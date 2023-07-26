France's new feed-in tariffs (FITs) for the second quarter range from €0.2395 ($0.2653)/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1268/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the second quarter of 2023. The new tariffs range from €0.2395/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1268/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW. The CRE said the new tariffs are up to 3% higher than those ...

