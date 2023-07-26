Scientists in Italy have developed a 5 kW direct-expansion solar-assisted heat pump that uses alternatively two different evaporator technologies. The cooling of the PV module unit by CO2 evaporation increases power production by 8%.Scientists at the University of Padova in Italy have built a residential heat pump prototype that utilizes an air-finned coil heat exchanger or photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) solar collectors as the evaporator. In the study "Experimental and numerical analysis of a CO2 dual-source heat pump with PVT evaporators for residential heating applications," published in Applied ...

