ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Introduces Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling

PUNE, India, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion , its Unified Endpoint Management solution, has launched its latest features-Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling. These innovative additions are set to revolutionize device management for IT administrators, empowering them to work more efficiently and effectively.

In today's fast-paced IT environments, IT teams face the challenge of managing large device inventories and executing repetitive tasks. This often leads to overwhelmed and overworked administrators. Scalefusion recognizes these pain points and has developed Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling to alleviate these challenges.

Dynamic Scripting allows IT admins to configure dynamic values based on the device or user, eliminating the need for writing and executing individual scripts. By tailoring scripts to specific devices or users, administrators can streamline their workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

Script Scheduling takes the hassle out of running scripts at specific times. With this feature, IT admins can conveniently schedule script execution according to their preferred times, whether it's daily, weekly or monthly. This automation eliminates the need for manual intervention, allowing administrators to focus on more critical responsibilities.

"We are thrilled to introduce Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling to our platform," said Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at Scalefusion. "These features are designed to significantly reduce the time and effort of IT teams, providing them with the tools to streamline device management and enhance productivity."

Scalefusion's commitment to simplifying device management and empowering IT administrators is at the core of these new features. By incorporating Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling, organizations can expect improved efficiency, streamlined operations, and reduced manual effort.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services, and others.

