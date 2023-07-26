Reliable Distributor to sell Hempacco's brands, including Snoop Dogg's Dogg lbs and The Real Stuff Smokables

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with Reliable Distributor of New York. Under the terms of the agreement, Reliable Distributor will market and distribute Hempacco's entire portfolio of products, including Snoop Dogg's Dogg lbs, The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross's Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, and Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps.

"We're ready to start promoting Hempacco's celebrity partnership brands with our clients," said Noved Ghesani, President of Reliable Distributor. "I'm confident they will be popular in New York."

"We are so excited to have Reliable as our master distributor in New York," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "They bring their long history and professionalism to representing our whole family of products, including the new Dogg lbs gummies by Snoop Dogg."





"Our new master distributor delivers to five thousand smoke shops in the greater New York area," said Jorge Olson, CMO of Hempacco. "This is very important for Hempacco because many of our products are intended to disrupt tobacco, and to disrupt tobacco, we need to get into the tobacco stores and smoke shops."

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com.

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About Reliable Distributor

Reliable Distributor is located in New Hyde Park, New York. To learn more call 516-596-8688.

