Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QI Materials" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that work on the Company's 100% owned Ville Marie property (the "Property") has commenced following up on recent field work, sampling at surface and site visits.

In late 2022, QI Materials acquired the Ville Marie property from an arms-length vendor (see news release on November 10, 2022). The Property is located in the St-Bruno-de-Guigues region, 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, near the Quebec and Ontario border, between the mining regions of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, and Sudbury, Ontario (Figure 1). The area has numerous past producing industrial mineral operations.





As shown on Figure 2, an existing past-producing dolomite quarry is located within the QI Materials mineral claims. The claims also surround a past producing quartzite quarry currently held by Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.





Initial reconnaissance of the property conducted by Dr. Marc Richer-Lafeche, PhD, P.Geo., of the Institut National Research Scientifique (the "INRS"), in April 2023, and by the QI Materials team in July 2023 have confirmed that quartzite and dolomite rock formations exist outside of the footprint of the existing historical quarries, within the QI Materials mineral claims. A number of quartzite outcrops and samples have been collected which are currently undergoing internal analysis before being sent to the lab for purity analysis.

"It is very encouraging that we have found outcroppings of quartzite in the shadow of past-producing quarries within our mineral claims, we also really like the pro-natural resource business mentality of the region" Stated Raymond Wladichuk, CEO of QI Materials Corp.In addition to the industrial mineral potential of the Ville Marie property, the unique geology of the Property is also prospective for naturally occurring hydrogen and helium. QI Materials will continue to work with the INRS to evaluate the industrial mineral potential as well as to perform scientific studies to assess the potential for naturally occurring hydrogen and helium.

Dr. Richer-Lafleche who is leading the INRS' helium/hydrogen field work and program commented:

"Conceptually, the exploration model in Témiscamingue consists of searching for sectors grouping potential sources of hydrogen and helium (Cobalt Group) in a geological context that may contain porous reservoirs and impermeable barriers in order to preserve the deposits.

In the St-Bruno-de-Guigues region the presence of Ordovician sedimentary rocks, consisting of sandstone, dolomite and dolomitic limestone and impermeable shale units, would constitute an environment favorable to the preservation of hydrogen and helium."

Corporate Update

The Company announces that Ms. Luticia Miller has stepped down from her position as Chief Operating Officer to focus on other endeavors, effective July 25, 2023. Ms. Miller's responsibilities will be overseen by other members of the Company's management team to ensure a seamless transition as well as maintain the continuity of operations. Currently, the Company does not intend fill the Chief Operating Officer role. This decision aligns with the Company's strategic objectives and is part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and maximizing internal resources. The team at QI Materials extends its sincerest gratitude to Ms. Miller for her contributions to QIMC's advancements during her tenure and wishes her continued success in all future endeavors.

Qualified Person

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., (OGQ permit number: 02287), is the CEO of Québec Silica Resources Corp., and a Qualified Person for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in the news release.

About Naturally Occurring Hydrogen and Helium

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is evaluating naturally occurring hydrogen and helium. These gasses are formed from chemical and nuclear reactions deep underground and hold real market potential as critical gasses to the green energy economy.

The government of Québec has recently announced the Québec Green Hydrogen and Bioenergy Strategy, which has the purpose of creating a favourable environment to accelerate the production, distribution, and use of hydrogen. More information can be found through this link: Québec Green Hydrogen Strategy.

About the INRS and Dr. Marc Richer-Lafleche, P.Geo.

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS") is a high-level research and training institute. Dr. Richer-LaFlèche is a professional geologist registered with the Ordre des géologues du Québec. Dr. Richer-LaFlèche and his team possess exceptional geological and geophysical experience specifically in the regions of QIMC's newly acquired claims. They have carried out over six years of geophysical and geochemical work and collected thousands of C1-C4 Soil-Gas analyses. In addition, the INRS team has several portable gas spectrometers and the sampling equipment and logistics necessary for taking gas samples and geophysical measurements on the ground or in the aquatic environment.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, dolomite, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada as well as other mineral properties in Quebec. The Company also performs pilot processing on industrial mineral refining processes to create custom products.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials is available at www.qimaterials.com.

