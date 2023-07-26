In Its 500th MEMRI Daily Brief, The Middle East Media Research Institute Addresses Future Challenges In Counterterrorism

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / In the Middle East Media Research Institute's (MEMRI's) 500th MEMRI Daily Brief, published today and titled "Keeping Pace With The Threat In A Rapidly Changing Future," Oliver "Buck" Revell, chairman of MEMRI's Board of Directors and former FBI Associate Deputy Director, analyzes the future challenges facing counterterrorism agencies.

In the brief, Mr. Revell writes: "The world today is awash in information… The challenge of counter-terrorism, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies today has become similar to that of a private individual drinking from the firehouse that is social media: how to tell the essential from the ephemeral, how not to be distracted. The challenges, particularly when it came to combating terrorism, were many in my three decades of service in the FBI, but our increasingly interlocked world has seemingly become more dangerous because not only have the types of terrorism and ideologies of terrorist groups proliferated but so have the vectors that help transmit them to impressionable new recruits."

He also discusses the importance of MEMRI's work over the past 25 years: "Given the dangerous world we live in, I am glad to have been associated with MEMRI from its earliest days until now as Chairman of the Board of Directors. It was, in a sense, a natural progression for me from my days at the Bureau. MEMRI has a deep, expansive understanding of what experts call the Jihadosphere, but also are leaders in analyzing the technical ways that these extremists communicate to the outside world.

"MEMRI has followed them for decades, from when they had Internet forums to Twitter and then on to Telegram and even more exotic platforms and delivery systems. To be knowledgeable about both the content and the technical means of extremist mobilization, the why and the how, is to understand the entire terrorist ecosystem. Years later, MEMRI took that same expertise and way of understanding the threat and applied it to the issue of non-Jihadist domestic terrorism. And MEMRI was always a pioneer in documenting and analyzing the antisemitic content that is a shared toxic heritage of both Jihadists and neo-Nazis."

Mr. Revell concludes: "MEMRI's more recent focus on both Russia and China, in the original languages, only enriches how it is able to curate information across the spectrum of issues and challenges, separating the gold nuggets from the dross, which makes it invaluable to the end-user, whether that is an informed private citizen or law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The point is not so much to know but to understand."

Other recent MEMRI Daily Briefs have been authored by MEMRI President Yigal Carmon, Vice President Amb. Alberto Fernandez, Executive Director Steven Stalinsky, Senior Fellow for the MEMRI Islamism and Counter-Radicalization Initiative Tufail Ahmad, Russian Media Studies Project Special Advisor Dr. Vladislav Inozemtsev, and Kurdish scholar Himdad Mustafa. These reports covered a variety of topics, including the jihadi conflict inside the Russia-Ukraine war, the Afghan Taliban government, Iranian domestic politics, antisemitism in the Arab and Muslim world, and Russian internal politics, among other subjects.

After Israeli Diplomat's Statement On Pakistan, Pro-Military Pakistani Politicians Lambast Israel, Zionists, And Jews, Deem Populist Politician Imran Khan A 'Jewish Agent'

Bolstered By Afghan Taliban Government's Proactive Support, Chinese Companies Are Digging Deeper In Afghanistan

The Russian Elite Would Prefer To Let Putin Go His Way - And To Overtake The Country After A Collapse

How to Fight the Rising Antisemitic Threat - Part I: The West's Response Is To Manage Antisemitism Instead Of Fighting Antisemites

Blood, Oil And Golf: Western Hypocrisy On COP-28

The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion In The Arab And Muslim World - Past And Present

An Open Letter To ISKP's Abu Muhammad Al-Italy

The Myth Of A Russian 'Resistance' Against The Kremlin

In Sudan, A Bandit Army Faces Kleptocracy, Inc.

Iranian Monarchists Are To Be Blamed For The Failure Of The Opposition

The Jihadi Conflict Inside The Russia-Ukraine War

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

