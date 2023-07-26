ConvergePoint Releases Latest Version of Policy Management Software for Microsoft 365 SharePoint With a Redesigned User Interface and AI Capabilities

New user-friendly design and AI integration transforms how organizations manage policies on Microsoft 365 SharePoint

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / ConvergePoint, a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions, today announced the release of its completely redesigned policy management software for Microsoft 365 SharePoint. The new release includes an intuitive user interface, expanded functionality, and groundbreaking integrations with AI including OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The updated software makes it easier than ever for end users to quickly find the right policies and procedures with robust search capabilities, hyperlinked references, and chatbots within Microsoft Teams to answer policy questions.

For administrators, it streamlines managing the entire policy lifecycle with AI-powered features like automated policy authoring, version control, conditional publishing, and lifecycle alerts.

"We completely reimagined what modern policy management software should offer by focusing on user experience and leveraging AI to enable better oversight and reduced risk," said CEO Aju Koshy. "With ConvergePoint, managing policies is now remarkably simpler while providing unparalleled visibility and control. It's a game-changer for how organizations can extend Microsoft 365 SharePoint for regulatory compliance."

The redesigned interface simplifies creating, updating, publishing, and retiring policies with version control to avoid confusion. Automated features like conditional publishing, notifications, and expiration dates ensure policies stay current. Robust search makes finding the right policies effortless. And at-a-glance dashboards provide visibility into the overall policy ecosystem. The updated software also ensures audit readiness. With accessible audit trails, real-time compliance status, and comprehensive reporting, organizations can face any audit with confidence.

ConvergePoint installs directly on Microsoft 365 SharePoint Online, enabling centralized policy control across an entire organization. To learn more about ConvergePoint's next generation policy management for SharePoint, visit convergepoint.com.

About ConvergePoint: ConvergePoint, the leading Compliance solution provider on Microsoft 365 SharePoint Online, offers four full-featured software products for the complete life-cycle management of your Policies & Procedures, Contracts, Safety & Incident Tracking, and Conflict of Interest Disclosures. ConvergePoint partners with customers to extend their existing Microsoft 365 SharePoint platform with best practice compliance processes, smart workflow builders, version control, audit trails, keyword search, custom data fields, dashboards, reporting, and more. ConvergePoint provides industry best practices and U.S. based support.

