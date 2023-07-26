Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 15:06
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Introduces Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling

PUNE, India, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its Unified Endpoint Management solution, has launched its latest features-Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling. These innovative additions are set to revolutionize device management for IT administrators, empowering them to work more efficiently and effectively.

Scalefusion Logo

In today's fast-paced IT environments, IT teams face the challenge of managing large device inventories and executing repetitive tasks. This often leads to overwhelmed and overworked administrators. Scalefusion recognizes these pain points and has developed Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling to alleviate these challenges.

Dynamic Scripting allows IT admins to configure dynamic values based on the device or user, eliminating the need for writing and executing individual scripts. By tailoring scripts to specific devices or users, administrators can streamline their workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

Script Scheduling takes the hassle out of running scripts at specific times. With this feature, IT admins can conveniently schedule script execution according to their preferred times, whether it's daily, weekly or monthly. This automation eliminates the need for manual intervention, allowing administrators to focus on more critical responsibilities.

"We are thrilled to introduce Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling to our platform," said Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at Scalefusion. "These features are designed to significantly reduce the time and effort of IT teams, providing them with the tools to streamline device management and enhance productivity."

Scalefusion's commitment to simplifying device management and empowering IT administrators is at the core of these new features. By incorporating Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling, organizations can expect improved efficiency, streamlined operations, and reduced manual effort.

You can also request a free evaluation of this feature by setting up afree demo of Scalefusion UEM.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services, and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com
Scalefusion on Linkedin

CONTACT: Swapnil Shete, swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/1689777/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-introduces-dynamic-scripting-and-script-scheduling-301886188.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.