HealthJoy Leader Wins Teladoc Health Forum Transformational Leadership Award

Doug Morse-Schindler of HealthJoy Honored for Driving the Adoption of Virtual Care through Bold Leadership and an Unwavering Commitment to Excellence

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / HealthJoy announced today that Doug Morse-Schindler, President and Co-Founder of HealthJoy, was named a winner of the Teladoc Health Forum 2023 Transformational Leadership Award. The award, presented annually at Teladoc Health's Forum event, is designated for individuals who are driving the adoption of virtual care through bold leadership and an unwavering commitment to excellence, transforming healthcare delivery and improving outcomes.

Doug Morse-Schindler, President and Co-Founder of HealthJoy, pictured with Kelly Bliss, President, U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health, at the Teladoc Health Forum.

This recognition honors Morse-Schindler's outstanding contributions in driving the adoption of virtual care through bold leadership and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Morse-Schindler's transformative leadership has revolutionized the way individuals navigate the healthcare system by not only improving healthcare outcomes but also empowering employees to lead healthier and happier lives.

As President of HealthJoy, Morse-Schindler oversees the overall corporate strategy to ensure the organization continues to execute its mission of guiding members to high-value care. Through his relentless commitment to excellence and innovative solutions, HealthJoy has been able to make a significant impact on healthcare delivery.

"We're proud of the work that we've accomplished through our partnership with Teladoc Health in bringing a seamlessly integrated virtual care suite to employers and members throughout the country," said Morse-Schindler. "However, we've only just begun and are excited to continue collaborating to improve awareness, access and utilization of these valuable solutions. We believe virtual care represents an essential part of shaping the future of care delivery and presents employers with a meaningful opportunity to reduce costs and improve whole person health."

The honor comes as a part of a strong past year, during which HealthJoy raised $60 million in funding and significantly expanded its virtual care offerings through its partnership with Teladoc Health by launching virtual primary care and chronic condition management solutions.

The HealthJoy team has received consistent industry recognition. Recent HealthJoy honors include a selection to Fierce Healthcare's 2023 Fierce 15 and recognition as one of Chicago's Best Places to Work.

###

ABOUT HEALTHJOY

HealthJoy is a benefits navigation platform that simplifies the healthcare and benefits experience for every member. HealthJoy provides a connected healthcare experience that takes the confusion and complexity out of healthcare by connecting members with the right benefits at the right moment in their care journey. Their mobile-first platform and human concierge team bring benefits together to surface the best providers, virtual care and savings. To learn more, visit healthjoy.com.

Contact Information:

Lynette Grinter

VP, Marketing

lgrinter@healthjoy.com

(312) 804-4515

SOURCE: HealthJoy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770339/HealthJoy-Leader-Wins-Teladoc-Health-Forum-Transformational-Leadership-Award