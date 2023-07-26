Clever-PV has developed a manufacturer-independent energy management solution for homes. The app is free to download from app stores and can be connected to PV systems, wall boxes, heat pumps, and other smart devices. This allows users to optimize the use of self-generated solar power.From pv magazine Germany German startup Clever-PV has developed an app that could become an alternative to classic energy management systems. The Bavarian company said that the new app was originally developed as a novel solution for charging electric cars with excess electricity from photovoltaic systems and that ...

