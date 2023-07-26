phData, Inc.: phData Achieves AWS MAP Competency, Demonstrating Expertise in Data, Analytics & ML Workloads to AWS

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / phData, a leading provider of data modernization services, is excited to announce that it has achieved the AWS MAP (Migration Acceleration Program) Competency.





AWS Migration Services Competency

Earning the AWS MAP Competency required phData to successfully navigate a comprehensive evaluation process that scrutinized phData's migration capabilities, knowledge of AWS, customer satisfaction, and past project successes.

This competency is a testament to phData's proficiency in delivering superior migration solutions that successfully bring its customer's data and analytics platforms to AWS and the modern data stack.

"We are so thrilled to have attained the AWS MAP Competency," said Adam Fokken, CTO of phData. "This achievement is a direct reflection of our expertise in leveraging AWS technologies to better help our customers seamlessly transition their workloads to the cloud."

A key factor contributing to phData's celebrated success with AWS is its free in-house automation software, the phData Toolkit, and its Migration Factory that provides customers with a prescriptive approach to transform their on-premises environments into the cloud via lift & shift, refactor, or modernization.

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, phData remains at the forefront of cloud innovation, wielding AWS's comprehensive suite of services to facilitate smooth and efficient migrations for its customers. With a highly skilled team of certified AWS experts, phData empowers organizations to overcome migration challenges, minimize downtime, and achieve enhanced scalability and agility in the AWS cloud.

In addition to achieving the AWS MAP Competency, phData offers a wide range of data engineering, analytics, and AI & machine learning services, including data migrations, data strategy, managed services, training & enablement, and data visualization.

About phData

phData is a full-service machine learning and data analytics consulting company that guides leading businesses through their data transformation journeys. We create and sustain solid data platforms, outstanding data products, and value-generating machine learning systems. Our team of experienced data scientists, engineers, and architects can help build, deploy, and support the toughest machine learning and data analytics endeavors.

