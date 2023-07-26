TruWest Credit Union Partners With ampliFI Loyalty Solutions

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / ampliFI Loyalty Solutions, a market-leading provider of customized loyalty and engagement program solutions for financial institutions, is excited to announce its partnership with TruWest Credit Union, an Arizona-based institution founded in 1952, with assets totaling more than $1.5 billion.

TruWest Credit Union has steadily grown in the digital space in recent years and continues to introduce forward-thinking solutions for its members. ampliFI is excited to elevate this growth through a partnership focused on driving loyalty and engagement among cardholders, furthering TruWest's mission of remaining at the forefront of innovation and delivering an exceptional member experience.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with ampliFI Loyalty Solutions in launching TruRewards, a cutting-edge loyalty rewards program for our valued cardholders," says TruWest President and CEO, Alan Althouse. "TruWest Credit Union is committed to providing exceptional experiences and added value to our members, and ampliFI's comprehensive solutions align perfectly with our mission."

ampliFI has been delivering the highest levels of consumer engagement for over 25 years and is a recognized leader in loyalty programs. ampliFI currently manages over $45 billion of annual spend for more than 10 million active cardholders in the United States, delivering an unparalleled level of knowledge and expertise to partners like TruWest Credit Union.

"We are delighted to partner with TruWest Credit Union to co-create TruRewards, TruWest's custom loyalty program to engage and inspire their cardholders," said ampliFI CEO, Mike Knoop. "Our robust solutions and expertise in loyalty management will enable TruWest to deliver unparalleled value and personalized experiences to their cardholders, setting them apart in the competitive landscape."

About TruWest Credit Union:

TruWest® Credit Union is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and operates as a cooperative providing its members with a lifetime of quality financial services and a culture of caring for its organization, employees, and communities. TruWest is a strong and sound financial institution with more than 93,000 members and assets totaling more than $1.5 billion. TruWest Credit Union has 11 branch locations - eight in metro Phoenix and three in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit truwest.org.

About ampliFI Loyalty Solutions:

ampliFI Loyalty Solutions is a data-driven, industry-leading loyalty and engagement provider, offering custom rewards programs for financial institutions nationwide. With 25+ years of experience, ampliFI delivers branded loyalty programs for credit and debit cards tailored to financial institutions. Being a pure loyalty program provider, ampliFI is provider agnostic, giving clients flexibility integrating into their existing processing relationships.

ampliFI's innovative solutions include a suite of real-time rewards, unique earning and redemption opportunities, total relationship rewards, and full cardholder support. ampliFI gives issuers the power to customize and manage their program to align with their market strategies and provides data analytics that highlight performance and engagement insights on cardholder behavior to drive positive ROI. The company is headquartered in Naperville, IL, with an on-site customer contact center, as well as PCI-compliant operations. ampliFI is Visa's exclusive domestic provider for their loyalty product.

Contact Information

Nichole Mumford

Vice President, Marketing

nmumford@amplifiloyalty.com

331.888.3400

Gretchen Blythe

Director, Marketing

gblythe@amplifiloyalty.com

331.888.3400

SOURCE: ampliFI Loyalty Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769454/TruWest-Credit-Union-Partners-With-ampliFI-Loyalty-Solutions