithium Project in Ontario - logistics to commence exploration program are underway

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining a framework for collaboration on the Phase 1 Exploration Program for Falcon West, Crescent Lake and Junior Lake Lithium Projects with Whitesand First Nation (Figure 1).





Figure 1. Volta Lithium properties in northwest Ontario



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/174873_189380774451f8c3_001full.jpg

Kerem Usenmez, CEO, commented, "Volta is committed to working collaboratively and respectfully with all Indigenous groups and creating a mutually beneficial working relationship to explore in Indigenous traditional territory. With signing of the MOU with the Whitesand First Nation, we look forward to beginning the exploration program on our flagship Falcon West and nearby projects. We acknowledge Whitesand, Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek and Aroland in their commitment to protect and enhance the land and resource-based economy within their traditional territory. I would like to recognize the Whitesand First Nation and Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek for their cooperation and support of the permitting process."

Exploration Permit

Company received its exploration permit for Falcon West Lithium Project, which will be valid for 3 years. The permit allows the Company to complete all customary exploration work up to and including drill testing on its flagship Falcon West Lithium Property.

Falcon West Lithium project

The property covers an area of 13 km2 (1,311 hectares) and is located 73km east of Armstrong, Ontario and accessed by year-round logging roads (Figure 1).

Geologically it is located within the Caribou Greenstone Belt and covers the Wabigoon-English River Sub-province Boundary Zone, a structural setting favourable for the development of lithium bearing pegmatites as evidenced by recent discoveries by Green Technology Metals (Figure 2).

The initial program will focus on mapping and sampling the extent and orientation of the known Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites that returned values of up to 1.95% Li2O over 1 m- (see company's June 19 press release). Documented Li pegmatites, based on historic data, occur over a 150m x 600m area and mineralization remains open for expansion. The Company considers the property to be underexplored with good to excellent potential to expand and/or discover additional lithium enriched pegmatites.

Contingent on results this initial field work will aid in planning future drilling programs as part of Phase 2 follow-up.

Crescent Lake

Initial mapping, prospecting and sampling is planned for the 32 Km2 (3,159 hectares) Crescent Lake Property, which covers the potential northward extension of the Crescent and Zig Zag pegmatites within a 1.2 x6 km area of favourable mafic volcanic and tonalitic rocks (Figure 2).





Figure 2. Regional location and claim boundaries for Falcon West and Crescent Lake Properties



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/174873_189380774451f8c3_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

This technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

For more information about the Company, view Volta's website: voltametals.ca.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium, cesium and tantalum, and is based in Toronto, Ontario. It has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium and tantalum projects in Northwestern Ontario, which is considered to be one of the most prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts in the world. To find out more about Volta, and its flagship Falcon West Project, please visit voltametals.ca.

