SEE®: The Natural Fit: SEE's Paper-Based Packaging for E-Commerce

Developing a fiber-based packaging portfolio for e-commerce shipping may sound easy-just change from plastic to paper, right? But it's much more complicated than that.

SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) protective packaging performance has been at the forefront of the industry since we introduced the world to BUBBLE WRAP® brand cushioning more than 50 years ago. At SEE, product protection always comes first, so when we took to creating paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce, we knew our customers would expect the best.

Curbside Recyclability

Whether it's paper, plastic, or a combination of the two, SEE takes packaging recyclability claims seriously. Our definition of recyclable means a packaging material or solution must meet all three of the criteria below, before we will label a solution recyclable:

Can be collected at a curbside or drop-off by at least 60% of the population

Can be sorted by the material recovery facility (MRF) to which it is sent

Can be recycled into a commercially viable product

As it pertains to our innovation portfolio for paper e-commerce mailers, our solutions have met these criteria, which is why we label them "widely" or "curbside" recyclable. While paper recycling rates remain high around the world, we nonetheless always suggest consumers check and follow local guidelines.

Proven Performance

A critical element of the packaging lifecycle is to ensure the package successfully completes its primary function: product protection. Package or product damage that occurs at any point during transit could result in a return or replacement, at which point all the resources that went into the first product and its transportation are lost, and if replaced, can more than double the sustainability impact of the order.

Adding paper options to our portfolio of e-commerce mailers is a great way to improve our customers' sustainability profile-but only if the performance of that packaging measures up. That's why in addition to ensuring our solutions are tested against International Safe Transit Association standards, we also offer packaging design and performance consultations through our network of packaging design application centers.

Another way fiber-based mailers add to sustainability benefits is by reducing the package-to-product ratio when compared to a standard box. Research shows e-commerce consumers want a product to occupy at least 75% of a package. Mailers not only help by rightsizing, they're also typically smaller and weigh less than corrugated boxes.

Process Automation

Discrete mailers, such as our traditional paper mailers, the return-ready mailer, and the paper bubble mailer are filled, sealed, and labeled manually. But in larger operations, where speed and efficiency are more critical, our AUTOBAG® brand automated bagging and printing systems have helped e-commerce and D2C retailers fulfill high volumes of orders quickly, including custom printing and labeling.

Automated bagging and printing systems were originally designed for rolls of poly film or poly-coated paper to ensure the material ran smoothly through the system. But now-with the driving force to bring sustainability and efficiency together-SEE introduces the new AUTOBAG® brand 850S that runs paper material specifically designed to be flexible and strong, and does not contain nor is coated with PET.

That means for the first time-and only available from SEE-e-commerce and D2C retailers have the opportunity to use 100% circular packaging made with recycled and renewable raw materials, curbside recyclable, and designed for use in an automated bagging, sealing, and printing system.

Responsibly Sourced, Renewable Materials

Use of recycled and renewable raw materials such as the wood fiber in paper, is a critical component of the circular economic model. Renewable resources can be naturally replaced in a finite amount of time on a human scale.

We believe it is critical that in addition to bringing renewable raw materials into the mix, that we support the replacement of trees used for paper production. Fiber source certification such as those we follow from the Sustainable Forestry Initiatives, Forest Stewardship Council, and Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification promote sustainable forest management and ensure fiber sources are replenished in a responsible way.

