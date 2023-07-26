Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2023) - 1CM Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: MILFF) (FSE: IQ70) (the "Company" or "1CM") a leading name in the retail industry, is proud to announce the highly-anticipated grand opening of its first-ever liquor store, COSTCAN LIQUOR located in the vibrant town of Creighton beside the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border, adjacent to Flin Flon, Manitoba.

With the successful acquisition of 6 liquor permits in Saskatchewan (Assiniboia, Creighton, Humboldt, Regina, Saskatoon and Watrous) and an additional liquor license in Alberta (Lloydminster) purchased for total consideration of CAD$ 4,610,600.00, 1CM Inc is poised to bring exceptional experiences to customers across its liquor division. 1CM also operates COST CANNABIS locations in Regina and Lloydminster, Saskatchewan and 2 locations in Calgary, Alberta.

The newly opened liquor store in Creighton marks a significant milestone in 1CM Inc's journey, as it expands its reach into the liquor industry. With a proven track record of success in cannabis retail, the company is well-positioned to deliver the same level of excellence and unmatched service in its liquor operations.

Located at 442 Main St, Creighton, SK, S0P 0A0, the Creighton liquor store is a testament to 1CM Inc's commitment to providing a curated selection of premium beverages in a warm and inviting environment. Customers in Creighton can now look forward to a comprehensive range of spirits, wines, beers, and other alcoholic products, expertly sourced to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

"We are thrilled to open our first liquor store in Creighton, Saskatchewan, and take this significant step in expanding our operations into the liquor sector.

Our success in cannabis retail has fueled our passion for delivering exceptional experiences to our valued customers. With the new liquor permits in Saskatchewan and the liquor license in Alberta, we are excited to introduce the same level of commitment, quality, and innovation across our liquor division." - Lucas Leone, Director at 1CM Inc.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2564/174959_fc329867043a9b3f_001full.jpg

About 1CM Inc.

1CM Inc. is a multi-jurisdictional, multidimensional cannabis company focused on its retail customers and technology to democratize cannabis markets. Our vision is to be a leading cannabis company globally with solutions that add value to consumers and companies. The Company is focused on expanding its current operations through organic growth and by way of merger and acquisition transactions.

For more information, please contact:

Harshil Chovatiya

CFO & COO

1CM Inc.

Tel: (717) - 888 -8889

info@1cminc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including successful application to be a licensed cannabis producer and seller, expected growth, results from operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While 1CM Inc. considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms, the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada in general, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of 1CM Inc. to execute its business strategies, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, 1CM Inc. disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174959