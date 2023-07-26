Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 15:06
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

E-flux: The Organizing Committee of the Shanghai Biennale announces its forthcoming edition.

Opening: November 9, 2023
Chief Curator: Anton Vidokle
Curators: Zairong Xiang, Hallie Ayres, Lukas Brasiskis, Ben Eastham

Cosmos Cinema: The 14th Shanghai Biennale

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titled Cosmos Cinema, the 14th Shanghai Biennale will offer visitors a space and time in which to reflect on the operations of the universe and to reimagine our place within it.

The cosmos shapes every aspect of our existence, whether wittingly-the interpretation of stars and planets gave rise to our origin stories, religions, calendars, economies, agricultures, sciences, and social orders-or unwittingly, as in the effects of tides or solar flares. Cosmos Cinema considers how our material and psychological relationship to the cosmos conditions all life on earth.

To look to the sky is to watch a screen onto which the cosmos is projected in points of light, and so Cosmos Cinema adopts the techniques of filmmaking-principally light, shadow, and the arrangement of images in time-for its organizing principles. Proposing that cinema is not only a storytelling medium but a cosmic phenomenon, the exhibition will be structured along the lines of an experimental film.

The works included in the story are as various in their forms and approaches as readings of the constellations. They reflect on diverse cosmologies and microcosmic realities, but all begin from a point of wonder: how do we fit into the systems that govern time and space? Do the same principles operate at every scale, and how might our interpretation of them change our behavior on Earth and in society? How do we live together, as a species and with nonhuman others, on earth and beyond?

Cosmos Cinema proposes that thinking about the cosmos might work against the alienations-from each other, from nature, and even from time itself-of our historical moment. As our world cannot be separated from the influence of the sun, the moon, and the heavenly bodies, so the 14th Shanghai Biennale argues that reflecting on our connections to the cosmos might encourage more complex ways of thinking about the deeply entangled challenges that face us today.

Established in 1996, the Shanghai Biennale is the oldest and most influential international exhibition of contemporary art in China. Since 2012 it has taken place at the Power Station of Art and has featured more than 1,000 artists from China and around the world.

More info: https://www.e-flux.com/announcements/547126/theme-and-artistic-team-of-14th-edition/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-organizing-committee-of-the-shanghai-biennale-announces-its-forthcoming-edition-301885463.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.